Detroit, MI

Report: Quinnen Williams is out vs. Lions

By Billy Riccette
 4 days ago
Shortly after it was reported that safety Lamarcus Joyner (hip) will not play Sunday against the Detroit Lions, it has now been reported by Josina Anderson of CBS that Quinnen Williams will not play.

A brutal blow for the Jets who really could have used Williams against the Lions to stop the rushing attack and get after quarterback Jared Goff. The Jets still have plenty of depth along the line, including calling up Tanzel Smart from the practice squad. But not having the heart and soul of their defense up front will be a huge loss for a team fighting for their playoff lives.

Sheldon Rankins, Nathan Shepherd, Solomon Thomas and Smart will be the four defensive tackles Sunday.

That makes five Jets out with injuries.

QB Mike White (ribs)

WR Corey Davis (concussion)

CB Brandin Echols (quad)

S Lamarcus Joyner (hip)

DT Quinnen Williams (calf)

