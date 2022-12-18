ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Influencer David Gokhshtein Believes Bitcoin Has Finally Reached Bottom

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
The Apple Maven

Apple Stock, Up 370,000%? Yes, It Has Happened

Given how large Apple is today, at a market cap of $2.3 trillion, it may not be surprising that having invested in Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report at the right time would have produced gigantic returns that are hard to grasp. Today, I talk about how someone could...
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in December

Broadcom has raised its dividend by more than 2,000% over the last decade and enjoys wide profit margins. Taiwan Semiconductor dominates the chip foundry sector and just got the Buffett stamp of approval. Comcast looks cheap at a P/E ratio of 10 and continues to grow its broadband business. You’re...
ARIZONA STATE
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: GameStop, Dexcom, Cano Health and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Thursday. GameStop — Shares of the video game retailer and meme stock jumped more than 8% even after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for the third quarter. CEO Matthew Furlong told investors the company "is attempting to accomplish something unprecedented in retail ... seeking to transform a legacy business once on the brink of bankruptcy," in a call Wednesday.
msn.com

Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
u.today

Goldman Sachs Plans to Invest Tens of Millions of Dollars in Crypto Companies

According to a Tuesday report published by Reuters, Goldman Sachs, one of the biggest American banks, plans to spend a significant amount of money on struggling crypto companies, potentially capitalizing on the crypt crash. As the cryptocurrency faces a major crisis of confidence following the FTX downfall, legacy financial players...
Reuters

Lazard CEO warns of more Wall Street layoffs

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street banks will adjust to a more sluggish economic environment by laying off staff even as they compete to retain and recruit top talent, Kenneth Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer of Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N), told investors at a conference on Wednesday.
The Apple Maven

A Good Reason To Buy Apple Stock in December

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report is still trying to shake off the most recent wave of bearishness triggered by the supply issues in China. Share price remained stable around $150 for a couple of weeks before sinking to the low $140s in the past couple of trading days.
TechCrunch

Avoid 3 common sales mistakes startups make during a downturn

And, critically, what’s next for tech? Investors are now demanding profitability over growth. This extreme change in the business model investors want has left companies with difficult decisions ahead and no playbook. Without the liberty a low-cost capital environment affords, for investors, new ventures that promise uncertain returns are a thing of the past, or at least, a much smaller focus.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: MongoDB, Toll Brothers, Dave & Buster's and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. — Shares of the restaurant and video arcade operator dropped 5% even after it posted better-than-expected revenue and posted earnings that were in line with estimates, according to Refinitiv. Pro forma walk-in comparable store sales decreased 2.4% versus the comparable period in 2021.
PYMNTS

Indian eCommerce Firm Snapdeal Halts Planned IPO

Indian eCommerce retailer Snapdeal has reportedly halted its planned initial public offering (IPO). The firm filed papers for an IPO in December 2021 but changed its mind after seeing the drop in the valuations of technology companies in the stock market that has happened since then, Reuters reported Friday (Dec. 9).
CoinTelegraph

Coinbase takes a shot at Tether, encourages users to switch to USDC

United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has asked its customers to convert their Tether-issued USDT (USDT) stablecoin to USD Coin (USDC), a USD-pegged stablecoin issued by Circle and co-founded by Coinbase in 2018. The cryptocurrency exchange suggested that USDC is a much more secure alternative in the wake of the FTX...

Comments / 0

Community Policy