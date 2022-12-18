Auburn at USC odds, picks and predictions

The No. 19 Auburn Tigers (9-1) travel to Los Angeles to take on the USC Trojans (8-3) Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Auburn at USC odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Losing Jabari Smith Jr. to the NBA (No. 3 overall pick) from an Auburn team that went 28-6 and 15-3 in the SEC was supposed to be devastating for the Tigers. But they have talent and been able to remain a top-20 team under coach Bruce Pearl. After suffering its lone loss to Memphis 82-73, Auburn beat Georgia State 72-64 on Wednesday, but did not cover (-20.5).

USC is counting on the home-court advantage in this tough matchup since this is the 1st true road game of the season for Auburn. The Tigers are 7-0 at home and 2-1 in neutral court games. USC has won 4 in a row after beating Long Beach State 88-78 on Wednesday, but it did not cover as 11.5-point favorites at home.

Auburn at USC odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:54 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Auburn -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | USC -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

: Auburn -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | USC -105 (bet $105 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Auburn -1.5 (+100) | USC +1.5 (-120)

: Auburn -1.5 (+100) | USC +1.5 (-120) Over/Under (O/U): 140.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Auburn at USC picks and predictions

Prediction

USC 71, Auburn 65

BET USC -105.

Auburn is a good team, but not as good as last season. This is also the 1st road game for the Tigers and a difficult 1 in Los Angeles. USC has the talent to win this game. It will not be overmatched and after a soft early schedule for Auburn, this will be a test they will not pass. Since USC in the underdog, I will take them moneyline at -105 rather then using the 1.5 points it’s getting on the spread.

PASS.

If you think Auburn is going to be able to go on the road and win this game, the spread is the way to go to get 1.5 points at even money. But I think the Trojans will defend the home court so I would rather make a play on the ML.

BET UNDER 140.5 (-115).

Only 10 of the 21 games played this season by the 2 teams have hit the Over. Both teams would prefer to pace this game in the 60’s and despite the game being close down the stretch, I do not see it getting much higher. This will be a Sunday matinee in which both teams get in and out and the score will be lower then expected. I like the Under 140.5 (-115) to hit here.

