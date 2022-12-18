ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
Marconews.com

​​​​35 cheesesteaks delivered to coach Doug Pederson, Jaguars after win over Cowboys

The Jacksonville Jaguars gave the Philadelphia Eagles an early Christmas gift on Sunday when the team defeated the Dallas Cowboys, and Philadelphia returned the favor Monday. Jeff Harris, owner of Jacksonville restaurant Philly’s Finest, got the call for 35 cheesesteaks and 25 large fries to be delivered to Jaguars coach Doug Pederson at TIAA Bank Field on Monday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Marconews.com

New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns odds, picks and predictions

The New Orleans Saints (5-9) and the Cleveland Browns (6-8) meet on Saturday in Week 16. Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Saints vs. Brownsodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Saints are coming off...
CLEVELAND, OH
Marconews.com

NFL Week 16 parlay: Let's make some money

We're looking to finish off this wacky 2022 season strong. Let's try to give ourselves an early Christmas present with a Saturday parlay win to cap off the holiday festivities. After looking at Tipico Sportsbook'sNFL Week 16 odds, here's our "Let's make some money" NFL parlay bet to cash in on among SportbookWire's NFL expert picks and predictions.
COLORADO STATE

