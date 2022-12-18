Read full article on original website
Weehawken is challenging Hoboken’s Union Dry Dock land grab, mayor says
Hey Hoboken, Weehawken would like a word. Weehawken officials told The Jersey Journal Thursday they plan to challenge Hoboken’s eminent domain grab of the Union Dry Dock property and have hired an attorney to kick off the process.
It could soon be illegal to buy a guinea pig in New York City
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Once considered a good starter pet for a young child, guinea pigs could soon be banned from being sold in New York City. Introduced in the City Council earlier this year, a new bill, Intro. 4, would prohibit the sale of guinea pigs as pets in the five boroughs. Last week, the City Council’s Committee on Health held a hearing where members of the public, lawmakers and advocates spoke about the need to pass the legislation.
Project to build 1,200 apartments on N.J.’s ‘Gold Coast’ gets $50M in financing
The developers who plan to build 1,200 apartments in Edgewater on New Jersey’s Gold Coast have secured a mortgage to help move the project toward construction. Northwind Group, a Manhattan-based real estate private equity firm, has provided a $50 million loan with flexible terms that will allow additional time for the developers to prepare the site for development, Northwind announced Thursday.
N.J. community group buys house for $400K to preserve a piece of town’s slave history
Efforts to preserve a piece of Black history in Montclair took a big step forward on Thursday when a community group announced it had purchased the James Howe House, the colonial era dwelling that was willed to a free slave by his master in 1831. The Friends of the Howe...
Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.
Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
Couples outraged as N.J. wedding venue changes color scheme. ‘Please say this is a joke.’
A popular wedding venue took to social media earlier this month to announce the “exciting news” that it would be remodeling its ballroom. The spacious room at The Madison Hotel in Morristown, which featured a gold and white color scheme, was going to debut in “early 2023″ with black- or dark gray-painted walls and a blue carpet, according to photos posted by the hotel on Instagram and Facebook.
It’s official: Massive N.J. parade of kayaks and canoes set a world record
New Jersey now holds the world record for the “largest parade of canoes/ kayaks,” four months after paddling enthusiasts swarmed the Toms River in Ocean County. The confirmation by Guinness World Records on Thursday morning came after the organizer of the record-setting effort, Sandy Rinderer, submitted photos, videos and other documentation of the Jersey Shore course, which was slightly more than a mile.
Body found near cliffs at N.J.-N.Y. border
An investigation was underway Thursday after a body was found at the scenic State Line Lookout in Bergen County, authorities said. Palisades Interstate Parkway police and members of the county’s rappel team were in Alpine to recover the body, officials said. No other information was immediately available, a police spokesman said.
HCCC advances to 2023 National Bellwether Awards finals; Apple Tree House holiday celebration photos | Journal Entries
The Bayonne Public Library has announced that it has moved to a new eBook service called “Hoopla,” which offers streaming TV, movies, and music. As a result of this service expansion, the library has discontinued Axis 360, its previous eBook service. The Hoopla platform lets you borrow eBooks,...
Gambler tips N.J. casino dealers $77K after nearly $1.7M poker game win
A New Jersey gambler won nearly $1.7 million playing poker Saturday morning at an Atlantic City casino and then left a $77,000 tip for the table dealers, officials said. The lucky winner, identified only as a Monmouth County woman and “longtime customer”, hit a $1,681,458.40 MEGA jackpot on a progressive poker game after placing a $5 bet at Harrah’s Resort, casino officials said.
Hudson County towns brace for wallop from winter storm Elliott
North Bergen officials are not preparing for streets cluttered with snow, but their salt trucks are at the ready nonetheless as the region braces for an icy blast from winter storm Elliott. The storm, which is dumping snow across the Midwest followed by frigid temperatures, is expected to bring rain,...
PlayStations, Pac-Man and games fill ‘SWAG’ rooms at N.J. schools to reward kids for hard work
Tucked inside several Paterson public schools is a new room nothing like the classrooms where students spend most of their days. The spaces — called SWAG rooms — are packed with PlayStations, air hockey tables, areas to make TikTok videos, old-school Pac-Man machines, arcade-style basketball hoops, virtual reality systems, iMac computers, projectors, comfy seats and more.
Boy, 15, is stabbed to death in Union City
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Union City Tuesday night, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said. The fatal stabbing occurred in the area of 40th Street and New York Avenue near a church and a public school, in the northern end of the city, officials said. The...
N.J. college reopens building damaged by 4 foot high Hurricane Ida floodwaters
A building on Union College’s Elizabeth Campus that was damaged last year by floodwaters caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida reopened earlier this month, school officials announced Thursday. The remnants, which brought heavy rain and powerful winds to the area, arrived on September 1, 2021, with more than...
Two men sentenced for ‘senseless violence’ that left 23-year-old N.J. chef dead
Two men were sentenced to state prison for the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Asbury Park man on a basketball court more than three years ago, authorities said Thursday. Prince D. Young, 25, and Chyrod M. Freeman, 24, were each sentenced to 20 years for first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of Jehadje J. McMillian in Asbury Park, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Break bread (or hoagie rolls) together and find political zen | Letters
I was at an Italian market in Monmouth County and struck up a conversation with a nice gentleman who looked like he was in his 40s. I was wearing my “Kennedy for Massachusetts” shirt and when he saw it, he jokingly asked “Oh no, are you a liberal?” I replied that I was a conservative Democrat who helped out on Joe Kennedy III’s senatorial campaign in 2020. (Kennedy lost in the Democratic primary to incumbent U.S. Sen. Ed Markey.)
School bus company owners lied about drivers’ criminal pasts, officials allege
Two brothers who operate a Paterson-based school bus company were arrested this week after they were accused of employing unqualified drivers, including some with suspended licenses, arrest records and criminal convictions, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday. Shelim Khalique, 53, of Wayne, and Jwel Khalique, 43, of...
Latest statewide test scores show Hudson County school districts have work ahead
Hudson County school officials acknowledged that in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, there’s plenty work to do. Results from the state standardized testing last year reveal that the majority of Hudson County school districts performed below average, numbers that correlate with statewide data that shows years of learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Texas cop collapsed at Newark airport. He just reunited with the people who saved him.
A Houston Police detective who suffered a heart attack at Newark Liberty International Airport earlier this year but was saved thanks to the help of other officers and a local medical team got the chance to say ‘thank you’ to all of them once again this week. Det....
Hunterdon County Sheriff warns residents of holiday scam
Hunterdon County Sheriff Fred W. Brown is warning the public about new and increasingly sophisticated scams targeting residents during the holiday season. The Hunterdon County Sheriff’s Office is aware of two ongoing scam campaigns of which the public should be alerted. The first is a scam campaign involves a caller who will contact an individual representing themselves as a member of the Geek Squad technical team and will then try and get the resident to give them access to their personal computer or mobile device. If you receive such a call, Brown advises to hang up immediately and not allow for remote access to your home computer or mobile device.
