Nick Saban didn’t land quarterback Arch Manning, but it looks like Alabama is going to have a couple decent commitments to begin the New Year. Early national signing day was on Wednesday, which means the big schools are all but done building their 2023 recruiting classes. With another No.1-ranked class, it looks like Saban’s dynasty isn’t over yet. The game of college football is changing for everyone, but Saban remains salesman supreme for elite talent looking to develop into NFL draft picks. Until that’s no longer the case, his reign atop college football will endure the occasional two-loss season.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO