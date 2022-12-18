MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman announced the signing of 26 prospects during the early 2023 signing period on Wednesday. Thus far, K-State’s Class of 2023 is comprised of 23 high school student-athletes and three community-college transfers. The class includes 15 players on defense and 11 on offense. There are six defensive backs, five linebackers, four wide receivers, three defensive ends, three offensive linemen and two tight ends, while there is one defensive tackle, one quarterback and one running back.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO