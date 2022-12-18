Expansion is a way of nature for the NBA. In the early days of the NBA, the number of teams in the league fluctuated in a way that would give any grown adult motion sickness. From 1946 through 1966, the NBA went from as low as 8 teams to as high as 17 teams. By 1970, the league had reached 14 teams which went up to 17 teams once again from 1970-1974. By 1989, there were 22 teams in the NBA, which steadily increased until we reached the point the NBA is at today.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 14 HOURS AGO