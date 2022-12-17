Read full article on original website
Y&R Spoilers For December 22: Danny Romalotti Surprises His FamilySoap HubGenoa City, WI
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jeremy demands what he believes Diane stole from himCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
New Evidence Shows T. Rex May Have Been 70% Bigger Than What Fossils SuggestPrateek DasguptaKenosha, WI
Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using HeimlichMuhammad Junaid MustafaRacine, WI
kenosha.com
2022 Kenosha.com Holiday Spirit Contest Winner: Dale and Barbara Wiegele
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Kenosha natives Dale and Barbara Wiegele receive countless compliments for their spectacular Christmas display that’s provided over 25 years...
CBS 58
Ice Castles bringing a winter wonderland to southeastern Wisconsin
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Ice artisans will begin offering a winter wonderland in Lake Geneva in January, with slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces and sculptures made entirely from ice. To complete the winter wonderland aesthetic, they will also be featuring a horse-drawn sleigh ride trail, lighting features and...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
City of Kenosha declares snow emergency, parking on streets to be prohibited
The City of Kenosha has declared a snow emergency that will begin at 6 pm Thursday, Dec. 22, through 6 am Saturday, Dec. 24. Parking is prohibited on all city streets during a snow emergency. The city will allow overnight parking in designated Downtown and Uptown city parking lots to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Williams Bay Yerkes Observatory's world's tallest glass Christmas tree
WILLIAMS BAY, Wis. - A world record stands tall in Williams Bay. It's full of holiday spirit, too. It's made up of 3,000 pounds of glass. "It’s like, super tall," said Mia Mohr. "It’s like, a billion feet." It's not quite that tall, but it does break a...
wlip.com
Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie declare snow emergencies for Thursday
The City of Kenosha has declared a snow emergency that will begin at 6:00 PM Thursday December 22nd through 6:00 AM Saturday December 24th. Parking is prohibited on all city streets during a snow emergency. A Snow Emergency has been declared in the Village of Pleasant Prairie beginning at 9:00...
Grand opening festivities at BIBIBOP Vernon Hills
On Dec. 16, a huge crowd braved the blustery, snowy morning for the grand opening of Green Oaks, Libertyville, Mundelein, Vernon Hills Chamber of Commerce Gold Member BIBIBOP Asian Grill - Vernon Hills. Festivities included GLMV/Vernon Hills ribbon cutting, VIP Photos, food/beverage, team building, social, fun, giveaways and more. Lines...
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
Surprises Await in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin
Discovering Local Flavors and Nature's Treasures in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. Many of us know Pleasant Prairie as the location of fantastic shopping at the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets. However, during a recent adventure along the Pleasant Prairie Christmas Holiday Lights Tour, I learned that there is so much more to the village. Explore with me some of the local treasures that can be found in Pleasant Prairie for a little while:
Thousands of dogs, cats, and wild animals find loving home at South Elgin's Anderson Humane
This week’s difference maker is Anderson Humane in South Elgin, which makes an impact by caring for lost and abandoned pets. The organization has adopted out over 4,000 dogs, cats, small animals and birds in 2022.
Love for 'Colors': Man's pet turtle of 24 years sparkles as flower girl in his wedding
This is a love story about a pet turtle named Colors and the quarter-of-a-century friendship she shares with her 32-year-old Chicago owner, Paul McDonald.
tourcounsel.com
Fashion Outlets of Chicago | Shopping mall in Rosemont, Illinois
If you are in Chicago and looking for clothes at a good price, you should go to the Fashion Outlets of Chicago. There are many outlets in Chicago but the best one is Fashion Outlets because of its good variety of brands and because you can get there very easily from downtown, both by car and by bus.
fox32chicago.com
Family of Cooper Roberts, paralyzed in Highland Park mass shooting, raising money for new home
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The family of Cooper Roberts, the Highland Park boy paralyzed during a mass shooting, is trying to raise $2 million to buy or build a new home that is accessible for the wheelchair-bound 8-year-old. "Our entire family has a long road of healing and recovery ahead...
A Winter Getaway To The Snowiest County In Illinois Is Pure Magic
Lake County, located in the beautiful state of Illinois, is a magical place to visit for tourists of all ages. Nestled among rolling hills and lush forests, this county is home to an array of natural wonders and charming small towns that will transport you to a different world.
Tiny Hooves founder shares story of attack at Union Grove animal sanctuary
Tiny Hooves Sanctuary in Union Grove is a place for healing. So it's all the more traumatic for the animals there when their peace is broken.
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in Wisconsin
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BizJournals and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Here Are the Worst Times to Drive During Upcoming Winter Storm
Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads in Illinois as a winter system makes its way through, but when will be the worst times for travel?. While timing of the storm's intensity has fluctuated over the last few days, as of Wednesday afternoon, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Deanno said the worst of the storm is expected to hit between 8 p.m. Thursday and 12 p.m. Friday, though some locations could see "rapidly deteriorating" travel conditions much earlier in the afternoon.
wclo.com
DNR stocking areas with pheasants this week
25 state properties in central and southern Wisconsin, including three in Rock County, will be seeing an increase in the amount of pheasants as part of a DNR program. DNR State Game Farm Manager Kelly Maguire says they’re adding 2,800 pheasants to properties across the state to increase the hunting opportunities during the holiday season.
CBS 58
Touching tribute: Tiny Hooves Sanctuary honors volunteer killed by drunk driver
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A touching tribute to a life lost too soon. Tiny Hooves Sanctuary announced Tuesday, Dec. 20, they're honoring a 20-year-old Racine volunteer who was killed by a drunk driver last week. CBS 58 told you about Johanna Pascoe on Friday. The Racine County Sanctuary said on...
When Will Snow Start in the Chicago Area and When is the Storm Expected to Be the Worst?
With a major winter system expected to hit the Chicago area just before the holiday weekend, when can you expect to see now and for how long?. The timing of the system has changed in recent days, along with snow total projections. But as the storm nears, so too does confidence in its intensity.
CBS 58
NICU babies dress in their holiday best at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- NICU babies at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine are getting into the holiday spirit. To put a smile on families' faces, NICU nurse, Loretta Myers -- with help of fellow nurses -- dressed the babies in their holiday best and captured images of the littlest patients spending the holiday at the Racine hospital.
Over 12 Inches of Snow Possible in Parts of Illinois By Christmas
Someone out there is in trouble. They wished way too hard for a white Christmas, and now it looks like blizzard conditions are possible for a big part of the midwest leading into the holiday weekend. According to the current forecast from the National Weather Service, a Winter Storm Watch...
