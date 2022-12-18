ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Lakewood Police issue apology after erroneous warning message

By ALEX EDWARDS, ALEX.EDWARDS@GAZETTE.COM
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
FILE PHOTO DENVER GAZETTE FILE PHOTO

Residents who receive alerts from Jefferson County's emergency alert system, LookOutAlert, received a rude awakening Sunday morning: A lockout alert only meant for a small number of people in the Lakewood area.

The alert was originally intended for those living near where Lakewood Police were arresting a suspect. Instead, it went far and wide.

Lakewood police said their officers successfully arrested the suspect.

The glitch has been fixed according to the Lakewood Police Department, but JeffCom911, the official account for Jefferson County 911, has not reported the issue fixed. Neither agency were able to comment as of 10 a.m., Sunday morning.

The department also asked residents to update their location if they move out of the Lakewood/Jefferson County area so they don't receive alerts for the area.

Though in a twist, police say even that may not have saved resident's nights due to the nature of the glitch.

Both Lakewood Police and JeffCom apologized for the incident via Twitter.

Comments / 11

Cheryl Parrish
4d ago

Thank you Lakewood and JeffCom for the follow-up. We are all human and make mistakes. I appreciate both agencies open accountability of the situation. Really, I appreciate both agencies period for dedication to you communities! Have a safe Christmas and New Year folks!

Reply
2
 

