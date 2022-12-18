The best pasteles in Jersey City aren’t found in a store. They come from this crossing guard’s kitchen. | Calavia-Robertson

Read full article on original website
Kim Lant
4d ago
My mouth is watering. I'm Puerto Rican and I live in a Portuguese neighborhood. I miss having pastels, and all the spanish foods.
jerseysbest.com
Uncovering N.J.: Next to Gingerbread Castle, former paper mill is a fairy tale gone up in flames
Some ruins give a glimpse of a past that simply look like a failed industry laying to waste, but that’s not always the case. In the northern corner of New Jersey, one set of ruins helped a town become more established by becoming more attractive for families to move to, increasing its population. Essentially, they put this town on the map.
N.J. community group buys house for $400K to preserve a piece of town’s slave history
Efforts to preserve a piece of Black history in Montclair took a big step forward on Thursday when a community group announced it had purchased the James Howe House, the colonial era dwelling that was willed to a free slave by his master in 1831. The Friends of the Howe...
Westfield ‘parking rage’? Woman reports tire slashed outside grocery store
WESTFIELD — A municipal parking lot that's typically hectic year round was the site of a woman's reported tire slashing, according to township police. The afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 17, a woman said she had backed her vehicle into a parking space in municipal lot #1, adjacent to the Trader Joe's store and parking lot between Elm Street and Prospect Street.
Police investigating body found at lookout over NY/NJ border
Police on Thursday found a body at State Line Lookout, an Alpine, New Jersey park on the Hudson River that overlooks the border with New York.
Food Truck Explosion Burns Female Victim In Elizabeth
A female victim suffered burns in some type of food truck explosion on Thursday, Dec. 22 in Elizabeth, sources say.The incident happened on Polaris Street sometime around 1:20 p.m., Elizabeth police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras tells Daily Voice.The food truck had a "small flare up," she said. The vi…
Body found near cliffs at N.J.-N.Y. border
An investigation was underway Thursday after a body was found at the scenic State Line Lookout in Bergen County, authorities said. Palisades Interstate Parkway police and members of the county’s rappel team were in Alpine to recover the body, officials said. No other information was immediately available, a police spokesman said.
paramuspost.com
BERGEN COUNTY’S WINTER WONDERLAND WELCOMES NEW ICE BUMPER CAR ATTRACTION, BEGINS DAILY OPERATION FOR WINTER BREAK
Paramus, NJ – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, the Board of Commissioners, and the Bergen County Parks Department encourage you to skip the bridge and tunnel toll this winter break and bring the family to Van Saun County Park for Bergen County’s Winter Wonderland presented by Bergen New Bridge Medical Center.
It’s official: Massive N.J. parade of kayaks and canoes set a world record
New Jersey now holds the world record for the “largest parade of canoes/ kayaks,” four months after paddling enthusiasts swarmed the Toms River in Ocean County. The confirmation by Guinness World Records on Thursday morning came after the organizer of the record-setting effort, Sandy Rinderer, submitted photos, videos and other documentation of the Jersey Shore course, which was slightly more than a mile.
Top 6 places in NJ to get the best seafood for your home cooking
I love seafood in all forms: shellfish, fin fish, even fish eggs. It's not as simple as you think though to get fresh fish at the market for your home cooking. We spent many summers visiting family in Narragansett, Rhode Island, and it was easy to literally buy the current day's catch as the fishing boats were coming in.
Two men sentenced for ‘senseless violence’ that left 23-year-old N.J. chef dead
Two men were sentenced to state prison for the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Asbury Park man on a basketball court more than three years ago, authorities said Thursday. Prince D. Young, 25, and Chyrod M. Freeman, 24, were each sentenced to 20 years for first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of Jehadje J. McMillian in Asbury Park, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Fulop defends Jersey City councilman who was ticketed after leaving note at scene of fender-bender
Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop is defending the city councilman who was issued multiple tickets for a minor crash over the weekend. The mayor on Tuesday told The Jersey Journal that Downtown Councilman James Solomon did what any “normal person would probably” do after he left a note when his vehicle scraped the bumper of a parked car while he was attempting to park Saturday.
Any new leads? 5 years since Newark, NJ mother went missing
NEWARK — Dec. 22 marks five years since the disappearance of Venika Williams. The Newark mother was last seen in the area of Dewey Street in 2017, and police believe she was headed to Jersey City. Authorities say Venika, 30, is 5 feet 3 inches and 140 pounds. According...
Hudson County towns brace for wallop from winter storm Elliott
North Bergen officials are not preparing for streets cluttered with snow, but their salt trucks are at the ready nonetheless as the region braces for an icy blast from winter storm Elliott. The storm, which is dumping snow across the Midwest followed by frigid temperatures, is expected to bring rain,...
Weehawken is challenging Hoboken’s Union Dry Dock land grab, mayor says
Hey Hoboken, Weehawken would like a word. Weehawken officials told The Jersey Journal Thursday they plan to challenge Hoboken’s eminent domain grab of the Union Dry Dock property and have hired an attorney to kick off the process.
Dealer Admits Role In Major Ring That Moved Fentanyl, Meth, Coke By The Pound Into NJ From NYC
One of three Manhattan men accused of flooding four North Jersey counties with massive quantities of fentanyl, meth and coke admitted his role in the organization, authorities said. Juan Carlos Merced Moreno, 45, and his partners operated a fentanyl mill in Washington Heights that supplied traffickers in New Jersey with...
Teen Boy Stabbed Dead In Union City (DEVELOPING)
A teenage boy was stabbed dead on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Union City, authorities confirm. The 15-year-old victim was stabbed at 40th Street and New York Avenue sometime in the evening, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and Daily Voice sources. It wasn't immediately clear how what the motive...
Teens Kick NJ Transit Driver On Ground Before He Pulls Gun, Shoots In Jersey City (VIDEO)
Newly-surfaced video footage shows the moment a 48-year-old NJ Transit driver shot a group of teens after an alleged assault (scroll for video). Footage posted by HudPost shows the group kicking Staten Island's Charles Fieros — identified by authorities – on the ground outside the bus at Monticello and Jewett Avenue in Jersey City around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.
Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
N.J. college reopens building damaged by 4 foot high Hurricane Ida floodwaters
A building on Union College’s Elizabeth Campus that was damaged last year by floodwaters caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida reopened earlier this month, school officials announced Thursday. The remnants, which brought heavy rain and powerful winds to the area, arrived on September 1, 2021, with more than...
The perfect place in NJ to get what you need for Feast of the 7 Fishes
Growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City, we had five Italian delicatessens or stores around our house. They would compete with each other for the neighborhood. When we moved to Marlboro in the 1970s, I really missed all those great Italian delicacies. Now Marlboro has Tuscany Italian Market and so does Manalapan and Freehold.
NJ.com
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
