Westampton Tech tops Medford Tech - Boys basketball recap
Justin Murray posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds and also had seven assists as Westampton Tech defeated Medford Tech 79-69 in Westampton. Alexander Jeanty led the scoring with 21 points with Tony Kelly adding 20 points and four steals. Tahijj Hunter has 13 points and six rebounds with Kyree Owes snagging down 11 rebounds to go along with three blocks.
Robbinsville over Lawrence - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Handy netted 16 points to lead Robbinsville in a 61-50 win over Lawrence, in Robbinsville. Dylan Golizio added on 12 points for the Ravens (3-1), while Evan Bunnell scored 11 and Matt Boss finished with 10 points. Brandon Ford scored a game-high 19 points for Lawrence (0-40, while Michael...
Boys Ice Hockey: Paul VI rallies late to tie with Ocean Township
Paul VI scored twice in the final five-and-a-half minutes to comeback and tie 3-3 with Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth, at Jersey Shore Arena in Wall. Down 3-1 with the clock approaching the final five minutes of the third period, Steve Gresch scored at 5:30 to cut the deficit to one for Paul VI (1-2-2). With 55 seconds left CJ Compagnola scored to tie the game at its eventual final score at 3-3.
No. 15 St. Thomas Aquinas over Old Bridge - Girls basketball recap
Jessica Cooper led St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, with 17 points and eight rebounds during a 60-52 victory over Old Bridge in Old Bridge. The Trojans built a lead over the first three quarters but Old Bridge (2-2) would not go without a fight. St....
Morris Hills over Roxbury - Girls Basketball recap
Emily Mulroony led the way for Morris Hills with 14 points and four steals in its 43-35 win over Roxbury in Roxbury. Sydney Mulroony added nine points and five assists for Morris Hills, which led 24-19 at halftime. Gianna Capriglione and Caroline Colucci netted 10 points each for Roxbury. The...
No. 12 Montclair Immaculate defeats East Orange - Boys basketball recap
TJ Robinson put on a scoring clinic with a 26-point performance to lead Montclair Immaculate, ranked No. 12 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 58-46 victory over East Orange. Jaren Barnett added 12 points for Montclair Immaculate (4-0), who leaned on a 30-6 halftime lead to coast the rest of the way. Tavian Pullock added eight points to help pace Montclair Immaculate’s offense.
Lindenwold over Collingswood - Boys basketball recap
Tajamir Brown recorded 19 points, six rebounds and two steals to lead Lindenwold in a 45-42 win over Collingswood, in Collingswood. Lindenwold (2-1) opened the game on a 19-1 run but Collingswood (1-3) crawled back by outscoring the road team 31-10 in the next two quarters. Lindenwold secured the win with an 18-10 fourth-quarter run.
Randolph over River Dell - Girls Basketball recap
Madison Jenisch recorded eight points and eight rebounds for Randolph in its 39-37 win over River Dell in Randolph. Katie Tighe led the team in scoring with nine points. Randolph outscored River Dell 11-3 in the second quarter. Lily Crowder and Lizzy Puentes scored seven points each for River Dell.
Racobaldo’s big second half helps unbeaten Washington Twp. hold off Timber Creek
Saddled with two fouls, Chris Racobaldo spent a good part of the first half on the bench. His stat line - one rebound, one assist. So when he stepped on the floor to begin the third quarter, the senior guard/forward knew there was some work to do. “I started playing...
Dunellen over Woodbridge Magnet - Girls basketball recap
Alexa Castro led with 17 points, 11 rebounds and three steals as Dunellen won at home, 47-21, over Woodbridge Magnet. Jahzara McLaughlin added a double double of 11 points and 10 rebounds while Maria Woll contributed 10 points and nine boards for Dunellen (3-0). Woodbridge Magnet is now 0-3. The...
Falconi’s 30 points takes St. Mary (Ruth.) over Wood-Ridge - Boys basketball recap
L.J. Falconi sank nine 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 30 points as St. Mary (Ruth.) won on the road, 74-54, over Wood-Ridge. Julien Leveille added 15 points and eight rebounds while Damir Stone delivered a double double of 10 points and 11 assists for St. Mary (Ruth.) (4-0), which opened with a 30-9 run.
Giovanna Drajin leads Immaculata over Hunterdon Central - Girls basketball recap
Giovanna Drajin delivered her fourth straight double double as Immaculata won, 45-38, over Hunterdon Central in Somerville. Drajin brought 20 points while going five of seven from the line and grabbed 15 rebounds for Immaculata (3-1), which led 26-21 at halftime. Maddie Babula added 11 points in the victory. Margaret...
Delsea over Millville - Girls basketball recap
Alli Sieminski scored 15 points as Delsea took control during a 47-25 victory over Millville in Franklinville. Delsea (3-1) led 13-12 at halftime but came out aggressive in the third quarter. It outscored Millville 22-5 in the third quarter to put it away. Emily Ambrose added 15 points while Emma Afflerbach finished with 11.
Somerset Tech defeats Koinonia - Boys basketball recap
Robert Pasquale posted a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds to lead Somerset Tech past Koinonia 49-45 in Plainfield. Somerset Tech (2-1) took a 25-24 lead at halftime before Koinonia (2-3) jumped ahead by three points in the third quarter. However, Somerset Tech took back control in the fourth as it outscored Koinonia 18-11.
Atlantic Tech over Woodstown - Boys basketball recap
Desi Stroud scored a game-high 11 points and dished out five assists to lead Atlantic Tech to a one-sided victory at home over Woodstown, 65-30. Jayden Lopez and Nasir Tucker added 10 points apiece while Zahir Davis-Roberts chipped in nine points and six rebounds for Atlantic Tech (3-1), which held a 32-11 lead at halftime.
West Essex rallies over Nutley - Girls basketball recap
Nutley is now 1-3.
Who’s the best in Jersey? D1 boys basketball commits to watch in 2022-23
Four Camden High School basketball players sign commitments to colleges on Weds. Nov. 16. — D1 COMMITS.
East Brunswick Magnet edges Piscataway Magnet - Girls basketball - MCMS Holiday Tourney
Camila Garcia scored a game-high 28 points to lead East Brunswick Magnet to a narrow victory on the road over Piscataway Magnet, 38-36, in the MCMS Holiday Tournament. Makayla Caban chipped in four points for East Brunswick Magnet (3-1), which trailed by six after one before swinging the momentum with a 14-4 second quarter.
Millburn defeats Glen Ridge - Boys basketball recap
Zach Benmorits scored 13 points as Millburn defeated Glen Ridge 51-21 in Millburn. Millburn (3-1) took control early as it led 28-9 at halftime, allowing just two points in the second quarter. Millburn continued its momentum in the second half outscoring Glen Ridge 21-12. Millburn also played strong defense as...
Moorestown over Gloucester Catholic - Girls basketball recap
Grace Hanuscin scored a game-high 11 points as Moorestown clinched a 32-25 victory over Gloucester Catholic in Moorestown. Analyse Intenzo logged 10 points and six rebounds as Moorestown (4-0) built an early lead in the contest. Julianna DiFebbo and Jahzara Green added seven points each for Gloucester Catholic (2-1), who...
