Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto G53 tipped to upgrade to an OLED display and a newer chipset for the global market
Motorola has just introduced the Moto G53 to its Chinese audience as an affordable new 5G handset, thanks to its Snapdragon 480+ processor. Now, according to the leaker Yogesh Brar, the OEM plans to bring a device of the same name to the global market - however, if so, it may arrive considerably refreshed in a short space of time.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung unveils industry's first 12 nm-class DDR5 DRAM with speeds up to 7.2 Gbps
Business Accessory Storage AMD Zen Zen 3 (Vermeer) Cezanne (Zen 3) Zen 4. In March, Samsung unveiled a 7.5 Gbps LPDDR5X DRAM solution, but only to push the bar higher in September with the industry's fastest LPDDR5X DRAM. While the 8.5 Gbps record set then was not blown by today's new solution, the 7.2 Gbps speed announced by Samsung for the new chips is nothing to be ashamed of. Since the industry's first 12 nm-class comes with the highest die density so far, the wafer productivity has increased by 20%.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to support staggered HDR as Pixel Tablet Pro's existence is confirmed
Some new details about the potential Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphones have come to light thanks to some efficient code-scouring by developer Kuba Wojciechowski. Sharing the information on Twitter, Wojciechowski revealed that code for the Camera Go app contained mentions of “Husky” and “Shiba”, which are believed to be the codenames for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, respectively. It seems that the main camera in the 2023 flagship smartphones from Google will support a staggered HDR feature.
notebookcheck.net
Oukitel RT3 launches as a compact rugged Android tablet with a special launch price
Android Business Launch Software Tablet Touchscreen. The latest follow-up to Oukitel's inaugural RT1 has launched with much the same IP68/69K/MIL-STD-810H-rated build for "enhanced durability". It is also driven by the same MediaTek Helio P22 SoC as its larger sibling - however, the RT3 stands apart with a smaller 8-inch display.
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | Lenovo 500 USB Type-C Universal Dock expands a PC's I/O with more speedy ports
Even the largest of the latest IdeaPads to debut during CES 2023 are still a little light on USB type-C counts. Then again, the OEM asserts that a user can get the best out of just 1 of these powerful ports by connecting it to the new 500 Universal Dock.
notebookcheck.net
PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo Tab M9: Tab M8 successor announced with a larger screen and an upgraded SoC
The long-awaited sequel to Lenovo's Tab M8 is finally here as the Lenovo Tab M9. It brings forth many QoL improvements over its predecessor, such as a larger screen and a faster SoC. However, it misses out on many nice-to-have features due to its affordable price tag. One can purchase it in February 2023 starting at 159 EUR (US$169).
notebookcheck.net
LILYGO T-Camera S3: New developer board arrives with ESP32-S3 microcontroller
LILYGO has released a follow-up to the T-Camera S2, a developer board that it introduced in 2019. Predictably, LILYGO has replaced the T-Camera S2 with the T-Camera S3, an ESP32-S3-based device. For reference, the ESP32-S3FN16R8 microcontroller has two Tensilica LX7 cores running at 240 MHz, plus 8 MB PSRAM, 16 MB SPI flash, Bluetooth 5.0 LE and WiFi 4 connectivity.
notebookcheck.net
Leakers point to earlier than expected launch for Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra
Leakers have finally shared a precise date for the launch of the Galaxy S23 series. Over the last few weeks, many sources have suggested that Samsung's next flagship smartphones would arrive during the first week of February, which would be slightly earlier in the year than the current Galaxy S22 series. According to the likes of @AhmedQwaider888 and @UniverseIce, we may have as little as six weeks to wait for the arrival of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo ThinkVision P32pz-30 and P27pz-30 mini-LED monitors introduced with 1,200 nits peak brightness, 1,152 local dimming zones and a KVM switch
Lenovo isn't the first name one thinks of when it comes to high-end, colour-accurate monitors, but that will change soon. The company has now announced two mini-LED monitors called the ThinkVision 272pz-30 and ThinkVision P32pz-30, both of which are targeted at professionals. They will be up for grabs in August 2023 at a starting price of $1,699 and $1,999, respectively.
