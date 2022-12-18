Read full article on original website
Makers of Fortnite to Pay Unprecedented $520 Million To Settle Claims of Exposing Children to Online Dangers and ‘Duping’ Users with ‘Dark Patterns’
The makers of video game sensation Fortnite will pay out half a billion dollars to settle a set of claims that it violated federal law by exposing children to myriad online dangers, including harassment, bullying, psychological trauma, sexual predation, and invasion of privacy. U.S. authorities also say that it tricked users into making unintentional purchases.
