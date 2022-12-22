Read full article on original website
Naughty and nice airports for holiday travel: What list is your airport on?
What airports are on the naughty list, and which are nice this holiday season? With over 7 million Americans expected to fly, according to AAA, we are all looking for the least hassle and delay.
Baby chimp at Kansas zoo who won over hearts on social media found dead in mother's arms
A Kansas chimpanzee who showed the world what a mother's love looks like is now mourning with millions after the unexpected death of her 5-week-old son.
Coastal flooding from Christmas blizzard could reach up to 3 feet in parts of Northeast on Friday
One of the worst major coastal flooding events on record – likely near Superstorm Sandy levels – is imminent for parts of the Eastern Seaboard as a soon-to-be bomb cyclone enters the Northeast.
These are the all-time coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state
As an arctic blast is set to bring bitterly cold temperatures to much of the U.S. through Christmas weekend, you might be wondering how low the temperature has ever gotten in your state.
Watch live: Christmas week blizzard threatens millions with life-threatening conditions, damaging winds
A dangerous blizzard, followed by an intense arctic blast is spreading across the country and bringing with it life-threatening conditions and thousands of travel delays and cancelations.
White Christmas forecast: Blizzard to leave much of nation covered in snow for holiday weekend
There's something magical about waking up on Christmas morning when there's snow on the ground, and chances are increasing that millions of people will experience a white Christmas this year.
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Christmas week winter storm likely to affect millions across US
Start your day with the latest weather news – significant Christmas week winter storm, dangerous blast of arctic air and holiday travel statistics.
Dozens dead after blizzard, bomb cyclone wreaks havoc across the US
A major winter storm that brought blizzard conditions to several states across the U.S., knocked out power to more than 1 million customers and snarled holiday travel has killed dozens of people, and that number is expected to climb.
Massive winter storm, expected blizzard will snarl Christmas week travel with heavy snow, rain, damaging winds
A massive winter storm is brewing for millions across the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast, packing dangerous threats of heavy snow, rain, damaging winds and plummeting temperatures that could snarl travel at the peak of the busy holiday season.
Winter weather break: Pattern flips to warmth after arctic blast, deadly holiday blizzard
As the nation powers through a deadly blizzard and arctic outbreak that brought sub-zero readings to the northern tier of the country and a hard freeze not seen in several years to the South, frigid residents might be clamoring for a break.
This is the best time to travel for Christmas to avoid winter storm cancellations, delays
A major winter storm will produce damaging winds and snow in many locations this week, and with the Christmas holiday travel season in full effect, the timing couldn’t be worse.
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Life-threatening blizzard to impact millions ahead of Christmas
Start your day with the latest weather news – major winter storm, dangerous and potentially life-threatening cold temperatures and a strong earthquake rocks Northern California.
What is a seiche? Add this fascinating phenomenon to list of Christmas blizzard effects
Powerful winds produced by a bomb cyclone moving across the Great Lakes region are pushing wind from one end of Lake Erie to the other.
‘Life-and-death situation’: About 30 people left stranded at Target store during Buffalo blizzard
Jessica Sypniewski said she had never seen a blizzard this bad in her 33 years of living in the Buffalo area. Her family was among dozens who were forced to spend part of their Christmas waiting out the storm in a Target store.
Florida’s coldest Christmas in over 30 years could cause falling iguanas
The arctic blast that is covering much of the nation this week leading up to Christmas weekend isn't sparing the traditional winter repellant of Florida either.
Over a dozen dead as Christmas week bomb cyclone unleashes snow, damaging winds and brutal cold across country
A dangerous blizzard intensified into a bomb cyclone Friday as it walloped the Great Lakes and Northeast with snow, damaging winds and plummeting temperatures, creating a travel nightmare for millions trying to reach their destination before the Christmas holiday.
Turbulence drops Houston-bound plane 500 feet in seconds, 5 hospitalized
Five people were hospitalized after a flight heading for Houston hit turbulence.
Live views: Christmas week blizzard slams Midwest, Great Lakes with arctic blast
A live look as millions across the Midwest and Great Lakes are under winter storm alerts during a Christmas week blizzard forecast to morph into a bomb cyclone.
Buffalo blizzard rivals historic 1977 snowstorm, officials say
The Christmas week storm that brought nasty weather and bitter cold to the eastern U.S. has also created a paralyzing blizzard in western New York that some officials say rivals one of the region's worst snowstorms in history.
