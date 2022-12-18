ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Report: Lamarcus Joyner out vs. Lions

By Billy Riccette
 4 days ago
Per Connor Hughes of SNY, safety Lamarcus Joyner (hip) is out for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Joyner was a late add to the injury report Saturday and was designated as questionable. He was working out with members of the conditioning staff Sunday morning and was seemingly a game-time decision. The decision has been made. He will not play.

Ashtyn Davis could step in as the starter in Joyner’s place with Will Parks and Tony Adams as the reserves.

Joyner joins Corey Davis (concussion), Brandin Echols (quad) and Mike Whtie (ribs) as players that have been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

