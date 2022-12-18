Read full article on original website
Enter To Win a Shimano Saint Groupset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
The OG of downhill groupsets, Shimano Saint knows a thing or two about getting you down the trail faster and with more control. Whether racing for World Cup wins, doing runs at the local bike park, or hitting your favorite features, Shimano Saint delivers. With SHADOW RD+ and Bump Stopper...
Enter To Win a Bell 4Forty Air Fasthouse Helmet - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
MSRP - $ 150 in USD (each)
Video: Off-Season Antics With the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team
The Rocky Mountain Race Face EWS Team had an incredible year in 2022. Bikes and bodies were tested. Personal bests were bested. Tears were shed and brakes were bled. And it all culminated with some standout results from our three hardworking athletes, including Enduro racing veteran Jesse Melamed getting crowned EWS World Champion.
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Performance of the Year Nominees
Mountain bike racing and events are inherently dangerous. Whether it's something like Rampage, where getting down clean is a massive accomplishment, or a World Cup XC race, where you're pushing into the red, lap after lap, and trying to descend on the limit even as you flat line. Of course, pushing ourselves is something a lot of us might enjoy when we go and ride for pleasure - but to push to your limit, with the pressure of elite competition and the whole cycling world watching, are very different things.
Video: Does Going Pro Make a Difference? Tom Goes "Full Pro"
A long time ago, in a bike park far far away we set out to answer the age old question: Does going pro actually make a difference? And if so, how much?. To test this Tom races the EWS Whistler, way back in August, from the Hilton Hotel with his self-made “Pro” Set-up for the weekend. He’s got all the food he can eat, a comfy bed to sleep in, a masseuse for his aching muscles, and even a mechanic to look after his bike.
Review: Aldr Works Pika Hip Pack
There's a sea of choices when it comes to riding packs these days, with options ranging from some great big-name brands to the many local bagmakers creating excellent purpose-built packs to suit your needs and style. Today I'm highlighting the latter, digging into a well-designed pack from the Bellingham, Washington, based Aldr Works.
Crankworx Announces 2023 Season Including July Dates for Whistler
Competition wrapped just five weeks ago in Rotorua, but we're continuing full gas through a short off-season. We'll be kicking off international MTB competition season in 2023 with a shuffled calendar that will bring the action to New Zealand in March, before heading back Down Under to Australia in May. June will bring Crankworx into the thick of World Cup DH racing in Europe, before the season’s final battles play out in Canada in July.
The Champion Moves On: Rocky Mountain Thanks Jesse Melamed
Jesse Melamed has been riding Rocky Mountain his entire professional career. He’s landed nearly 20 Enduro World Series podiums, 12 of which are on the newest generation of the Altitude. Jesse has worked directly with our team to drive innovation for the Altitude, and it shows. We couldn’t be prouder of Jesse’s achievements with our bikes over the years.
Photos: Roaming and Racing Across The Hills of Romania
Racing is one of the best excuses to travel and it opens up so many opportunities to connect with like-minded people – even across different languages in faraway lands. The original plan was to do an EWS qualifier, doubling up as the Romanian National Enduro Championships, which seemed like a sure-fire way to guarantee some good riding. After emailing the national governing body as well as the EWS themselves to get an entry, it turned out that the race didn’t actually exist! We’d done sufficient research on the area by this point though to know that Romania really was a cool place to visit...
Moving On: Hunt Bike Wheels Thanks Isla Short
We started supporting Isla Short back in 2020 and feel honoured to have worked alongside someone with such an infectious personality & bundle of positive energy. It’s been incredible to have been part of her journey to this point. From recording her best-ever World Cup XC results with an 11th in Nova Mesto in 2020, then matching that in Les Gets, 2021 (We all know a top 10 finish is just around the corner). She also became National champion in both Marathon and XCO disciplines and gained a 4th place at the 2022 Commonwealth Games for her beloved Scotland. If that wasn’t enough, the cherry on top was finishing 5th at the World Championships in Leogang, 2020.
Things That Didn't Happen in the Bike Industry Last Month - Round Up
I recently ate some once discounted, and long-since-expired, pâté after initially mistaking it for some savory poultry ice cream. This is what came to me in the fever dream that followed. Maybe Big Bike has gone full Salisbury, and knows I have a soft spot for a pureed duck and was making an attempt on my life for leaking the untruth. We'll never know.
UCI & Warner Bros. Discovery Release Complete 2023 World Cup Calendar
The UCI and Warner Bros. Discovery have released the full calendar for next year's World Cup racing. While we knew most of these dates from the initial release of the calendar in August, the updated release now includes the Enduro and E-enduro World Cups under the names EDR and EDR-E.
Video: Dreamscapes and Big Sends with Conor MacFarlane on an EMTB
Love them or hate them, there’s no denying that e-bikes are useful tools and get a lot more people on bikes than would be otherwise. I use my META POWER on a regular basis to scope and then lug gear in to build features, along with regular riding of course. It was never really that motivating carrying in water and tools on a regular bike so a little electricity has made life a lot easier.
Cube Factory Racing Signs Simon Chapelet
Cube has announced that Simon Chapelet will join its factory race team in 2023. After racing World Cups as a privateer with the support of Cube France, Simon Chapelet will be moving up to the factory race team next season alongside Danny Hart and Max Hartenstern. Simon secured some great results this year with a 36th place finish in Lourdes and was the fastest privateer in Snowshoe with 28th position.
Must Watch: Old School & Modern Freeriding With Kona's Joonas Vinnari
If we put all of our collective brains together at Kona to figure out who most embodies what we love about bikes, we’d be hard-pressed to find someone that fits the bill better than Joonas Vinnari. Joonas picked up his first Kona 20 years ago with ambitions to have a career in freeriding. The scene was small in his country of Finland, but his dedication to going big was not. He pulled inspiration from the old New World Disorder films and embodied the freeride lifestyle he saw in the movies. After all, what’s not to like about drinking beer and freeriding all day long?
Video: WILD Street Riding from Niklas Tilk
Radio Bikes team rider Niklas Tilk has been paving the way for MTB Street Riding for some time now, and with every video he drops, the bar gets raised again and again. His latest video is a testament to just how far Nikals pushes himself on a bike and gets out of his comfort zone. From pegless icepicks down rails to deadman street gaps, Niklas’ riding is pure technical street savagery at it’s finest, regardless of wheel size. Filmed over the past year across the globe, sit back and enjoy Niklas closing out 2022 with one hell of a bang.
2022 Pinkbike Awards: Value Mountain Bike Product of the Year Nominees
After the bedlam of 2020, its hangover extended well into 2022. Throw rising fuel prices and rising inflation into the mix and the bike industry seemed to be chasing its tail as it tried to get a handle on the rising costs that were eventually handed onto the consumer. That's not to say there aren't some good value bike parts out there. In fact, some of our favorite parts of this year offered great value, even if not a particularly low price.
