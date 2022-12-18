Read full article on original website
On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal
Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress. Welcome to On…
WTVC
Watchdog slams Congress's massive earmark spending: 'Gateway drug to runaway spending'
WASHINGTON (TND) — A new investigation from government spending watchdog OpenTheBooks has revealed the massive amount of money congressional lawmakers have tucked into this year’s $1.7 trillion omnibus bill for projects in their districts. Despite recent annual budget deficits larger than the entire gross domestic product of many...
