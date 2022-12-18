Paul VI scored twice in the final five-and-a-half minutes to comeback and tie 3-3 with Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth, at Jersey Shore Arena in Wall. Down 3-1 with the clock approaching the final five minutes of the third period, Steve Gresch scored at 5:30 to cut the deficit to one for Paul VI (1-2-2). With 55 seconds left CJ Compagnola scored to tie the game at its eventual final score at 3-3.

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO