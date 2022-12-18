Read full article on original website
Marconews.com
Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup
The Miami Dolphins (8-6) return home to face the Green Bay Packers (6-8) on Christmas Day. The Dolphins are 5-1 at Hard Rock Stadium and looking to snap a three-game losing streak in the process. The Packers are hanging on to slim playoff hopes. Green Bay is in must-win mode...
Marconews.com
35 cheesesteaks delivered to coach Doug Pederson, Jaguars after win over Cowboys
The Jacksonville Jaguars gave the Philadelphia Eagles an early Christmas gift on Sunday when the team defeated the Dallas Cowboys, and Philadelphia returned the favor Monday. Jeff Harris, owner of Jacksonville restaurant Philly’s Finest, got the call for 35 cheesesteaks and 25 large fries to be delivered to Jaguars coach Doug Pederson at TIAA Bank Field on Monday.
Marconews.com
RB Ronnie Hillman, who won Super Bowl ring with Broncos, dies at 31 after cancer bout
Former Denver Broncos and San Diego State running back Ronnie Hillman died Wednesday, his family announced in a social media post. He was 31 years old. Hillman's family wrote on his Instagram account that he had been diagnosed in August with renal medullary carcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of kidney cancer that predominantly affects African Americans with the sickle cell trait. He had been transferred to hospice care earlier this week.
Marconews.com
Fantasy football Week 16 studs, duds and sleepers: D.J. Moore and Devin Singletary can star this week
When it comes to competition, one of the best ways to get an edge on the opposition is through prior preparation. In fantasy football, that way of thinking certainly applies. Here at Bet For The Win, we’re doing the preparation for you. As the fantasy football playoffs roll on,...
Marconews.com
What is 'The Immaculate Reception'? The controversy and how the famous NFL play got its name
Decades after the iconic play, there is still plenty of debate over whether Franco Harris' touchdown for the Pittsburgh Steelers was legit. These days instant replay would answer the questions surrounding the play. Did the ball bounce off Oakland Raiders safety Jack Tatum and shoot back? Or was it Steelers...
Marconews.com
Jalen Hurts to miss Eagles vs. Cowboys game with injury; Gardner Minshew will start
The Philadelphia Eagles will have to face the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday without their star quarterback. Jalen Hurts, who suffered a sprained right shoulder in Week 15, won't play this weekend, Eagles head coach Nick Siriani announced Thursday. "Gardner will be our guy and Gardner will be ready," Sirianni said....
Marconews.com
How ESPN pulled off that Packers-Rams 'MNF' opener with Bret Michaels, Brian Baumgartner and a surprise guest
ESPN’s Creative Content Unit didn’t have to do any arm twisting to get actor Brian Baumgartner to star in that "it-don't-get-any-better-than-this" intro for the Los Angeles Rams-Green Bay Packers game on "Monday Night Football." All they had to do was ask. The actor best known for playing Kevin...
Marconews.com
Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup
The Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) return home after a demoralizing collapse against the Minnesota Vikings last week. Change is on the horizon as the Colts will start veteran backup Nick Foles on Monday night. The Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) arrive with the playoffs on their mind. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is...
Marconews.com
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup
The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) will be seeking revenge for a Week 6 loss. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) were the first team to clinch a playoff spot this season, but have yet to lock up the division with their NFC East rival looming three games behind. MVP candidate Jalen Hurts will...
Marconews.com
YouTube TV lands exclusive NFL Sunday Ticket deal at $2 billion per year
If one thing has presented itself recently about the NFL's media strategy, it's obvious the league believes streaming is the future. Starting in 2023, YouTube TV will become the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket. Google – YouTube's parent company – will pay an average of $2 billion per year...
Marconews.com
NFL Week 16 parlay: Let's make some money
We're looking to finish off this wacky 2022 season strong. Let's try to give ourselves an early Christmas present with a Saturday parlay win to cap off the holiday festivities. After looking at Tipico Sportsbook'sNFL Week 16 odds, here's our "Let's make some money" NFL parlay bet to cash in on among SportbookWire's NFL expert picks and predictions.
Marconews.com
New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns odds, picks and predictions
The New Orleans Saints (5-9) and the Cleveland Browns (6-8) meet on Saturday in Week 16. Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Saints vs. Brownsodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Saints are coming off...
Marconews.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8) head west for a Christmas Day matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (4-10). This is a big game for the Buccaneers as they hold a half-game lead over the rest of the NFC South. The Cardinals will likely start a third-string quarterback on Sunday. Backup signal-caller...
Marconews.com
Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup
The Buffalo Bills (11-3) punched their ticket into the playoffs last week, but they still have the AFC East title to play for. Quarterback Josh Allen is in MVP contention and is seeking to show voters that he's a more valuable player than Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. The Chicago...
Marconews.com
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans odds, picks and predictions
The Houston Texans (1-12-1) are set to face the Tennessee Titans (7-7) on Saturday in Week 16 at Nissan Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Texans vs. Titansodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Texans were...
Marconews.com
Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup
The Detroit Lions (7-7) are on a three-game win streak, including a Week 14 upset of the Minnesota Vikings. They have a legitimate rookie of the year contender in defensive end Aidan Hutchinson who has seven sacks so far this season. They face the Carolina Panthers (5-9), who have been...
Marconews.com
Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens odds, picks and predictions
The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) and the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) meet on Saturday in Week 16. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Falcons vs. Ravensodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Falcons slink into Charm...
Marconews.com
Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup
The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8) will celebrate the 50th anniversary of "The Immaculate Reception" against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8). Both teams will re-ignite their rivalry that started with the historic game. The Steelers will also honor legendary superstar Franco Harris. The Hall of Fame running back died earlier this week....
Marconews.com
Here's the Packers path to the playoffs and the No. 7 seed in the NFC
Mackenzie Salmon breaks down the Packers very real path to the playoffs and the No. 7 seed in the NFC.
Marconews.com
The Urban Meyer era was bad for the Jaguars, but look what's come after
This is the online version of our daily newsletter,The Morning Win. Charles Curtis is filling in for Andy Nesbitt. We've written A LOT on Urban Meyer's incompetence during the 13 games he coached the Jacksonville Jaguars last year. Even with him gone, there are still reminders that he was terrible.
