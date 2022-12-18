ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

​​​​35 cheesesteaks delivered to coach Doug Pederson, Jaguars after win over Cowboys

The Jacksonville Jaguars gave the Philadelphia Eagles an early Christmas gift on Sunday when the team defeated the Dallas Cowboys, and Philadelphia returned the favor Monday. Jeff Harris, owner of Jacksonville restaurant Philly’s Finest, got the call for 35 cheesesteaks and 25 large fries to be delivered to Jaguars coach Doug Pederson at TIAA Bank Field on Monday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RB Ronnie Hillman, who won Super Bowl ring with Broncos, dies at 31 after cancer bout

Former Denver Broncos and San Diego State running back Ronnie Hillman died Wednesday, his family announced in a social media post. He was 31 years old. Hillman's family wrote on his Instagram account that he had been diagnosed in August with renal medullary carcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of kidney cancer that predominantly affects African Americans with the sickle cell trait. He had been transferred to hospice care earlier this week.
DENVER, CO
YouTube TV lands exclusive NFL Sunday Ticket deal at $2 billion per year

If one thing has presented itself recently about the NFL's media strategy, it's obvious the league believes streaming is the future. Starting in 2023, YouTube TV will become the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket. Google – YouTube's parent company – will pay an average of $2 billion per year...
NFL Week 16 parlay: Let's make some money

We're looking to finish off this wacky 2022 season strong. Let's try to give ourselves an early Christmas present with a Saturday parlay win to cap off the holiday festivities. After looking at Tipico Sportsbook'sNFL Week 16 odds, here's our "Let's make some money" NFL parlay bet to cash in on among SportbookWire's NFL expert picks and predictions.
COLORADO STATE
New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns odds, picks and predictions

The New Orleans Saints (5-9) and the Cleveland Browns (6-8) meet on Saturday in Week 16. Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Saints vs. Brownsodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Saints are coming off...
CLEVELAND, OH
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans odds, picks and predictions

The Houston Texans (1-12-1) are set to face the Tennessee Titans (7-7) on Saturday in Week 16 at Nissan Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Texans vs. Titansodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Texans were...
HOUSTON, TX
Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens odds, picks and predictions

The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) and the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) meet on Saturday in Week 16. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Falcons vs. Ravensodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Falcons slink into Charm...
ATLANTA, GA

