Tina Falasca
4d ago
yes. This is well needed. I struggled as a parent with a child with sicklecell. Doctors questioning the severty. of the pain my child was in. n then her even struggling as an adult.
N.J. reports 3,010 COVID cases, 21 deaths; positive test count up more than 50% from last month
New Jersey health officials reported another 3,010 COVID-19 cases and 21 confirmed deaths on Thursday as the average number of daily positive tests and fatalities continue to rise headed into the holiday weekend. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 2,032, up 6% from a week ago and...
A Major Publication Has Named This Great Town The Quirkiest In New Jersey
There is no doubt that New Jersey has some unusual places. But you don't often hear the word quirky being associated with New Jersey. Having said that, we apparently do have a town that is considered the quirkiest in the state. The people who have crowned this town the quirkiest...
N.J. strictly overhauls concealed carry gun restrictions as Murphy signs law. Firearm groups sue.
Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed a sweeping — and intensely debated — law that will overhaul and strictly limit how and where you can legally carry a concealed handgun in New Jersey in the wake of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that effectively made it easier to get carry permits.
roi-nj.com
Jimenez, experienced hospital executive with roots in N.J., named new CEO of University Hospital
Ed Jimenez, a Florida hospital executive who previously held top positions at three northern New Jersey health systems, on Thursday was named CEO of University Hospital in Newark. Jimenez succeeds interim CEO Mary Maples, who was not a candidate for the position, and former CEO Shereef Elnahal, who announced in...
wrnjradio.com
Biden-Harris administration awards more than $6M to New Jersey in ‘Internet for All’ planning grants
NEW JERSEY – The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that New Jersey received its first “Internet for All” grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative. New Jersey...
New Jersey school district restarts COVID-19 mask mandate
A New Jersey school district is once again requiring face masks in all its schools, citing an increase in coronavirus cases.
New Jersey witness says silent objects disappeared into thin cloud layer
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A New Jersey witness at Burlington Township reported watching and photographing a silent, glowing object at about 11:30 p.m. on December 20, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
N.J. reports 2,207 COVID cases, 28 deaths — the highest single-day fatalities since February
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,207 COVID-19 cases and 28 confirmed deaths on Tuesday. That’s the highest number of fatalities reported on a single day since Feb. 16, when the state reported 35 deaths. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,965, up 3% from a...
Dealer Admits Role In Major Ring That Moved Fentanyl, Meth, Coke By The Pound Into NJ From NYC
One of three Manhattan men accused of flooding four North Jersey counties with massive quantities of fentanyl, meth and coke admitted his role in the organization, authorities said. Juan Carlos Merced Moreno, 45, and his partners operated a fentanyl mill in Washington Heights that supplied traffickers in New Jersey with...
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In New Jersey
William Bryce Thompson IV was nicknamed the “landman” in New Jersey. William passed away in June 2019, but his land legacy lives on. The real estate mogul was an influential figure in the Princeton area. He is most fondly remembered for using some of his wealth to purchase and protect land for future generations. Thompson’s legacy lives on through the countless acres of preserved green space. The land spans Mercer County, which was once part of his properties. What other top landowners should you know about?
New Jersey's Cannabis Training Apprenticeship
NJ develops first in nation cannabis training program.Photo byMorristown Minute. New Jersey is developing one of the first apprenticeship programs in the nation dedicated to training workers in the cannabis industry.
N.J. reports 18 COVID deaths, 1,249 cases. 10 counties now have ‘high’ community levels.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,249 COVID-19 cases and 18 confirmed deaths on Monday as positive tests continue to increase heading into a busy holiday week. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,930, up 3% from a week ago and up 38% from a month ago. There were 2,041 confirmed cases reported Saturday and 1,749 on Sunday. The state has stopped reporting daily numbers on weekends.
Internet for All in New Jersey
New Jersey to deploy high-speed internet across the state for all.Photo byMorristown Minute. More than $6 million was awarded to NJ for deploying high-speed internet networks across the state and developing digital training programs.
An $1,800 electric bill? Here’s how much those crazy holiday light displays really cost N.J. families.
For some New Jersey families, Christmas is a year-long affair. Bob Martel has been decorating his Hamilton home for 36 years. It’s now transformed into the Martel’s Christmas Wonderland, which thousands of visitors come to see each year. The elaborate display covers his Mercer County front and back...
Experts Say This New Jersey Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In The State
We're always searching for great food here in New Jersey, and there is plenty to be had. When we hear of great food locations, we can't wait to share them, and today we share a wonderful nugget about Garden State burritos. There is such an amazing variety of food in...
Two New Jersey men caught with kilo of cocaine, fentanyl
NEWARK, NJ – Two men were charged by the Department of Justice for trafficking cocaine and fentanyl in New Jersey this week. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, two New Jersey men have been charged with possessing approximately one kilogram of cocaine and approximately 100 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute them. A complaint has been filed against Carlos Ovidio Gonzalez, 35, of Newark, and Hector Martinez, 31, of North Bergen, New Jersey, charging them with conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine and fentanyl with intent to distribute. Gonzalez is also charged with one count of being The post Two New Jersey men caught with kilo of cocaine, fentanyl appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ storm update: Thursday we get soaked, Friday we freeze
Mother Nature is going on the "naughty" list this year. A powerful storm system will impact New Jersey through one of the busiest travel periods of the year, leading up to Christmas. It is NOT a "snow storm" — but this will be a multiple high impact event. From rain and wind, to a brief hit of snow, to an arctic blast causing a flash freeze, to potential coastal flooding. This is going to be a nasty one. There will be significant travel headaches across New Jersey and beyond.
N.J. school district reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
One of New Jersey’s largest public school districts is requiring masks starting Wednesday due to rising COVID-19 cases. Passaic Public Schools has 17 schools, including Passaic High School, and enrolls approximately 14,000 students. The city of Passaic is located around 15 miles northwest of New York City. Superintendent Sandra...
New Jersey Needs More Sleep! Fall Asleep In Two Minutes With This Military Hack
Nearly 70 million Americans have a sleeping disorder. The cause for much of that is stress. Can you think of anyone in a more stressful situation than a soldier on the battlefield? To help, the military has devised a technique that is supposed to make you fall asleep anytime, anywhere in just two minutes.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in New Jersey
New Jersey isn’t one of the coldest places in the United States, but that still doesn’t mean it gets downright freezing during certain points of the year! The state is located in the northeastern portion of the United States and is primarily influenced by the Atlantic Ocean, which it borders. Today, we’re going to look at the weather in New Jersey, particularly the coldest place and the coldest recorded temperature. It may be a bit surprising! Let’s get started.