notebookcheck.net
Snappy Sony Xperia Ace IV supposedly takes Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 for a spin on Geekbench
An unknown Sony smartphone, which could end up being an Xperia Ace IV or similar, has allegedly been tested on Geekbench while sporting a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset. Of course, it is possible the record is a fake, so fans of both Xperia devices and compact smartphones in general should remain skeptical for the time being. The Geekbench entry, shared by SumahoDigest, states a Model ID of SONY SM4375, with the latter part signifying the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC.
notebookcheck.net
Particles by XO: Design and specifications leak for first Nothing sub-brand product
91mobiles and Kuba Wojciechowski have collaborated to leak Particles by XO, a pair of TWS earbuds apparently designed by Nothing’s first sub-brand. Seemingly, Particles by XO will be Nothing’s next pair of earbuds after the Nothing Ear (1) and the Nothing Ear Stick, with the Nothing Ear (2) yet to leak fully. While Particles by XO has an unusual design like Nothing products, it lacks its parent company’s distinctive translucent design.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | OnePlus 11 sweeps past the 1.3 million mark on AnTuTu with high-end RAM and storage specs
OnePlus has once again chosen to zoom in on camera hump updates in teasing its upcoming Android flagship smartphone ahead of its early 2023 debut. Therefore, the 11's switch to a round outer housing for its triple rear shooters is very well known by now; however, the president of the OEM's Chinese division, Li Jie Louis, has started to fill in finer details direct from the source, such as the new, "starry" finish for its background, apparently inspired by the Milky Way, that shows up under oblique lighting.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 Ultra to launch with periscope camera that 'will shock everyone'
According to leaker Kartikey Singh, Xiaomi is planning some big changes for its next 'Ultra' smartphone, which remains elusive for now. With Xiaomi bringing the Sony IMX989 from the Xiaomi 12S Ultra across to the Xiaomi 13 Pro, arguably one of the former's standout features, it should come as no surprise that Singh believes will turn to camera improvements again with the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.
notebookcheck.net
RedMagic 8 Pro teased as a premium Android device with a radical design overhaul on launch date announcement
RedMagic updated the UDC-equipped 7 and 7S Pro with a stripped-down, yet much sharper and cleaner, design compared to many of their previous generations. However, the resulting 'notch-free gamer iPhone' effect was somewhat disrupted by the boxy rear camera humps often associated with lower-tier smartphones. However, to say that the brand may have fixed this in the upcoming 8th generation might be an understatement.
notebookcheck.net
Banana Pi BPI-M2S launches for under US$100 in two SoC variants
Banana Pi has finally released the BPI-M2S, a single-board computer (SBC) that the company teased last year. Initially, the company had revealed a few specifications and 3D renders. However, the launch of the SBC on AliExpress coincides with the confirmation of all key specifications, including the board’s 65 x 65 mm dimensions. Additionally, Banana Pi offers the BPI-M2S in two processor variants, unlike many other of its SBCs.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo Go 4K Pro Webcam announced with Microsoft Teams certification
Lenovo has launched a new 4K webcam to go with the many IdeaPad and ThinkPad laptops it announced today. The company claims it is "certified for Microsoft Teams". It will be available for purchase In July 2023 for EUR 119 (US$126). The Lenovo Go 4K Pro Webcam, as its name...
notebookcheck.net
Motorola ThinkPhone: Leakers reveal more details and high-quality renders
Evan Blass has leaked more renders for the ThinkPhone, a ThinkPad-inspired smartphone that Lenovo will sell through Motorola. The ThinkPhone is expected to be available with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage too, among other features. Android Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. Evan Blass has revealed...
notebookcheck.net
Solid-state battery developer inks US$20 million deal with BMW for pilot electrode production
BMW is moving ahead with its solid-state battery pilot production plans, thanks to its long-standing partnership with Solid Power, based in Louisville, Colorado. The US company has a proprietary solid-state battery technology which BMW will licence the manufacturing of the electrodes and cell design of, while Solid Power will be delivering its custom sulfide-based electrolyte which will remain its intellectual property.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone SE 4: Analyst claims 2024 postponement or cancellation of iPhone SE 2023
Ming-Chi Kuo has shared new thoughts on a next-generation iPhone SE, approximately two months after FrontPageTech leaked high-quality device renders. While the latter also provided specifications for the so-called iPhone SE 4, Kuo now claims that Apple may have postponed the project or cancelled it altogether. For reference, the iPhone SE 4 or iPhone SE (2023) was expected to launch for approximately US$500 with a 6.1-inch IPS display and an A15 Bionic chipset.
Comments / 0