Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

Desmond Ricks becomes 7th 5-star prospect in Alabama football’s 2023 class

Alabama signed a heralded six five-stars on Wednesday to start the early signing period. Why not add another?. A historic 2023 class got even better as five-star Desmond Ricks revealed his commitment to the Crimson Tide. The IMG (Fla.) Academy star was initially set to announce his college future next year, but a November reclassification but another elite defensive back on the board. And as has been the case for multiple blue chips this cycle, Nick Saban and co. made the most of the opportunity.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Saban’s dynasty is still alive, and Auburn is back from the dead

Nick Saban didn’t land quarterback Arch Manning, but it looks like Alabama is going to have a couple decent commitments to begin the New Year. Early national signing day was on Wednesday, which means the big schools are all but done building their 2023 recruiting classes. With another No.1-ranked class, it looks like Saban’s dynasty isn’t over yet. The game of college football is changing for everyone, but Saban remains salesman supreme for elite talent looking to develop into NFL draft picks. Until that’s no longer the case, his reign atop college football will endure the occasional two-loss season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

What is Alabama getting in Hewitt-Trussville defensive tackle Hunter Osborne?

There is a lot to like about Hewitt-Trussville defensive lineman and Alabama signee Hunter Osborne, according to his high school coach. “Hunter is a guy who poured into our program on and off the field,” Josh Floyd said. “Even though he is a big-time recruit, he is a humble kid. He treats people right. He’s a great teammate. He’s a legacy type guy for us. He has done a great job showing young guys what it looks like to be a leader.”
TRUSSVILLE, AL
247Sports

Big Alabama running back signs with Tennessee

A Tennessee running back room that needed more size is about to get more size. Khalifa Keith, a 5-foot-9, 235-pound battering ram from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, signed with Tennessee on Wednesday and was officially announced as a member of the Vols’ 2023 recruiting class — a class that’s currently ranked in the top 10 nationally in 247Sports’ Team Recruiting Rankings.
KNOXVILLE, TN
AL.com

Chris Stewart stepped in for University of Alabama during wild season: ‘I’m an incredibly blessed man’

This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama five-star lineman transferring to TCU

One of the top-rated members of Alabama’s 2021 recruiting class is transferring to TCU. Offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer announced Tuesday he is headed to the Big 12 school after two seasons with the Tide. He entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 5, the first day he was eligible as an underclassmen.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Former Alabama QB signs with Clemson

Former Alabama QB and the great-grandson of Bear Bryant is headed to a third school. Paul Tyson on Wednesday signed with Clemson after spending a year at Arizona State. The Hewitt-Trussville product signed with the Crimson Tide in 2019 in the same class as Taulia Tagovailoa. He redshirted his first season after appearing in one game but didn’t appear in 2020 as Bryce Young was the backup for Mac Jones.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

UAB running back DeWayne McBride declares for 2023 NFL Draft

The worst-kept secret on the Southside is now out and in the ether. UAB junior running back DeWayne McBride will forgo his senior season at UAB, declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft today on his social media accounts. Read more on UAB football:. McBride was a first-team All-C-USA selection, earning...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

What Nick Saban thinks of Alabama’s 2 QBs in 2023 class

In terms of quarterback classes, the 2023 group had some headliners. Arch Manning clearly got top billing and he visited Alabama a few times before ultimately committing and signing with Texas. The Crimson Tide, meanwhile, signed a pair from down the list as four of the top seven overall prospects in the 247Sports composite were passers.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?

Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

