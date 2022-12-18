Read full article on original website
Where Alabama’s No. 1 recruiting class in 2023 ranks all-time
After the early signing day, Alabama’s got a commanding lead atop the 2023 recruiting class team rankings. With nine of the top 48 players coming to Tuscaloosa, the lead over No. 2 Georgia is significant in all three major recruiting rankings. But where does it stand in the history...
Why Alabama 5-star signees James Smith, Qua Russaw were always a package deal
Though they were never outspoken about their recruitment, Alabama’s newest 5-star signees always were going to play college football together. The Carver-Montgomery duo of 6-foot-3, 310-pound DL James Smith and 6-foot-2, 230-pound EDGE Qua Russaw committed to the Crimson Tide on national television Wednesday afternoon. “It’s been the best...
Desmond Ricks becomes 7th 5-star prospect in Alabama football’s 2023 class
Alabama signed a heralded six five-stars on Wednesday to start the early signing period. Why not add another?. A historic 2023 class got even better as five-star Desmond Ricks revealed his commitment to the Crimson Tide. The IMG (Fla.) Academy star was initially set to announce his college future next year, but a November reclassification but another elite defensive back on the board. And as has been the case for multiple blue chips this cycle, Nick Saban and co. made the most of the opportunity.
Joseph Goodman: Saban’s dynasty is still alive, and Auburn is back from the dead
Nick Saban didn’t land quarterback Arch Manning, but it looks like Alabama is going to have a couple decent commitments to begin the New Year. Early national signing day was on Wednesday, which means the big schools are all but done building their 2023 recruiting classes. With another No.1-ranked class, it looks like Saban’s dynasty isn’t over yet. The game of college football is changing for everyone, but Saban remains salesman supreme for elite talent looking to develop into NFL draft picks. Until that’s no longer the case, his reign atop college football will endure the occasional two-loss season.
Alabama is No. 1 by wide margin in 2023 recruiting class rankings
The 2023 recruiting cycle isn’t technically over but it’s safe to call it. Alabama’s class currently tops every major recruiting ranking and the margins aren’t particularly close. With nine of the top 48 players in the 247Sports composite and 14 of the top 77, the Crimson...
Every recruit from Alabama football’s class of 2023 with highlights
From Arch Manning to name, image and likeness agreements, the 2023 recruiting year was one of the crazier recruiting cycles in recent memory. Yet, there’s a familiar program sitting at the top of the class rankings. Nick Saban and Alabama football recaptured the top spot on nearly every recruiting...
What is Alabama getting in Hewitt-Trussville defensive tackle Hunter Osborne?
There is a lot to like about Hewitt-Trussville defensive lineman and Alabama signee Hunter Osborne, according to his high school coach. “Hunter is a guy who poured into our program on and off the field,” Josh Floyd said. “Even though he is a big-time recruit, he is a humble kid. He treats people right. He’s a great teammate. He’s a legacy type guy for us. He has done a great job showing young guys what it looks like to be a leader.”
Carver-Montgomery 5-star defensive duo James Smith, Qua Russaw commit to Alabama
Alabama’s top-ranked signing class got even bigger in more ways than one Wednesday afternoon. The Carver-Montgomery defensive duo of James Smith and Qua Russaw – the top two previously uncommitted players in the state -- committed and signed with the Crimson Tide over rival Auburn and many other schools.
Big Alabama running back signs with Tennessee
A Tennessee running back room that needed more size is about to get more size. Khalifa Keith, a 5-foot-9, 235-pound battering ram from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, signed with Tennessee on Wednesday and was officially announced as a member of the Vols’ 2023 recruiting class — a class that’s currently ranked in the top 10 nationally in 247Sports’ Team Recruiting Rankings.
Chris Stewart stepped in for University of Alabama during wild season: ‘I’m an incredibly blessed man’
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Alabama five-star lineman transferring to TCU
One of the top-rated members of Alabama’s 2021 recruiting class is transferring to TCU. Offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer announced Tuesday he is headed to the Big 12 school after two seasons with the Tide. He entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 5, the first day he was eligible as an underclassmen.
Former Alabama QB signs with Clemson
Former Alabama QB and the great-grandson of Bear Bryant is headed to a third school. Paul Tyson on Wednesday signed with Clemson after spending a year at Arizona State. The Hewitt-Trussville product signed with the Crimson Tide in 2019 in the same class as Taulia Tagovailoa. He redshirted his first season after appearing in one game but didn’t appear in 2020 as Bryce Young was the backup for Mac Jones.
Pinson Valley duo T.J. Metcalf and Amare Thomas sign with Arkansas and UAB
It was a mere formality for Pinson Valley safety T.J. Metcalf, an Arkansas commitment who remained firm in his pledge to the Razorbacks in sending his official national letter of intent a few hours earlier. “I’ve been committed for a few months now,” Metcalf said. “It’s the right place for...
UAB running back DeWayne McBride declares for 2023 NFL Draft
The worst-kept secret on the Southside is now out and in the ether. UAB junior running back DeWayne McBride will forgo his senior season at UAB, declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft today on his social media accounts. Read more on UAB football:. McBride was a first-team All-C-USA selection, earning...
What Nick Saban thinks of Alabama’s 2 QBs in 2023 class
In terms of quarterback classes, the 2023 group had some headliners. Arch Manning clearly got top billing and he visited Alabama a few times before ultimately committing and signing with Texas. The Crimson Tide, meanwhile, signed a pair from down the list as four of the top seven overall prospects in the 247Sports composite were passers.
UAB’s Jordan Walker and Trey Jemison power Blazers past Charlotte in C-USA opener
A blast of arctic air invaded the state of Alabama and it took a moment for the UAB basketball team to warm up after facing an early deficit to start the conference schedule. The Blazers had to shrug off a slow start and hold off a fierce rally in their 76-68 victory over Charlotte, Thursday, Dec. 22, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham.
Alabama-Kansas State Sugar Bowl ticket prices have dropped; Here’s how to get seats
Ticket prices for the Sugar Bowl - featuring Alabama and Kansa State - appear to be dropping as the game gets closer. Seats available through Vivid Seats, StubHub and Seat Geek all show prices cheaper than reported when the two teams were announced earlier this month. The Crimson Tide (10-2,...
Kadyn Proctor, nation's No. 1 offensive lineman, flips commitment from Iowa to Alabama
There will no longer be intrigue looming over where the nation's No. 1 offensive lineman will sign on Early National Signing Day Wednesday morning. Southeast Polk (Iowa) tackle Kadyn Proctor has flipped his commitment from Iowa to Alabama, he announced Tuesday. The news was first reported ...
What is a ‘white Christmas’? Will Alabama have one this year?
The rule is this: To qualify as a white Christmas there has to be at least 1 inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. In Alabama there are very few days when there is at least 1 inch of snow on the ground, especially on Dec. 25.
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
