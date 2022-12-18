Watch: Lizzo Covers Stevie Wonder’s “Someday at Christmas” on ‘SNL’

Saturday night (Dec 17), Lizzo was tapped as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live alongside host Austin Butler. The “About Damn Time” singer stepped in after a cancellation by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, marking a return to the SNL stage for Lizzo after having hosted earlier this year.

The singer opened up her performance with her Special cut, “Break Up Twice,” turning the SNL stage turned into her bedroom as she sang the ballad decked out in a white gown.

For her second performance, Lizzo chose Stevie Wonder’s ode to the holidays, “Someday at Christmas.” The track originally appeared on Wonder’s 1967 Christmas LP. It was since been covered by the Jackson 5, Diana Ross, Justin Bieber, and now Lizzo, who released a recorded cover of the track on Amazon Music.

Check out the performance below.

“I chose to cover ‘Someday at Christmas’ not just because it’s a classic, but because it’s a reminder to us that almost 60 years later, we are still fighting for peace, compassion, and equality,” Lizzo said in a statement about the cover. “A friendly reminder to spread love and kindness this holiday season.”

In addition to her musical guest duties, Lizzo also popped up in a number of sketches throughout the night. A former host herself, she was featured in a Please Don’t Destroy sketch about plastic clothing.

The Austin Butler-helmed episode acted as long-time cast member Cecily Strong’s final episode, ending her 11-season run on the series.

Meanwhile, Lizzo is slated to embark on a sprawling European and UK tour for the first half of 2023. Stops along that leg include Dublin, Oslo, and Hamburg. In April, Lizzo will head back stateside for another leg, hitting arenas in Memphis, Baltimore, and Chicago. Find ticket information, HERE.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp