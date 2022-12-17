ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Prairie, WI

kenosha.com

2022 Kenosha.com Holiday Spirit Contest Winner: Dale and Barbara Wiegele

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Kenosha natives Dale and Barbara Wiegele receive countless compliments for their spectacular Christmas display that’s provided over 25 years...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Ice Castles bringing a winter wonderland to southeastern Wisconsin

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Ice artisans will begin offering a winter wonderland in Lake Geneva in January, with slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces and sculptures made entirely from ice. To complete the winter wonderland aesthetic, they will also be featuring a horse-drawn sleigh ride trail, lighting features and...
LAKE GENEVA, WI
wlip.com

Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie declare snow emergencies for Thursday

The City of Kenosha has declared a snow emergency that will begin at 6:00 PM Thursday December 22nd through 6:00 AM Saturday December 24th. Parking is prohibited on all city streets during a snow emergency. A Snow Emergency has been declared in the Village of Pleasant Prairie beginning at 9:00...
KENOSHA, WI
alittletimeandakeyboard.com

Surprises Await in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin

Discovering Local Flavors and Nature's Treasures in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. Many of us know Pleasant Prairie as the location of fantastic shopping at the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets. However, during a recent adventure along the Pleasant Prairie Christmas Holiday Lights Tour, I learned that there is so much more to the village. Explore with me some of the local treasures that can be found in Pleasant Prairie for a little while:
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
tourcounsel.com

Fashion Outlets of Chicago | Shopping mall in Rosemont, Illinois

If you are in Chicago and looking for clothes at a good price, you should go to the Fashion Outlets of Chicago. There are many outlets in Chicago but the best one is Fashion Outlets because of its good variety of brands and because you can get there very easily from downtown, both by car and by bus.
ROSEMONT, IL
NBC Chicago

Here Are the Worst Times to Drive During Upcoming Winter Storm

Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads in Illinois as a winter system makes its way through, but when will be the worst times for travel?. While timing of the storm's intensity has fluctuated over the last few days, as of Wednesday afternoon, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Deanno said the worst of the storm is expected to hit between 8 p.m. Thursday and 12 p.m. Friday, though some locations could see "rapidly deteriorating" travel conditions much earlier in the afternoon.
ILLINOIS STATE
wclo.com

DNR stocking areas with pheasants this week

25 state properties in central and southern Wisconsin, including three in Rock County, will be seeing an increase in the amount of pheasants as part of a DNR program. DNR State Game Farm Manager Kelly Maguire says they’re adding 2,800 pheasants to properties across the state to increase the hunting opportunities during the holiday season.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

NICU babies dress in their holiday best at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- NICU babies at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine are getting into the holiday spirit. To put a smile on families' faces, NICU nurse, Loretta Myers -- with help of fellow nurses -- dressed the babies in their holiday best and captured images of the littlest patients spending the holiday at the Racine hospital.
RACINE, WI

