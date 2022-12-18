ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Jaguars make history in win over Jets

The Jacksonville Jaguars continued their late-season surge in Week 15’s Thursday night game against the New York Jets, winning 19-3. It was Jacksonville’s third-straight win and moved the Jaguars to 7-8. It also marked the first win of its kind in a long time for the Jaguars. On November 19, 2000, Bill Clinton was a Read more... The post Jaguars make history in win over Jets appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Marconews.com

Here are five NFL teams that could shake up playoff mix if they reach postseason

It’s a three-game race to the end of the NFL regular season and several teams are knocking on the door of the postseason. Six teams have already punched their tickets to the playoffs: The Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys.
Marconews.com

New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns odds, picks and predictions

The New Orleans Saints (5-9) and the Cleveland Browns (6-8) meet on Saturday in Week 16. Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Saints vs. Brownsodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Saints are coming off...
CLEVELAND, OH
Marconews.com

Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens odds, picks and predictions

The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) and the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) meet on Saturday in Week 16. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Falcons vs. Ravensodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Falcons slink into Charm...
ATLANTA, GA
Marconews.com

NFL Week 16 parlay: Let's make some money

We're looking to finish off this wacky 2022 season strong. Let's try to give ourselves an early Christmas present with a Saturday parlay win to cap off the holiday festivities. After looking at Tipico Sportsbook'sNFL Week 16 odds, here's our "Let's make some money" NFL parlay bet to cash in on among SportbookWire's NFL expert picks and predictions.
COLORADO STATE
Marconews.com

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans odds, picks and predictions

The Houston Texans (1-12-1) are set to face the Tennessee Titans (7-7) on Saturday in Week 16 at Nissan Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Texans vs. Titansodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The Texans were...
HOUSTON, TX
Marconews.com

YouTube TV lands exclusive NFL Sunday Ticket deal at $2 billion per year

If one thing has presented itself recently about the NFL's media strategy, it's obvious the league believes streaming is the future. Starting in 2023, YouTube TV will become the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket. Google – YouTube's parent company – will pay an average of $2 billion per year...

