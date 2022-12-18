EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Trevor Lawrence leaped for a touchdown and the Jacksonville Jaguars continued their push toward the playoffs with their third straight victory, 19-3 over an embarrassed Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on a rainy, windy Thursday night.The second matchup between last year's first two draft picks -- Lawrence at No. 1 and Wilson No. 2 -- wasn't even close.Lawrence finished 20 of 31 for 229 yards and ran for 51 yards and the score on seven carries for the Jaguars (7-8), who moved within one-half game of skidding Tennessee in the AFC South. Jacksonville would...

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO