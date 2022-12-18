Read full article on original website
Related
Manhattan rep to resign from Kan. Senate midway through term
TOPEKA — Democrat Tom Hawk of Manhattan said Thursday he would retire Jan. 10 midway through his four-year term in the Kansas Senate. Hawk, 76, is a retired school superintendent and teacher who had a 33-year career in public education. He served three terms in the Kansas House before he was defeated for re-election in 2010. In 2012, he won the first of three elections for Kansas Senate.
🎥State Finance Council approves $374 million in COVID relief funds
TOPEKA – Today the State Finance Council approved a total of $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds for broadband infrastructure and adoption, the modernization and improvement of government services, economic development, and health and education initiatives recommended by the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Executive Committee. “The funding...
K-State to operate with essential personnel only for 12/22, 12/23
MANHATTAN - On Tuesday afternoon, Kansas State University announced it will shift to essential personnel only for Thursday, December 22nd and Friday, December 23rd. Due to the forecasted extreme winter weather, all K-State campuses will limit operations to only essential personnel. Information on the university's inclement winter weather policy and...
Six selected for second cohort of KFB's Casten Fellows program
MANHATTAN — Six Farm Bureau members of Kansas have been selected for the second cohort of the organization’s Casten Fellows program to enhance leadership and expand perspectives of participants. “This program was developed to honor Kansas Farm Bureau staffer Jill Casten-Downing and continue her love for agriculture, leadership...
Planned Parenthood starts telemedicine abortions in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Planned Parenthood affiliate announced Tuesday that it has started teleconferences with off-site doctors for patients seeking medication abortions at one of its Kansas clinics, a small step toward potentially much broader access in a state that has become a destination for the procedure after an August vote affirming abortion rights.
Former Kan. lawmaker guilty of $355K COVID relief fraud
WICHITA, KAN.– A federal jury convicted a former member of the Kansas legislature of defrauding federal and state agencies by a total of $355,550 in COVIID-19 business recovery funds, according to the United State's Attorney. Michael Capps, 44, of Wichita was found guilty of submitting false and fraudulent documents...
KDHE reports slight increase in COVID cases; 7 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 4,216 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Dec. 14 to Dec. 21, for a total of 914, 407 cases. The state reported 4,153 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 7 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on...
Gov. unveils plan to immediately ‘axe tax’ on groceries, diapers
ROELAND PARK – Governor Laura Kelly on Monday released her three-part ‘Axing Your Taxes’ plan to save Kansans more than $500 million over the next three years, according to a statement from her office. The comprehensive plan delivers on major campaign promises, including a push to immediately...
Gov. orders state office buildings closed ahead of winter storm
TOPEKA – Due to safety concerns regarding the winter storm projected for the state on Thursday, December 22 and dangerously cold temperatures on Friday, December 23, Governor Kelly has issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County, ordering state office buildings in Shawnee County to be closed on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23, 2022, according to a statement her office.
K-State Signs 26 During 2023 Early Period
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman announced the signing of 26 prospects during the early 2023 signing period on Wednesday. Thus far, K-State’s Class of 2023 is comprised of 23 high school student-athletes and three community-college transfers. The class includes 15 players on defense and 11 on offense. There are six defensive backs, five linebackers, four wide receivers, three defensive ends, three offensive linemen and two tight ends, while there is one defensive tackle, one quarterback and one running back.
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Representing all of agriculture
When I was elected president of Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) earlier this month, it was an incredible honor and a very humbling experience. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to adequately express my gratitude for those who supported my candidacy, but I’m excited to work with our members to advance KFB’s mission to strengthen agriculture through advocacy, education and service.
Kansas man gets extra year in jail over illegal autopsies
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man already serving a federal prison sentence for running an illegal autopsy scheme also has been sentenced to serve an additional year in jail on state criminal charges. The Kansas attorney general's office announced Wednesday that Shawn Parcells, 43, was ordered by a...
Kansas City teacher fired after repeated use of racial slur
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City charter school with a largely minority student population has fired a white teacher who was recorded repeatedly using a racial slur in his classes, school administrators said. University Academy officials said in a letter to families that Johnny Wolfe, a history and...
Attorneys general want Apple, Google to raise age ratings for TikTok
Attorneys general from 15 states want Apple and Google to increase their age ratings for the social media application TikTok. They have sent letters to the companies’ CEOs that say states have the right to pursue legal action if age ratings for the app aren’t changed. The Apple...
Postponements and cancellations
--American Legion Post 45 bingo is canceled and the Post home is closed. --Geary County Courthouse is closed Thursday. --Konza Prairie Community Health Center – Junction City will operate on a 2-Hour Delay Thursday, December 22, due to inclement weather. The clinic will open at 10 am. Appointments before 10 am will be rescheduled. Please give yourself extra time to arrive safely. If you cannot make it to your appointment, please call 785-238-4711 to reschedule.
89th Annual Allstate Sugar Bowl will send Kansas State against Alabama
Location: New Orleans, La. Stadium: Caesars Superdome (68,500) • Fresh off a 31-28 victory over No. 3 TCU in the 2022 Big 12 Championship, Kansas State received its 24th bowl berth all time and third under head coach Chris Klieman as the ninth-ranked Wildcats will face No. 5 Alabama in the 89th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31.
Suspect captured in Missouri for man's murder in Kansas
WYANDOTTE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just after 9a.m. Dec. 9, emergency dispatch received a call regarding shots fired near the intersection of 10th and Pacific Avenue, according to Kansas City, Kansas Police. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a man later identified as 23-year-old Ali Alesani-Natvidad on a sidewalk just west of the intersection, dead from gunshot wounds.
Prosecutor: Woman lost $1.2 million in romance scam
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Texas man pleaded guilty Monday to participating in a romance scam that bilked a Missouri woman out of $1.2 million, federal prosecutors said. Rotimi Oladimeji, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of mail fraud, two counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud.
K-State Student-Athletes Combine for 72 Academic All-Big 12 Honors
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Led by 18 individuals nominated with a perfect 4.0 GPA, Kansas State fall student-athletes in the sports of men’s and women’s cross country, football, soccer and volleyball combined for 72 Academic All-Big 12 honors, as the conference office announced its fall accolades on Tuesday.
Kansas Insurance Dept.: Ho, Ho, Hoax!
2022 has been a showcase of the evolving world of fraud for regulators at the Kansas Insurance Department. Throughout the year, our Securities division has been busy investigating new types of scams on various digital platforms. This holiday season, as Christmas movies fill the airwaves, viewers can often draw parallels between the actions of today’s fraudsters and the villains of many cherished Christmas stories. In observing the villainy of Christmas antiheroes, helpful fraud prevention lessons can be derived.
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0