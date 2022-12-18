Read full article on original website
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Jaguars make history in win over Jets
The Jacksonville Jaguars continued their late-season surge in Week 15’s Thursday night game against the New York Jets, winning 19-3. It was Jacksonville’s third-straight win and moved the Jaguars to 7-8. It also marked the first win of its kind in a long time for the Jaguars. On November 19, 2000, Bill Clinton was a Read more... The post Jaguars make history in win over Jets appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup
The Miami Dolphins (8-6) return home to face the Green Bay Packers (6-8) on Christmas Day. The Dolphins are 5-1 at Hard Rock Stadium and looking to snap a three-game losing streak in the process. The Packers are hanging on to slim playoff hopes. Green Bay is in must-win mode...
Here are five NFL teams that could shake up playoff mix if they reach postseason
It’s a three-game race to the end of the NFL regular season and several teams are knocking on the door of the postseason. Six teams have already punched their tickets to the playoffs: The Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys.
Fantasy football Week 16 studs, duds and sleepers: D.J. Moore and Devin Singletary can star this week
When it comes to competition, one of the best ways to get an edge on the opposition is through prior preparation. In fantasy football, that way of thinking certainly applies. Here at Bet For The Win, we’re doing the preparation for you. As the fantasy football playoffs roll on,...
New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup
The Minnesota Vikings (11-3) are hosting a Winter Whiteout at home after winning the largest comeback in NFL history. Their opponent is the New York Giants (8-5-1) who are coming off a win of their own in a key divisional matchup. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson have secured their playoff...
Here's the Packers path to the playoffs and the No. 7 seed in the NFC
Mackenzie Salmon breaks down the Packers very real path to the playoffs and the No. 7 seed in the NFC.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8) head west for a Christmas Day matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (4-10). This is a big game for the Buccaneers as they hold a half-game lead over the rest of the NFC South. The Cardinals will likely start a third-string quarterback on Sunday. Backup signal-caller...
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup
The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) will be seeking revenge for a Week 6 loss. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) were the first team to clinch a playoff spot this season, but have yet to lock up the division with their NFC East rival looming three games behind. MVP candidate Jalen Hurts will...
New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns odds, picks and predictions
The New Orleans Saints (5-9) and the Cleveland Browns (6-8) meet on Saturday in Week 16. Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Saints vs. Brownsodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Saints are coming off...
Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens odds, picks and predictions
The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) and the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) meet on Saturday in Week 16. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Falcons vs. Ravensodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Falcons slink into Charm...
Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup
The Detroit Lions (7-7) are on a three-game win streak, including a Week 14 upset of the Minnesota Vikings. They have a legitimate rookie of the year contender in defensive end Aidan Hutchinson who has seven sacks so far this season. They face the Carolina Panthers (5-9), who have been...
NFL Week 16 parlay: Let's make some money
We're looking to finish off this wacky 2022 season strong. Let's try to give ourselves an early Christmas present with a Saturday parlay win to cap off the holiday festivities. After looking at Tipico Sportsbook'sNFL Week 16 odds, here's our "Let's make some money" NFL parlay bet to cash in on among SportbookWire's NFL expert picks and predictions.
What is 'The Immaculate Reception'? The controversy and how the famous NFL play got its name
Decades after the iconic play, there is still plenty of debate over whether Franco Harris' touchdown for the Pittsburgh Steelers was legit. These days instant replay would answer the questions surrounding the play. Did the ball bounce off Oakland Raiders safety Jack Tatum and shoot back? Or was it Steelers...
Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup
The Buffalo Bills (11-3) punched their ticket into the playoffs last week, but they still have the AFC East title to play for. Quarterback Josh Allen is in MVP contention and is seeking to show voters that he's a more valuable player than Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. The Chicago...
How ESPN pulled off that Packers-Rams 'MNF' opener with Bret Michaels, Brian Baumgartner and a surprise guest
ESPN’s Creative Content Unit didn’t have to do any arm twisting to get actor Brian Baumgartner to star in that "it-don't-get-any-better-than-this" intro for the Los Angeles Rams-Green Bay Packers game on "Monday Night Football." All they had to do was ask. The actor best known for playing Kevin...
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans odds, picks and predictions
The Houston Texans (1-12-1) are set to face the Tennessee Titans (7-7) on Saturday in Week 16 at Nissan Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Texans vs. Titansodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Texans were...
YouTube TV lands exclusive NFL Sunday Ticket deal at $2 billion per year
If one thing has presented itself recently about the NFL's media strategy, it's obvious the league believes streaming is the future. Starting in 2023, YouTube TV will become the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket. Google – YouTube's parent company – will pay an average of $2 billion per year...
