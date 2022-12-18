Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans (12/18/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM: Watch NFL Week 15 online, Time, TV, Channel, Odds, Picks

Read full article on original website
Eagles reward Jaguars for beating Cowboys by sending Doug Pederson Philly’s finest
This is a pretty good gift of gratitude. On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the Dallas Cowboys, 40-34. In turn, the Philadelphia Eagles get a little breathing room in the race for the division title. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Eagles...
Will Cowboys’ Micah Parsons miss Eagles game after trashing Jalen Hurts?
ESPN’s Todd Archer reports: Micah Parsons will miss his second straight practice with an illness. Mike McCarthy said there are a couple of players and their families dealing with illness. “It’s going around,” he said. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Dallas Cowboys...
Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence could miss Thursday Night Football vs. Jets
The Jacksonville Jaguars might be hitting the field at MetLife Stadium Thursday without a key piece of their offense. The Jaguars announced Wednesday that quarterback Trevor Lawrence is limited again with a toe injury and is listed as questionable for the Thursday Night Football game against the New York Jets. It’s worth noting, however, that Lawrence has been playing through this toe injury for a few weeks.
Cowboys-Odell Beckham Jr. deal on life support, Jerry Jones says
After weeks of flirting and headline-grabbing, the Dallas Cowboys may end up passing on free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports Cowboys owner Jerry Jones pumped the brakes on Beckham Tuesday during his weekly radio appearance. “The reality...
Giants to face ex-Eagles Super Bowl champion QB
When the New York Giants host the Indianapolis Colts Week 17, they should not expect to face Matt Ryan. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports: The Colts are changing quarterbacks again. Nick Foles will take over for Matt Ryan as the starter Monday Night against the Chargers, and the plan is for Foles to start the final three games of the season. Announcement expected Wednesday afternoon.
NFL Week 16 picks: Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys predictions | Will Gardner Minshew decide NFC East title?
Will Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts play, or will he sit out?. That is the most asked question heading into Saturday’s Christmas Eve game between the Eagles (13-1) and the Dallas Cowboys (10-4). Among the favorites to win the MVP award, Hurts sprained his shoulder in last Sunday’s win against...
Jets’ Robert Saleh announces Mike White decision for Thursday Night Football vs. Jaguars
Another start for Zach Wilson. The New York Jets have ruled out quarterback Mike White for the Thursday Night Football showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pro Football Focus’ Ari Meirov reports. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. White suffered a rib injury in Week 14′s 20-12 loss...
Ex-Eagles star gets explicit in trashing Cowboys’ Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys had a tough overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, falling 40-34. In the loss, quarterback Dak Prescott was 23-of-30 for 256 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He was sacked three times. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Philadelphia Eagles running back...
Why Eagles starting Gardner Minshew vs. Cowboys makes a lot of sense
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has started every game this season and has led the Eagles to an NFL-best 13-1 record. However, when the team travels to Texas to take on an NFC East rival, they will be doing so with Hurts watching the game instead of helping to decide the outcome.
Tickets to Eagles vs. Cowboys Christmas Eve game are still dirt cheap | How to buy your own
The Philadelphia Eagles meet the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL NFC Week 15 matchup on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVIDSEATS, TICKETSMARTER. Fans can purchase Eagles tickets via Vivid Seats, StubHub, Ticketsmarter or Ticketmaster. According to VividSeats, prices for this Eagles...
Ex-Eagles QB Nick Foles dishes on replacing Matt Ryan as Colts starter
Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles will become the third signal caller to start for the Colts this season on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, replacing Matt Ryan. Foles stepped in for the Eagles in 2017 after Carson Wentz tore an ACL, leading the franchise to a Super...
Report: NFL thinks ‘Sunday Ticket’ deal will generate $3 billion per year
The NFL on Thursday announced that it has reached a deal with a new carrier for the “Sunday Ticket” package. Beginning next season, Google’s YouTube will offer the NFL Sunday Ticket package. The deal is estimated to be for $2 billion per season. But the league reportedly expects its Sunday Ticket deals to generate $3... The post Report: NFL thinks ‘Sunday Ticket’ deal will generate $3 billion per year appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Madden has a holiday gift for Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux
Kayvon Thibodeaux has something on his wish list. And the New York Giants linebacker decided to ask for it. On Wednesday, the rookie tweeted: “I just want an update for Christmas @EASPORTS @EAMaddenNFL”. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And it worked. Madden’s twitter account responded: Do...
BYU hires ex-Jets defensive tackle
Former New York Jets defensive tackle Sione Po’uha has joined the Brigham Young University football program as a defensive assistant coach. Po’uha spent his entire NFL career with the Jets (2005-2012), missing the 2006 season with a torn ACL. He started in 55 of 106 games played and had a career, 263 tackles (193 solo). The Salt Lake City native arrives at BYU after coaching defensive tackles at his alma mater, Utah, from 2018-2021.
NFL insider outlines Giants’ impending contract talks with Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones
What can the New York Giants do to keep pending free agents Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones?. Both players have had a significant impact for the Giants (8-5-1) who could clinch a playoff berth Saturday afternoon in Minnesota, if they beat the Vikings and get the help they need, with other teams losing.
What channel is Jacksonville Jaguars game today vs. Jets? (12/22/22) Watch LIVE STREAM online with Amazon Prime, Time, TV, Channel for NFL Week 16
The Jacksonville Jaguars, led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, meet the New York Jets, led by quarterback Zach Wilson, in an NFL Week 16 AFC Thursday night football game on December 22, 2022 (12/22/2022) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime’s video...
