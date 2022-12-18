ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincentown, NJ

NJ.com

It’s official: Massive N.J. parade of kayaks and canoes set a world record

New Jersey now holds the world record for the “largest parade of canoes/ kayaks,” four months after paddling enthusiasts swarmed the Toms River in Ocean County. The confirmation by Guinness World Records on Thursday morning came after the organizer of the record-setting effort, Sandy Rinderer, submitted photos, videos and other documentation of the Jersey Shore course, which was slightly more than a mile.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

These 7 Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ Made Tops in New Jersey

Our restaurants are the best here in Ocean County. This list is from blog.yelp, the top 100 restaurants in New Jersey. Some are a little pricey, some are not. It all ranges from great food to the atmosphere in one of these fabulous Ocean County restaurants. There's a restaurant on here, that's more of a quick pick-up, but you love it and I do, too. Let's just say, "Taco's."
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ town targets family farm association for shutdown (Opinion)

In Howell, New Jersey, a Private Membership Association called Sprouts is under fire from the town government. According to the government, the group is violating the local "land use" laws. What they are doing is gathering as families with their kids to teach the kids about agriculture, farming, animal care, and other nature-related subjects.
HOWELL, NJ
94.3 The Point

Beautiful! Top 10 Most Amazing Lakes in New Jersey You Must See

When it comes to water and New Jersey, the first thing that pops into mind is our beaches. No one can dispute the fact we have some of the most beautiful beaches in America right here in New Jersey. That being said, what about our lakes? We have some of the most beautiful lakes in the nation and we thought we would take a look at possibly the best "10" in the state.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Warning: Don’t fall for this threatening phone scam in NJ

If you get a phone call telling you there’s a warrant for your arrest, don’t believe it. It turns out bad actors are researching potential victims on the internet and social media, and if they’re able to find a phone number they will call them and announce there’s a warrant for their arrest or other legal issues.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Two of America’s Best Roadside Attractions are Here in New Jersey

I must admit when I hear the phrase "roadside attractions" I think of Pee-Wee Herman. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure featured "roadside attractions" including the giant dinosaur lol and according to Vice.com "The dinosaurs were built back in the 60s by a former Knott's Berry Farm model sculptor named Claude K. Bell as a roadside attraction to attract people to his restaurant. However, after Claude's death, they were sold to a group who turned them into a creationist museum."
MILLVILLE, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day

Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
WAYNE, NJ
