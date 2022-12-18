ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Jaguars show up prepared, embarrass Jets, Zach Wilson

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Trevor Lawrence leaped for a touchdown and the Jacksonville Jaguars continued their push toward the playoffs with their third straight victory, 19-3 over an embarrassed Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on a rainy, windy Thursday night.The second matchup between last year's first two draft picks -- Lawrence at No. 1 and Wilson No. 2 -- wasn't even close.Lawrence finished 20 of 31 for 229 yards and ran for 51 yards and the score on seven carries for the Jaguars (7-8), who moved within one-half game of skidding Tennessee in the AFC South. Jacksonville would...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NJ.com

Giants to face ex-Eagles Super Bowl champion QB

When the New York Giants host the Indianapolis Colts Week 17, they should not expect to face Matt Ryan. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports: The Colts are changing quarterbacks again. Nick Foles will take over for Matt Ryan as the starter Monday Night against the Chargers, and the plan is for Foles to start the final three games of the season. Announcement expected Wednesday afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Raritan defeats Matawan

Raritan defeated Matawan 39-13, in Hazlet. Raritan (1-2) picked up its first win of the season over a divisional foe. With the loss, Matawan (0-5) is still looking for its first win of the season. The Rockets and Huskies have another matchup scheduled for Jan. 20. The N.J. High School...
RARITAN, NJ
NJ.com

Robbinsville over Lawrence - Boys basketball recap

Tyler Handy netted 16 points to lead Robbinsville in a 61-50 win over Lawrence, in Robbinsville. Dylan Golizio added on 12 points for the Ravens (3-1), while Evan Bunnell scored 11 and Matt Boss finished with 10 points. Brandon Ford scored a game-high 19 points for Lawrence (0-40, while Michael...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Mike Francesa shreds the ‘terrible’ Knicks

Here’s Mike Francesa with another take. This time, the talking head is addressing his issues with the 18-14 New York Knicks. He sent out this string of tweets Wednesday night during the Knicks’ 113-106 loss to the Toronto Raptors:. The fact that the Knicks can’t control this level...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
234K+
Followers
137K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy