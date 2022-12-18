Hunterdon County Sheriff Fred W. Brown is warning the public about new and increasingly sophisticated scams targeting residents during the holiday season. The Hunterdon County Sheriff’s Office is aware of two ongoing scam campaigns of which the public should be alerted. The first is a scam campaign involves a caller who will contact an individual representing themselves as a member of the Geek Squad technical team and will then try and get the resident to give them access to their personal computer or mobile device. If you receive such a call, Brown advises to hang up immediately and not allow for remote access to your home computer or mobile device.

