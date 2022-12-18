Read full article on original website
247Sports
Deion Sanders finalizes Colorado football coaching staff with 10 assistants, including Sean Lewis
Deion Sanders' Colorado football coaching staff is set. The Buffaloes officially announced the addition of 10 assistant coaches Tuesday afternoon, which means Sanders has almost every position on his coaching staff filled, led by former Kent State head coach Sean Lewis as CU's offensive coordinator. A lot of the names...
Alabama OT Tommy Brockermeyer announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer has found a new home. Anderson announced Tuesday he is transferring to TCU after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Brockermeyer is from Fort Worth, Texas, which is where the TCU campus is located. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to commit to the Horned Frogs, joining JoJo Earle.
247Sports
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher: 'Utterly ridiculous' amount of tampering occurring in NCAA Transfer Portal
Tampering concerns are rampant in college football as teams continue to navigate the era of name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation for players. Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher didn't mince words Wednesday, claiming an "utterly ridiculous" amount of NIL-influenced tampering is occurring with offenders facing virtually zero ramifications.
College football's top 25 recruiting classes as Day 1 of the 2022 Early Signing Period wraps up
The early signing period is underway as college football's top programs begin to officially welcome recruits and transfers for the 2023 cycle. Wednesday makes the start of the early signing period and the nation's top 25 recruiting classes provide an early look at which programs could be in for big seasons in the coming years thanks to a talent infusion. There's still numerous best available transfers who are uncommitted that will affect these rankings along with a couple premiere five-star recruits who are waiting to make their announcements in the new year.
Big Alabama running back signs with Tennessee
A Tennessee running back room that needed more size is about to get more size. Khalifa Keith, a 5-foot-9, 235-pound battering ram from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, signed with Tennessee on Wednesday and was officially announced as a member of the Vols’ 2023 recruiting class — a class that’s currently ranked in the top 10 nationally in 247Sports’ Team Recruiting Rankings.
Michigan Signing Day Capsule: WR Karmello English
Michigan is not known for plucking kids from the South that often, especially the state of Alabama given the strength of their instate programs. However, all of that has changed since the hiring of wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy, a Louisiana native who has placed a greater emphasis on the Wolverines expanding their recruiting presence in the south. Karmello English took his official visit to Michigan June 24th, but committed to instate Auburn the following week after having taken multiple visits there. Michigan however did not give up and continued to be persistent in their recruiting efforts of English. In early September, English decommitted from Auburn and the Wolverines pounced. While his decommitment gave Michigan hope, other SEC foes, specifically Kentucky, Alabama and Florida also had continued recruiting English. While distance and the weather were two factors not working in Michigan’s favor, ultimately the combination of championship football and superior player development swung the needle in Michigan’s favor.
The Bakery Former Pittsburgh Steeler Legend Franco Harris Owned
It's not quite something one might predict, but per Restaurant Business Online, many NFL players turn to the restaurant business after retirement. This rapidly increasing trend likely began with former Baltimore and Indianapolis Colts player Donnell Thompson, who quit the game early to franchise a McDonald's, Denny's, and a Checkers & Rally's. To prepare, Thompson worked for free at McDonald's for six years, simply hoping to learn the ins and outs of the business — enough to one day open a franchise. Another former Baltimore player took a slightly different approach; instead of franchising an existing restaurant, he opened his own BBQ joint in Maryland (via Food Market). The store pays homage to his early days, as it's lined with football memorabilia.
247Sports
Signing Day 2022: Five-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei, brother of ex-Clemson QB, down to USC, Oregon, Ohio State
The 2022 Early Signing Period opens Wednesday, and there are still some top high school recruits searching for their future homes. One of the most notable names remaining on the board is five-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, the younger brother of former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. According to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong, who hopped on CBS Sports HQ Tuesday, USC, Oregon and Ohio State are the three teams battling for Uiagalelei’s signature.
247Sports
D.J. Uiagalelei transfer: Hawaii has 'legitimate smoke' among ex-Clemson football QB's portal options
D.J. Uiagalelei's transfer took a notable turn this week when Warrior Sports Network's Jackson Moore entered a 247Sports Crystal Ball for the former Clemson quarterback to sign with Hawaii. There is "legitimate smoke" for the Rainbow Warriors, 247Sports' Chris Hummer explained Wednesday on the network's Signing Day show. "Yeah, I...
