Kansas City, MO

Remembering Chiefs RB Knile Davis' 108-yard kick return touchdown vs. Texans

By Charles Goldman
 4 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs are getting set to face the Houston Texans on the road in Week 15. Before we delve into that game, we’re taking some time to remember a classic play from this particular matchup. It’s a notable play because it didn’t just set a franchise record that had stood for nearly 50 years, but it also got the scoring started in what would be the first playoff win for Kansas City after a 22-year drought.

So let’s take you back to that glorious day and set the scene.

The Chiefs had made the playoffs for just the second time during the Andy Reid era and had traveled to Houston to face the Texans in the AFC Wild Card round. The atmosphere was loud and raucous as it was the first home playoff game for the Texans since the 2012 NFL season. Knile Davis lined up to take the opening kickoff and catches it eight yards deep in the end zone. Typically, it’s not a situation where you bring a kick out, but you know that Dave Toub encourages his players to take return opportunities.

The play went from looking like it’d be a five-yard loss to opening up very quickly. Kansas City was probably fortunate to not get hit with any illegal block or holding penalties on the play. Davis would accelerate through traffic around the 15-yard line and before you know it he was celebrating in the opposite end zone.

The play went for 108 yards, which is tied for the second-longest kick return in NFL history. It crushed a franchise record 106-yard kick return touchdown set by Noland Smith back in 1967. The best part of the play, however, was that it took the wind out of the sails of the opposing crowd almost immediately and gave life to a Chiefs team that badly-needed playoff vindication.

It inspired the defense to put Texans QB Brian Hoyer in hell for four quarters. He was sacked three times, threw four interceptions, fumbled twice and lost a fumble once. Travis Kelce posted his best game to that point in his NFL career with eight receptions for 128 yards on the day. When the dust settled after the game, Kansas City would defeat Houston 30-0 to notch their first playoff win in over two decades. It gave fans the hope that the franchise was heading in the right direction — and sure enough that was the case.

KANSAS CITY, MO
