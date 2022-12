Westside All-American defensive lineman Jordan Hall is headed to Georgia. The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder, nicknamed "Big Baby," announced his decision on Thursday afternoon. He also had Alabama, Florida and LSU as finalists. Hall had 106 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, nine sacks and 29 quarterback hurries in nine games this season.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO