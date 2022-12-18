ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Wizards at Los Angeles Lakers odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Washington Wizards (11-19) play the 3rd game of their 6-game road trip Sunday night against the Los Angeles Lakers (12-16). Tip-off is 9:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Wizards vs. Lakers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Wizards have been struggling. They have lost 9 straight games and 12 of their last 13. They played the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday night, losing 103-92 as 5-point underdogs.

The Lakers last played Friday, defeating the Denver Nuggets 126-108 at home as 1.5-point underdogs. They are have won 2 of their last 3 games.

Wizards at Lakers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:20 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Wizards +155 (bet $100 to win $155) | Lakers -180 (bet $180 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Wizards +4.5 (-105) | Lakers -4.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 234.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Wizards at Lakers key injuries

Wizards

  • G Bradley Beal (hamstring) out
  • F Rui Hachimura (ankle) out
  • G Deion Wright (hamstring) out

Lakers

  • F Anthony Davis (foot) out
  • F Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) out
  • F LeBron James (ankle) probable
  • F Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Wizards at Lakers picks and predictions

Prediction

Lakers 122, Wizards 115

The Wizards have lost 9 straight games and 12 of their last 12 contests. They are 3-12 on the road this season.

The Lakers have won 2 of their last 3 and are 5-5 in their last 10. They are 7-7 at home.

Expect the Lakers to send the Wizards to their 10th straight loss, but PASS on the money line. There is better value looking at the spread.

The Wizards are 10-17-3 ATS on the season and have failed to cover the spread in 8 of their last 9 games.

The Lakers are 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10 games and 12-15 ATS overall. Nine of their 12 wins this season have been by at least 5 points.

The Lakers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games on Sunday and 8-0 ATS in their last 8 games against teams with a losing record.

BET LAKERS -4.5 (-115).

The Lakers have scored 118 or more points in 4 straight games and in 7 of their last 10.

The Over is 7-1 in the Lakers’ last 8 games that their opponent allowed 100 or more points in their previous game.

The Wizards score an average 110.4 points per game.

BET OVER 234.5 (-115).

