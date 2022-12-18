Read full article on original website
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Suspect Arrested In Connection With Shooting PPA Officer and NYC Gas Station EmployeeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Eagles have an NFL-best eight players named to the 2023 Pro Bowl rosterJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Did Ellen Greenberg Stab Herself More Than 20 Times? Court Hears the Legal Battle Over Teacher’s DeathNikPhiladelphia, NY
Exploring Philadelphia - The City of Brotherly LoveEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
jerseysbest.com
Uncovering N.J.: Next to Gingerbread Castle, former paper mill is a fairy tale gone up in flames
Some ruins give a glimpse of a past that simply look like a failed industry laying to waste, but that’s not always the case. In the northern corner of New Jersey, one set of ruins helped a town become more established by becoming more attractive for families to move to, increasing its population. Essentially, they put this town on the map.
Is a $77K tip for casino dealers proof we’ve gone tip looney in NJ?
Feel free to write me and tell me if I’m off base on this; I haven’t set foot inside a casino in years. The only gambling I’ve done lately is a Powerball ticket. But a $77,000 tip for casino dealers? Is this not proof that our entire tipping culture is warped?
An $1,800 electric bill? Here’s how much those crazy holiday light displays really cost N.J. families.
For some New Jersey families, Christmas is a year-long affair. Bob Martel has been decorating his Hamilton home for 36 years. It’s now transformed into the Martel’s Christmas Wonderland, which thousands of visitors come to see each year. The elaborate display covers his Mercer County front and back...
The busiest place on the waterfront is no longer in LA, as ships head instead for N.Y. and N.J.
The Maersk Kleven, a 1,044-foot containership out of Bremerhaven entered New York Harbor earlier this month, slipping under the Bayonne Bridge before pulling into Port Elizabeth to unload her cargo. Huge cranes soon hovered over the ship in a mechanized ballet as dockworkers lifted steel containers stacked high atop the...
It’s official: Massive N.J. parade of kayaks and canoes set a world record
New Jersey now holds the world record for the “largest parade of canoes/ kayaks,” four months after paddling enthusiasts swarmed the Toms River in Ocean County. The confirmation by Guinness World Records on Thursday morning came after the organizer of the record-setting effort, Sandy Rinderer, submitted photos, videos and other documentation of the Jersey Shore course, which was slightly more than a mile.
Stocking stuffers: Here are 5 small 1-bedroom houses for sale in N.J.
Call them stocking stuffers — small, one-bedroom homes for sale that may be just the right fit for someone seeking a little privacy and a place to call their own. They’re listed as single-family homes but some might be better described as single-person homes. Here’s a look at...
These 7 Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ Made Tops in New Jersey
Our restaurants are the best here in Ocean County. This list is from blog.yelp, the top 100 restaurants in New Jersey. Some are a little pricey, some are not. It all ranges from great food to the atmosphere in one of these fabulous Ocean County restaurants. There's a restaurant on here, that's more of a quick pick-up, but you love it and I do, too. Let's just say, "Taco's."
NJ town targets family farm association for shutdown (Opinion)
In Howell, New Jersey, a Private Membership Association called Sprouts is under fire from the town government. According to the government, the group is violating the local "land use" laws. What they are doing is gathering as families with their kids to teach the kids about agriculture, farming, animal care, and other nature-related subjects.
Beautiful! Top 10 Most Amazing Lakes in New Jersey You Must See
When it comes to water and New Jersey, the first thing that pops into mind is our beaches. No one can dispute the fact we have some of the most beautiful beaches in America right here in New Jersey. That being said, what about our lakes? We have some of the most beautiful lakes in the nation and we thought we would take a look at possibly the best "10" in the state.
Warning: Don’t fall for this threatening phone scam in NJ
If you get a phone call telling you there’s a warrant for your arrest, don’t believe it. It turns out bad actors are researching potential victims on the internet and social media, and if they’re able to find a phone number they will call them and announce there’s a warrant for their arrest or other legal issues.
Brutal Attack – Video Shows Assault on NJ Transit Bus Driver
A disturbing video has surfaced on social media showing a New Jersey Transit bus driver being brutally stomped by a group of teens prior to him drawing a gun and firing at them. The driver, 48-year-old Charles Fieros, is seen on the ground outside his bus as he is kicked...
Two of America’s Best Roadside Attractions are Here in New Jersey
I must admit when I hear the phrase "roadside attractions" I think of Pee-Wee Herman. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure featured "roadside attractions" including the giant dinosaur lol and according to Vice.com "The dinosaurs were built back in the 60s by a former Knott's Berry Farm model sculptor named Claude K. Bell as a roadside attraction to attract people to his restaurant. However, after Claude's death, they were sold to a group who turned them into a creationist museum."
Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day
Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
Mega-warehouse plan voted down in N.J. town as mayor worries about possible lawsuit
The Harrison Township Joint Land Use Board unanimously rejected a controversial plan last week to build a 2.1 million-square-foot warehouse project on unoccupied farmland in Gloucester County. The vote was praised by opponents of the project, who said the massive warehouse complex was wrong for Mullica Hill, a section of...
This Quaint New Jersey Town Voted Best To Visit In The Winter
Winter has officially kicked off, and although there are some people who think it's the time of year to break out their comfy clothes and stay put for a few months, other people think it's the perfect time to go out and explore!. There are a lot of great small...
We got your 7 fishes right here in 3 Central NJ locations
When I was growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City, Christmas dinner for me always started on Christmas Eve. That's when we would celebrate the "feast of the seven fishes" as Vinnie LaFranca of Tuscany Italian Market explains;. "The feast began in the southern part of Italy," says...
The Oldest Operating Lighthouse In New Jersey Is One Of The Oldest In The Country
I always knew that New Jersey was home to a bunch of lighthouses, but I didn't know that it's also home to the oldest continually operating lighthouse in the entire country!. This past week I had a day off and decided to do something I haven't done since moving to Ocean County but have been told to do countless times.
Top 6 places in NJ to get the best seafood for your home cooking
I love seafood in all forms: shellfish, fin fish, even fish eggs. It's not as simple as you think though to get fresh fish at the market for your home cooking. We spent many summers visiting family in Narragansett, Rhode Island, and it was easy to literally buy the current day's catch as the fishing boats were coming in.
N.J. reports 3,010 COVID cases, 21 deaths; positive test count up more than 50% from last month
New Jersey health officials reported another 3,010 COVID-19 cases and 21 confirmed deaths on Thursday as the average number of daily positive tests and fatalities continue to rise headed into the holiday weekend. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 2,032, up 6% from a week ago and...
Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.
Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
