DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING ARMED ROBBERY AT ORMOND-AREA GAS STATION. Volusia sheriff’s detectives are investigating the Monday night armed robbery of an Ormond Beach-area gas station. The masked suspect entered the Chevron station at 1716 Ocean Shore Blvd. around 9:47 p.m. brandishing a handgun and demanding money from the clerk on...

ORMOND BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO