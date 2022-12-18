Read full article on original website
Will Cowboys’ Micah Parsons miss Eagles game after trashing Jalen Hurts?
ESPN's Todd Archer reports: Micah Parsons will miss his second straight practice with an illness. Mike McCarthy said there are a couple of players and their families dealing with illness. "It's going around," he said. The Dallas Cowboys...
Eagles reward Jaguars for beating Cowboys by sending Doug Pederson Philly’s finest
This is a pretty good gift of gratitude. On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the Dallas Cowboys, 40-34. In turn, the Philadelphia Eagles get a little breathing room in the race for the division title. The Eagles...
NFL Week 16 picks: Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys predictions | Will Gardner Minshew decide NFC East title?
Will Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts play, or will he sit out?. That is the most asked question heading into Saturday's Christmas Eve game between the Eagles (13-1) and the Dallas Cowboys (10-4). Among the favorites to win the MVP award, Hurts sprained his shoulder in last Sunday's win against...
Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence could miss Thursday Night Football vs. Jets
The Jacksonville Jaguars might be hitting the field at MetLife Stadium Thursday without a key piece of their offense. The Jaguars announced Wednesday that quarterback Trevor Lawrence is limited again with a toe injury and is listed as questionable for the Thursday Night Football game against the New York Jets. It’s worth noting, however, that Lawrence has been playing through this toe injury for a few weeks.
Giants to face ex-Eagles Super Bowl champion QB
When the New York Giants host the Indianapolis Colts Week 17, they should not expect to face Matt Ryan. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports: The Colts are changing quarterbacks again. Nick Foles will take over for Matt Ryan as the starter Monday Night against the Chargers, and the plan is for Foles to start the final three games of the season. Announcement expected Wednesday afternoon.
Cowboys-Odell Beckham Jr. deal on life support, Jerry Jones says
After weeks of flirting and headline-grabbing, the Dallas Cowboys may end up passing on free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports Cowboys owner Jerry Jones pumped the brakes on Beckham Tuesday during his weekly radio appearance. "The reality...
Jets’ Robert Saleh announces Mike White decision for Thursday Night Football vs. Jaguars
Another start for Zach Wilson. The New York Jets have ruled out quarterback Mike White for the Thursday Night Football showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pro Football Focus' Ari Meirov reports. White suffered a rib injury in Week 14′s 20-12 loss...
TNF FanDuel promo code: Get $2,500 no sweat first bet for Jets vs. Jaguars
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 16 kicks off on Thursday night our FanDuel promo code is your ticket to a massive first bet insurance offer of...
Caesars promo code: Get $1,250 in first-bet insurance for Jags vs. Jets on TNF
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The TNF encounter between the Jaguars and Jets is the perfect precursor to the festive schedule, and with Caesars promo code NJBONUSFULL, it...
Tickets to Eagles vs. Cowboys Christmas Eve game are still dirt cheap | How to buy your own
The Philadelphia Eagles meet the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL NFC Week 15 matchup on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Fans can purchase Eagles tickets via Vivid Seats, StubHub, Ticketsmarter or Ticketmaster. According to VividSeats, prices for this Eagles...
Ex-Eagles QB Nick Foles dishes on replacing Matt Ryan as Colts starter
Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles will become the third signal caller to start for the Colts this season on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, replacing Matt Ryan. Foles stepped in for the Eagles in 2017 after Carson Wentz tore an ACL, leading the franchise to a Super...
Eagles injury report: Jalen Hurts, tight end ruled out; Are Reed Blankenship, K’Von Wallace healthy enough to face Cowboys?
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts briefly walked around the NovaCare Complex locker room Thursday, looking around for a couple of teammates before leaving. Hurts usually is not in the locker room for a long time two days before a game, wanting to get as much tape work and going over the game plan as much as possible. However, for the first time this season, Hurts will be a spectator and will not start in a potential division-clinching game.
Ex-Eagles star gets explicit in trashing Cowboys’ Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys had a tough overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, falling 40-34. In the loss, quarterback Dak Prescott was 23-of-30 for 256 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He was sacked three times. Former Philadelphia Eagles running back...
Former All-Pro: Jets’ Zach Wilson under pressure Thursday vs. Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence
How will New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson handle the added pressure of Thursday night’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars?. Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft, will go up against the top pick of his class in the Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence. And while Lawrence is currently thriving in his second year of the NFL, Wilson continues to struggle.
NFL Week 16 picks: Jacksonville Jaguars-New York Jets predictions | Will Trevor Lawrence keep it going?
Jets fans have been reminded this season just how tough it is to find a franchise quarterback, as they’ve watched last year’s second-overall pick Zach Wilson struggle through his second season. The only reason Wilson is likely to start Thursday night against the Jaguars is a rib injury...
Jets’ Zach Wilson looked to pair of Hall of Famers for help after being benched
Zach Wilson has been given another chance to prove himself to the New York Jets. The quarterback was benched after a disappointing Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots. The 23-year-old had completed nine of 22 passes for 77 yards, and then didn’t take any responsibility for the 10-3 loss in the post-game press conference.
Jets’ Sauce Gardner learns frustrating reality of being one of NFL’s top corners: ‘I take that personal’
Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner insisted all of last week that it was just another game as he prepared to face the team he grew up watching: the Detroit Lions. But the day before the game, as he got calls from friends and family from his hometown of Detroit, he decided it was a little bit more than that.
