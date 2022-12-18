Read full article on original website
wrbl.com
81-year-old Auburn woman dies in fatal car wreck
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An 81-year-old woman from Auburn died in a fatal two-vehicle crash this past Monday, according to the Auburn Police Department. Police responded to the crash on Dec. 19 at around 5:33 p.m. near the 2300 block of Moores Mills Road. The wreck involved a maroon...
weisradio.com
One Shaken Up in County Road 22 Wreck Tuesday Morning
One person was “shaken up” in a single vehicle accident in Cherokee County shortly before 9:30 Tuesday morning. The driver, identified as a resident of Georgia, apparently lost control of his vehicle at the intersection of County Roads 22 and 556 at Mud Creek, then veered off the roadway, struck a culvert and landed in the water.
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Opelika man in Tallapoosa County
A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with the murder in the shooting death of a 49-year-old Opelika man in Tallapoosa County, authorities said Thursday. Camp Hill police officers responded to the 100 block of Alberta Street around 2:05 p.m. Sunday on a call of a gunshot victim, said Chief Danny J. Williams.
WSFA
Man charged in Camp Hill murder investigation
CAMP HILL, Ala. (WSFA) - Camp Hill police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly Sunday afternoon shooting. According to Camp Hill Police Chief Danny Williams, officers responded to the 100 block of Alberta Street around 2 p.m. Sunday in reference to a gunshot victim. Police said the victim, 49-year-old Duntay Trellis Caldwell, of Opelika, was found outside of a residence with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Lake Martin Community Hospital and then flown to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, where he later died, Williams said.
Lineville man killed in Clay County crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday morning has left a Lineville man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James Simpkins, 68, was injured when his Lincoln Town car collided head-on with a tractor trailer around 11:35 a.m. Simpkins was not wearing a seat belt at the time and was […]
34-year-old man killed in Talladega County crash
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning has left a Eastaboga man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, NaDaniel Henderson, 34, was injured when his Chevrolet Tahoe left the roadway, hit an embankment and flipped over. The crash occurred on Alabama 21 near the 205 mile-marker, approximately two […]
Alabama man dead after head-on collision with semi-truck
An Alabama man was killed Saturday when his car crashed head-on with a semi-truck on a state highway, officials said. Alabama state troopers said Jams L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville, Alabama, was killed when his 2003 Lincoln Town Car collided with a 2016 Freightliner truck driven by a man from Centre, Alabama.
One dead, one charged following Monday night shooting on Hutto Road
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation provided a release in the last hour explaining the incident and how a man died from injuries sustained during a shooting incident on Monday, and who is responsible for the incident. The GBI reported that Antonio Johnson, 29, of a Hutto Road address, was shot and later died from the […] The post One dead, one charged following Monday night shooting on Hutto Road appeared first on Polk Today.
Auburn teenagers arrested on robbery charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Two Auburn teenagers were arrested on first-degree robbery after money was stolen at gunpoint from a local resident, according to the Auburn Police Department. On Dec. 18, Auburn police responded to a robbery at a home in the 1000 block of Northpointe Circle. Police say two juvenile suspects in the home […]
Barrage of gunfire leaves woman dead in Birmingham’s 141st homicide of 2022
A woman was found dead in a running vehicle after a barrage of gunfire in a west Birmingham neighborhood. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Shundra Denise McCray Vines, 43, of Birmingham. Shot Spotter alerted police to multiple rounds fired at 12:44 a.m. Thursday in the...
Missing Alabama 6-year-old found safe, police say
A 6-year-old Alabama girl who was reported missing on Sunday has been found and is safe, police said. Joslyn Marie Campbell, 6, of St. Clair County was found safe on Tuesday night, Springville police said. Campbell was reported missing early Sunday morning, prompting state police to issue an emergency alert...
wvtm13.com
Identity released of woman shot in car in latest Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE:. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Shundra Vines, 43, of Birmingham. The coroner's office says the incident happened in the 2500 block of 24th Street Ensley in Birmingham about 12:36 a.m. -------------------------------------------- Birmingham police said a woman was found in...
18-year-old ID’d as young man killed in Sunday morning Birmingham shooting
Authorities have released the name of a young man shot to death Sunday morning in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Reginal Emanuel Duke Jr. He was 18. Just before 10 a.m. Sunday, police received a 911 call of a person shot in the 400...
Woman found shot to death inside running car, Alabama police say
An Alabama woman was found inside a running vehicle, apparently shot to death, after police responded to the sound of multiple gunshots. Birmingham police responded at approximately 12:44 a.m. Thursday to an address in the 2500 block of 24th Street Ensley. Police found the victim in the driver’s seat of...
Traffic Fatality in Calhoun County Claims the Life of an Ohatchee Man
Ohatchee, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, has claimed the life of an Ohatchee man. Floyd E. Hale, 83, was fatally injured when the 2012 Nissan Frontier he was driving was struck by a 2005 Toyota Sequoia driven by Joseph F. Strutz, 54, also of Ohatchee. Hale was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 144 near the 23 mile marker, approximately seven miles east of Ohatchee, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
UPDATE: Man arrested in shots fired incident near Opelika Piggly Wiggly
UPDATE 12/19/22 6:07 p.m.: The Opelika Police Department released more details regarding this incident of shots being fired. At around 10:55 a.m. on Dec. 19, officers responded to the Piggly Wiggly on 1515 2nd Ave in reference to gunfire. Officers found several vehicles were fired into. A suspect vehicle was seen leaving the area. According […]
Domestic Argument Ends with One Dead in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On December 18, 2022, at approximately 3:45 am, officers from the Anniston Police Department were dispatched to the 4500 block of Sprague Avenue for a possible gunshot victim. Upon arrival officers located a male, later identified as Jacoby D. White, 24, of Anniston, suffering from a gunshot wound. Anniston fire department medics […]
Authorities searching for 6-year-old girl missing from St. Clair County since early Sunday morning
State authorities issued an emergency missing child alert Monday for a 6-year-old girl who disappeared from St. Clair County early Sunday morning. Joslyn Marie Campbell, 6, was last seen around 6 a.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of U.S. 11 in Springville, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued the alert.
Birmingham City Jail inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell; probe underway
An investigation is underway after a Birmingham City Jail inmate died Thursday after being found unresponsive in her cell, police said. The inmate, only identified as a female with DUI and traffic warrants who was taken to the jail on Tuesday, was found unresponsive during a routine cell check by corrections officers around 2:50 p.m. Thursday, said Sgt. Monica Law.
weisradio.com
State Troopers Respond to Two Single-Vehicle Accidents with Injuries Wednesday Night
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports, state troopers responded to two accidents involving injuries on Wednesday night. The first occurred around 7:35pm on Sand Valley Road in Etowah County, when two people were injured in a single-vehicle wreck with the female driver and a male that was riding with her, both of Attalla, being taken to Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
