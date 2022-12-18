PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Crews are responding to the Philadelphia International Airport for reports of a plane carrying several passengers who are sick and vomiting. The American Airlines flight landed shortly after 8:45 p.m. Thursday.CBS Philadelphia was told the American Airlines flight arrived from Saint Thomas.The Office of Emergency Management and the CDC are both responding.The passengers are being quarantined, but no one has been taken to a hospital.Airport officials say there is no impact to service.This is a developing story. Stay with CBS3 for updates.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO