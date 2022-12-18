PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts briefly walked around the NovaCare Complex locker room Thursday, looking around for a couple of teammates before leaving. Hurts usually is not in the locker room for a long time two days before a game, wanting to get as much tape work and going over the game plan as much as possible. However, for the first time this season, Hurts will be a spectator and will not start in a potential division-clinching game.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO