Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Homeless who died in Santa Maria this year honored at memorial vigil
The annual event is commemorated across the United States and here in Santa Maria.
CA King Tide Project needs help from public photographing high tides in Ventura
The California King Tides Project is asking for the help of the public to photograph extreme high tides expected Friday and Saturday in the City of Ventura. The photos will become important data for a community science project. Researchers said the photos will help to understand what is vulnerable to flooding today, plans for future sea level rise, and help to propel the conversation about climate change forward. The project is also requesting pictures of tides on January 21 and January 22. For information on how to submit the photos online, go here.
KGET 17
Santa Barbara’s most recommended restaurant is a Little Caesars — here’s why
The affluent city of Santa Barbara is known as the American Riviera. Its sprawling south-facing beaches are dotted with luxury hotels and its hills to the north are home to some of the world’s most famous people, including Oprah Winfrey, Ellen Degeneres and, recently, Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Offensive Fliers Found in Santa Barbara Neighborhoods
Readers throughout several Santa Barbara neighborhoods report finding hateful fliers littered on people's yards. Walking on the Westside Sunday morning to find these bizarre fliers in plastic baggies filled with rocks all over my neighorhood. I picked one up and it appears to be some deeply offensive and anti-semitic conspiracy theories. Really sad to see this. Hope someone caught the person/people on camera.
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County projects thousands to attend holiday food distribution
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County projects thousands at upcoming holiday food distribution The post Foodbank of Santa Barbara County projects thousands to attend holiday food distribution appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc holiday decoration contest winners announced
City officials have announced this year winners of the 28th annual Lompoc Holiday Decoration Contest.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Thousand Oaks, CA
Thousand Oaks is the second biggest city in Ventura County. It is a metropolis of dazzling contrasts and vivid hues, located in the northwest portion of Greater Los Angeles, about 15 miles from the city of Los Angeles. The city of Thousand Oaks, California, was named such because of the...
Santa Barbara Edhat
The Slow Road to Fresh Air in the Carpinteria Valley
Five years after the cut flower industry began converting to cannabis in the Carpinteria Valley, a solution to the persistent smell of pot that hangs around schools, homes and farms appears tantalizingly within reach — if growers decide to embrace it. A study released this month shows that state-of-the-art...
Death notices for Dec. 7-18
Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
visitventuraca.com
Ventura Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Christmas is just a few days away and that means soon we will put down the credit cards for shopping and instead have our hands full of hot chocolate and discarded gift wrapping paper. Christmas Day looks different for each family but what remains the same is the shared feeling of gratefulness to be with one another. And at the risk of sounding cheesy, the real gift this holiday is time spent with the people who matter.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Be Prepared for Rain Events: Sandbag Availability
Be prepared for rain and don’t wait until it’s too late! When a "Flash Flood Watch" is issued by the National Weather Service and confirmed by the City of Santa Barbara, residents are allowed to receive 20 free sandbags at the Sandbag Station located at 401 E. Yanonali St., which is operated by the City of Santa Barbara's Streets Operations Division.
sitelinesb.com
First Impressions of the Dutch Garden
••• When the Dutch Garden closed in June 2020, I barely noted it: I had no idea it had even existed, let alone that it was an institution. And because I have no experience with the original, I can’t really tell you how version 2.0 compares. But it sure looks and feels like nothing has changed in decades. While I’d generally prefer to sit out on the appealing terrace, the restaurant was already packed when I arrived at noon, so I was grateful for any table I could get, even if it was in the deepest, darkest corner of the room.
Boat carrying 16,000 pounds of squid ran aground in Channel Islands. What’s next?
In addition to dead squid, the fishing vessel Speranza Marie had 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel on board.
UPDATE: Firefighters knock down Santa Barbara structure fire
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a 2nd alarm fire in Santa Barbara early Thursday morning. Crews responded to the fire at 12:49 a.m. at the 4800 block of San Gordiano Ave.
pacbiztimes.com
Farming First expands Central Coast’s booming cannabis presence
The Central Coast has the potential to be the premier place to grow cannabis, especially if the federal market ever comes into play — that is what Will Terry believes. A fifth-generation farmer, Terry founded a new operation, Farming First Holdings in 2019 and invested his time, money, and effort into building a robust setup.
spectrumnews1.com
Sea lions claim SoCal public beach as their own
OXNARD, Calif. — A few weeks ago, hundreds of sea lions appeared on Oxnard’s Kiddie Beach. And they’ve stayed. “There are normally tons of people from one end (of the beach) to the other,” said Sherrie Feger, who lives a block from the beach that — as the name suggests — is reserved for children.
Firefighters knockdown Santa Maria structure fire
Santa Barbara County Fire and Santa Maria Fire responded to a fire at 1:01 p.m. at a detached garage on the 1300 block of Solomon Rd.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Swears In Two Councilmembers
The City of Goleta officially has its first two councilmembers elected by district. At the final council meeting of the year, December 20, 2022, the election results were certified followed by a swearing in and oath of office ceremony for Councilmember Luz Reyes-Martín (District 1) and Councilmember James Kyriaco (District 2). The swearing in ceremony was followed by applause from the audience and remarks from the Mayor and Councilmembers.
Caught on camera: Mountain lion spotted roaming Westlake Village neighborhood
A mountain lion was caught on surveillance video prowling through a Westlake Village neighborhood. Neighbors are now on alert and are taking extra steps to keep pets safe.
sitelinesb.com
Little Alex’s Is Said to Be Opening in Santa Barbara
••• J. heard that Little Alex’s, which got the boot from the Montecito Country Mart last fall, is taking the former Fresco Cafe space in the Five Points Shopping Center (State and S. La Cumbre). I haven’t been able to make contact with anyone from Little Alex’s, but an employee at a nearby business had heard the same thing—and also that it’s aiming to open in February. P.S. That strip of storefronts at Five Points has more vacancies than tenants right now, so maybe we’ll hear of more new tenants soon…. UPDATE: Thanks to Eric for pointing out a page on the Regency Centers website with a floor plan that shows Little Alex’s is indeed moving in, along with Mattress Firm and Restore Hyper Wellness & Cryo.
