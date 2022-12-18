Jets announce inactives for Week 15 vs. Lions: James Robinson, Jeremy Ruckert join five injured Jets

The New York Jets have announced their inactives for their Week 15 game against the Detroit Lions.

Five of the players were already known between Friday and Sunday morning.

QB Mike White (ribs)

WR Corey Davis (concussion)

CB Brandin Echols (quad)

DT Quinnen Williams (calf)

S Lamarcus Joyner (hip)

The other two inactives (since the Jets called up two players from the practice squad) aren’t surprises.

TE Jeremy Ruckert

RB James Robinson

Both sit at No. 4 on the depth chart at their respective positions and have, for the most part, been weekly scratches lately.

Two players will be active for the first time in a few weeks. WR Jeff Smith (first time since Week 11) and CB Bryce Hall (first time since Week 1).

The Lions inactives are as follows:

OG Kayode Awosika

LB Derrick Barnes

DL Michael Brockers

DL Austin Bryant

QB Josh Dobbs

OG Ross Pierschbacher

RB Craig Reynolds