Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Semi truck collision leaves highway filled with brewCristoval VictorialTampa, FL
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Company Works on Revolutionizing Healthcare Staffing ProblemsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Walmart is now using drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden HistoryModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Marconews.com
Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup
The Miami Dolphins (8-6) return home to face the Green Bay Packers (6-8) on Christmas Day. The Dolphins are 5-1 at Hard Rock Stadium and looking to snap a three-game losing streak in the process. The Packers are hanging on to slim playoff hopes. Green Bay is in must-win mode...
Marconews.com
35 cheesesteaks delivered to coach Doug Pederson, Jaguars after win over Cowboys
The Jacksonville Jaguars gave the Philadelphia Eagles an early Christmas gift on Sunday when the team defeated the Dallas Cowboys, and Philadelphia returned the favor Monday. Jeff Harris, owner of Jacksonville restaurant Philly’s Finest, got the call for 35 cheesesteaks and 25 large fries to be delivered to Jaguars coach Doug Pederson at TIAA Bank Field on Monday.
Marconews.com
Jalen Hurts to miss Eagles vs. Cowboys game with injury; Gardner Minshew will start
The Philadelphia Eagles will have to face the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday without their star quarterback. Jalen Hurts, who suffered a sprained right shoulder in Week 15, won't play this weekend, Eagles head coach Nick Siriani announced Thursday. "Gardner will be our guy and Gardner will be ready," Sirianni said....
Marconews.com
Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup
The Detroit Lions (7-7) are on a three-game win streak, including a Week 14 upset of the Minnesota Vikings. They have a legitimate rookie of the year contender in defensive end Aidan Hutchinson who has seven sacks so far this season. They face the Carolina Panthers (5-9), who have been...
Marconews.com
Fantasy football Week 16 studs, duds and sleepers: D.J. Moore and Devin Singletary can star this week
When it comes to competition, one of the best ways to get an edge on the opposition is through prior preparation. In fantasy football, that way of thinking certainly applies. Here at Bet For The Win, we’re doing the preparation for you. As the fantasy football playoffs roll on,...
Marconews.com
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup
The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) will be seeking revenge for a Week 6 loss. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) were the first team to clinch a playoff spot this season, but have yet to lock up the division with their NFC East rival looming three games behind. MVP candidate Jalen Hurts will...
Marconews.com
Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup
The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8) will celebrate the 50th anniversary of "The Immaculate Reception" against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8). Both teams will re-ignite their rivalry that started with the historic game. The Steelers will also honor legendary superstar Franco Harris. The Hall of Fame running back died earlier this week....
Marconews.com
New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns odds, picks and predictions
The New Orleans Saints (5-9) and the Cleveland Browns (6-8) meet on Saturday in Week 16. Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Saints vs. Brownsodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Saints are coming off...
Marconews.com
Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup
The Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) return home after a demoralizing collapse against the Minnesota Vikings last week. Change is on the horizon as the Colts will start veteran backup Nick Foles on Monday night. The Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) arrive with the playoffs on their mind. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is...
Marconews.com
New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup
The Minnesota Vikings (11-3) are hosting a Winter Whiteout at home after winning the largest comeback in NFL history. Their opponent is the New York Giants (8-5-1) who are coming off a win of their own in a key divisional matchup. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson have secured their playoff...
Marconews.com
Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup
The Buffalo Bills (11-3) punched their ticket into the playoffs last week, but they still have the AFC East title to play for. Quarterback Josh Allen is in MVP contention and is seeking to show voters that he's a more valuable player than Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. The Chicago...
Marconews.com
How ESPN pulled off that Packers-Rams 'MNF' opener with Bret Michaels, Brian Baumgartner and a surprise guest
ESPN’s Creative Content Unit didn’t have to do any arm twisting to get actor Brian Baumgartner to star in that "it-don't-get-any-better-than-this" intro for the Los Angeles Rams-Green Bay Packers game on "Monday Night Football." All they had to do was ask. The actor best known for playing Kevin...
Marconews.com
NFL Week 16 parlay: Let's make some money
We're looking to finish off this wacky 2022 season strong. Let's try to give ourselves an early Christmas present with a Saturday parlay win to cap off the holiday festivities. After looking at Tipico Sportsbook'sNFL Week 16 odds, here's our "Let's make some money" NFL parlay bet to cash in on among SportbookWire's NFL expert picks and predictions.
Marconews.com
Jets QB Zach Wilson reached out to Steve Young, Drew Brees and Kurt Warner for advice
Steve Young, Drew Brees, Kurt Warner, Zach Wilson. Not exactly a foursome you would group together when you think of quarterbacks. But they do all have one thing in common: they've all benched at some point in their careers. Needless to say, the first three players on that list fared...
Comments / 1