Signing Day: Deion Sanders, Colorado contact Cormani McClain as Miami 5-star CB commit doesn't sign early
Signing Day is underway, with Deion Sanders and Colorado in the thick of a surprising development by contacting Cormani McClain, according to Steve Wiltfong. The Lakeland (Fla.) five-star recruit and No. 1 cornerback in the Class of 2023, who committed Oct. 27 to Miami, is not signing with the Hurricanes Wednesday, according to his mother.
Signing Day 2022 Winners and Losers
There's never any such thing as putting a bow on Signing Day. As we exit Day 1 of the Early Signing Period, there are still signatures to sweat over, announcements in store and surprises surely on the horizon. All that said, we'll still do our best — as we do...
Paul Finebaum Predicts 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten Next
The Big Ten made a huge splash this past summer, acquiring UCLA and USC. According to ESPN personality Paul Finebaum, the Big Ten could add a few more programs from the Pac-12 in the future. Finebaum believes there's a scenario where Oregon and Washington follow UCLA and USC to the...
SIGNED: Kentucky edge rusher inks with WVU Football
Oryend Fisher, EDGE, Georgetown (KY) Great Crossing. Ranking: Three-star, 0.8706-rating as the No. 77 edge rusher. Why he chose West Virginia: "I definitely feel that. It's that they're always on you. Like some other coaches ask you about just football stuff. They ask you other stuff other than football. So it seems like they want to get you to know you more as a person too like they're very interested in you.”
Kansas loses quarterback commit Kasen Weisman on National Signing Day
Kansas football quarterback commit Kasen Weisman has decommitted from the program on National Signing Day. The class of 2023 recruit announced his decision on social media Wednesday morning. The decision comes after Weisman elected to take an official visit to Colorado this past weekend, the final weekend for visits in the 2022 calendar year. For more on where KU football could turn after Weisman's decommitment, click here.
247Sports
College football transfer portal: 'Smoke around Louisville' for ex-Kentucky OL, five-star Kiyaunta Goodwin
Louisville has emerged as a potential transfer portal destination for former Kentucky offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin, according to 247Sports' Josh Pate. Goodwin, a former five-star recruit and top-40 prospect, entered the portal Dec. 16 after just one season with the Wildcats. Coming out of high school, Kentucky landed the 6-foot-8, 351-pound offensive tackle over a long list of suitors that included Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, Texas A&M and several others.
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Five-star WR Brandon Inniss will sign Wednesday
Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has been spectacular in his recruiting. Over the last few years he has brought in a number of the country’s top wide receivers including the country’s No. 1 class of 2020 wide receiver in Julian Fleming and the No. 1 class of 2021 wide receiver in Emeka Egbuka.
247Sports
How Mike Locksley, Maryland pulled off big flips, DMV stars and an impressive recruiting class on Signing Day
Maryland football ushered in its future, signing its Class of 2023 commitments Wednesday as part of the Early Signing Period. The Terps entered the signing period with 23 commitments, and 22 of those players signed before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Locksley and his staff also worked in surprise flips just after, adding former N.C. State three-star commit Tamarcus Cooley to the class in the morning and Ole Miss four-star commit Neeo Avery in the afternoon to the class.
SIGNED: One-time ACC pledge signs with WVU Football
Zachariah Keith, EDGE, Douglas County (GA) Other Schools Involved: Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Tennessee. Ranking: Three-star, 0.8743-rating as the No. 70 edge rusher. Why he chose West Virginia: "[The trip] was amazing. I see why they call it Almost Heaven.... all the coaches were real. They kept it 100 the whole visit. They didn't tell me what I wanted to hear, but what was true."
'Big-Time' Quarterback Recruit Will Reportedly Flip Commitment Tomorrow
College football fans who love the recruiting cycle and drama involving top recruits could be in for a treat tomorrow. According to a report late Tuesday night, a "big-time" quarterback will be flipping his commitment tomorrow. The report promised a "wild ride" as the recruiting cycle rolls on. "Got word...
