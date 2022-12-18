ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike White has three rib fractures, out at least two weeks

By Billy Riccette
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
New York Jets quarterback Mike White has three rib fractures and is out for at least three weeks, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

That means it will be Zach Wilson at quarterback Sunday against the Lions and Thursday against the Jaguars.

It was always a stretch for White to play in Week 16 anyway because of the short week. With three rib fractures, it’s almost impossible and now he’ll get the rest he needs. This would mean he could potentially return in Week 17 against the Seahawks, but if Wilson plays well over the next five days, the Jets would have quite the decision to make heading into the final two games of the season.

White suffered the injury during the Week 14 loss to the Buffalo Bills but did return to the game. It turned out that further tests revealed the fractures for White, who was not medically cleared for contact, allowing Wilson to return to the starting lineup.

Wilson now has a big opportunity ahead of him. Two good games and he could officially win back the starting job.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

