Notre Dame vs. Georgia odds, picks and predictions

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3) will travel to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Bulldogs (7-3) Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Notre Dame vs. Georgia odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

After a week off to think about it, Notre Dame finally plays another game after being beaten 79-64 at home against Marquette last Sunday. The Irish have only played once away from their home court this season, a 63-51 loss to St. Bonaventure. Sunday’s neutral site game, only 75 miles from the Georgia campus, will be another tricky game for Notre Dame to avoid a 3rd loss in its last 4 games.

Georgia, in its 1st season under Michael White after firing Tim Crean last season, has started out strong. But the SEC road ahead will be difficult. This is not the football field and Georgia will not have more talent than the other schools. In this game, the Bulldogs will be the undermanned team. Georgia last played on Dec. 4, a 79-77 loss to Georgia Tech, although they covered as 4.5-point underdogs.

Notre Dame vs. Georgia odds

Moneyline (ML) : Notre Dame -160 (bet $160 to win $100) | Georgia +130 (bet $100 to win $130)

: Notre Dame -160 (bet $160 to win $100) | Georgia +130 (bet $100 to win $130) Against the spread (ATS) : Notre Dame -3.5 (-105) | Georgia +3.5 (-115)

: Notre Dame -3.5 (-105) | Georgia +3.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 133.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Notre Dame vs. Georgia picks and predictions

Prediction

Notre Dame 64, Georgia 59

PASS.

Despite losing 2 of 3, Notre Dame is the better squad in this game. A-160 line is alright as part of a parlay, but for making a straight wager, it is just a bit too high.

BET NOTTRE DAME -3.5 (-105).

Notre Dame is rested and ready to go. After a 15-point loss to Marquette on Sunday and a 1-point loss to Syracuse, the Irish will look to get back on track in a game against a middling SEC team with some hope of making the NCAA Tournament. Notre Dame is better. They will show it here as they take care of the Bulldogs and the -3.5 (-115) spread.

BET UNDER 133.5 (-110).

Neither of these teams are offensive juggernauts. Both are 4-6 going Over in their games this season. This game will be like Saturday’s Houston-Virginia game in which 2 defensive minded teams played to a final of 69-61. These 2 teams are not as talented and the score may even be a bit lower. That game finished with a total of 113.5. This one is a full 20 points higher, which is too much of a cushion. Under 133.5 (-110) is my favorite play.

