Obituary: Neil Campbell
Neil M.Campbell was greatly known for his hard work and dedication working most of his career with Eagle Materials in Gypsum, CO and Georgetown, SC as a Maintenance Foreman. Along side his hard work and dedication he was an amazing father and grandpa. His surviving children Jessica(31), Allison(26), and Austin(23), will forever cherish the memories they made with him and pass them on as the generation grows. He was a great brother to his surviving brother, Randy Campbell. Neil had that infectious laugh that made you start laughing with him no matter how you felt. A loving husband who cared deeply for his surviving wife Lin Campbell. He made friends everywhere he went and loved making people smile. He will surely be missed by many.
Column: Anderson Ranch and YouthZone partner in visual storytelling
YouthZone is proud to partner with nonprofits and entities within the Roaring Fork and Grand River Valleys to empower and support community youth and families. We are committed to raising the healthiest youth possible, which is an effort that includes our entire community. Therefore, we rely on teachers, counselors, police officers, and professionals. Collaboration with local and state partners is an integral part of YouthZone operations.
Services, weekend events and places open in Garfield County for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
Christmas Eve at Mountain Life, 701 Midland Ave. — 4 p.m. Mountain View Church, 2195 County Rd. 154 — 6:30 p.m. Candlelight service (service will be live streamed, info at MVCGlenwood.org) Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1630 Grand Ave. — 4 p.m. Family Focused Worship and 6 p.m. Candlelight...
Glenwood Demons coach Rhonda Moser nabs 100th career win
At least someone was keeping track. Rhonda Moser certainly had no idea when she left courtside. Moser is Glenwood Springs girls basketball’s accredited head coach. Jordan DeCrow is her fastidious assistant coach. “I was completely shocked and taken off guard after the game,” Moser said. “Jordan DeCrow really pays...
Jensen stepping down, but not away, as Demons football head coach
Glenwood Springs High School head football coach Tory “Thor” Jensen announced to parents and players this week that he will not be returning for a second season as head coach. Jensen, a longtime former youth football coach, high school assistant coach and ex-Roaring Fork High head football coach,...
CMC Rifle celebrates grit, graduates and their stories at December commencement
Graduates at Colorado Mountain College Rifle’s commencement ceremony each stepped up to the podium the morning of Dec. 10 to mark a milestone. CMC Rifle students, their families and friends gathered at the campus’s Clough Auditorium to acknowledge and celebrate the accomplishment of earning degrees, certificates and high school equivalency diplomas, a Monday news release states.
Holiday city and county office closures and reduced hours planned
In observance of the holidays, several city of Glenwood Springs facility schedules and closures are planned, a city news release states. City administrative offices and non-emergency services at City Hall (including Police Records and Municipal Court) will be closed to the public Monday, Dec. 26. City Hall remains closed on Fridays.
Up to $20,000 in goods stolen from longtime Rifle business
A Rifle business owner says burglars who carried out a “smash-and-grab”-style theft last week made out with up to $20,000 worth of equipment. Action Shop Services, a Rifle business of 40 years that specializes in selling and renting items like power equipment, was robbed around 10:30 p.m. Dec. 13.
Carbondale man sues City Market over police encounter on Christmas Eve 2020 that he says was racially motivated
A Carbondale man whose high-profile Christmas Eve 2020 arrest at the local City Market grocery store sparked community outrage has filed a race discrimination lawsuit against the grocery chain. Michael Francisco has retained the civil rights law firm Killmer, Lane & Newman, LLP of Denver. The firm’s Carbondale-based attorney Michael...
PHOTOS: Glenwood Springs hockey maintains undefeated streak with win over Liberty
After Friday’s 4-0 shutout home win over Liberty, Glenwood Springs hockey heads into the holiday break undefeated. The 3-0 Demons have now outscored their opponents so far this season 24-4 and now sit in third place in the 4A Mountain Division. The Demons are, however, one of two teams in its division (Crested Butte) to remain undefeated.
Wednesday letters: Climate hypocrites, thanks for slowing down, kudos to Elks, curious
Why bother Bruno? (12/14 Letters) We all suffer from confirmation bias, and climate alarmists are no different. Alarmists will refuse to acknowledge any alternative views/facts other than “the world will end in 10 years unless we do something now!” And then 10 years from now it will likely change to another crisis. Haven’t you figured out that’s how the system works? It feeds off panic. Terrorism! COVID! Climate change! Everybody panic!
Forecast promises cold gift of fresh snow for Christmas skiers
A major winter storm is coming through Aspen, triggering winter-storm and wind-chill watches and promising to deliver fresh snow just in time for Christmas. Snow showers were forecasted to start as early as Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service, but the majority of the snow will fall during the day Wednesday and through the night.
‘Quite the buzz in the community’ over new trail plan, Parachute town manager tells Garfield County Commission
A major focus Parachute identified in its most recent comprehensive planning efforts is a need to bolster the town’s local trails system. This led to the creation of what’s now called the 2022 Trails Plan, which highlights a proposal to build a labyrinth of trails connecting residents to some of the most breathtaking spots surrounding the gateway of the Grand Valley.
Pilot project to put Glenwood Springs mobile home park in resident hands among local efforts to preserve last bastions of housing affordability
Felix Jimenez is fond of the little slice of paradise he and his neighbors have maintained on the southern fringe of Glenwood Springs, and he’d like to see it preserved. Jimenez is a 35-year resident of the 20-unit 3-Mile Mobile Home Park, located just up the narrow canyon off Midland Avenue, adjacent to The Hideout RV Park.
Garfield County hits accelerator on proposal to build gas station in West Rifle
Plans to build a new gas station in West Rifle are beginning to unfold. Garfield County Commissioners last week unanimously waived a state rule requiring Rifle to submit an annexation impact report to the county. The annexation is over a proposal by Western Slope Recycling LLC to build a Maverik gas station and truck stop on 11.31 acres of what’s technically county land just south of Interstate 70 in West Rifle.
