Jaguars show up prepared, embarrass Jets, Zach Wilson
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Trevor Lawrence leaped for a touchdown and the Jacksonville Jaguars continued their push toward the playoffs with their third straight victory, 19-3 over an embarrassed Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on a rainy, windy Thursday night.The second matchup between last year's first two draft picks -- Lawrence at No. 1 and Wilson No. 2 -- wasn't even close.Lawrence finished 20 of 31 for 229 yards and ran for 51 yards and the score on seven carries for the Jaguars (7-8), who moved within one-half game of skidding Tennessee in the AFC South. Jacksonville would...
Eagles reward Jaguars for beating Cowboys by sending Doug Pederson Philly’s finest
This is a pretty good gift of gratitude. On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the Dallas Cowboys, 40-34. In turn, the Philadelphia Eagles get a little breathing room in the race for the division title. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Eagles...
Giants to face ex-Eagles Super Bowl champion QB
When the New York Giants host the Indianapolis Colts Week 17, they should not expect to face Matt Ryan. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports: The Colts are changing quarterbacks again. Nick Foles will take over for Matt Ryan as the starter Monday Night against the Chargers, and the plan is for Foles to start the final three games of the season. Announcement expected Wednesday afternoon.
NFL Week 16 picks: Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys predictions | Will Gardner Minshew decide NFC East title?
Will Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts play, or will he sit out?. That is the most asked question heading into Saturday’s Christmas Eve game between the Eagles (13-1) and the Dallas Cowboys (10-4). Among the favorites to win the MVP award, Hurts sprained his shoulder in last Sunday’s win against...
Why Eagles starting Gardner Minshew vs. Cowboys makes a lot of sense
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has started every game this season and has led the Eagles to an NFL-best 13-1 record. However, when the team travels to Texas to take on an NFC East rival, they will be doing so with Hurts watching the game instead of helping to decide the outcome.
Girls Basketball: Raritan defeats Matawan
Raritan defeated Matawan 39-13, in Hazlet. Raritan (1-2) picked up its first win of the season over a divisional foe. With the loss, Matawan (0-5) is still looking for its first win of the season. The Rockets and Huskies have another matchup scheduled for Jan. 20. The N.J. High School...
Jets can keep playoff dream alive by learning valuable lesson from painful slump
The Jets have spent the last three months proving they’re good enough to play with any team in the NFL. And for much of the season, they were the best fourth-quarter team in the league, their young roster seemingly impervious to the late-game pain the Jets’ fan base has become so accustomed to over the years.
Robbinsville over Lawrence - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Handy netted 16 points to lead Robbinsville in a 61-50 win over Lawrence, in Robbinsville. Dylan Golizio added on 12 points for the Ravens (3-1), while Evan Bunnell scored 11 and Matt Boss finished with 10 points. Brandon Ford scored a game-high 19 points for Lawrence (0-40, while Michael...
Mike Francesa shreds the ‘terrible’ Knicks
Here’s Mike Francesa with another take. This time, the talking head is addressing his issues with the 18-14 New York Knicks. He sent out this string of tweets Wednesday night during the Knicks’ 113-106 loss to the Toronto Raptors:. The fact that the Knicks can’t control this level...
