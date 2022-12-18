••• When the Dutch Garden closed in June 2020, I barely noted it: I had no idea it had even existed, let alone that it was an institution. And because I have no experience with the original, I can’t really tell you how version 2.0 compares. But it sure looks and feels like nothing has changed in decades. While I’d generally prefer to sit out on the appealing terrace, the restaurant was already packed when I arrived at noon, so I was grateful for any table I could get, even if it was in the deepest, darkest corner of the room.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO