Delaware State

Delaware LIVE News

Veolia surprises customers with credit in water bills

A mega-deal among two large French companies that operate a lot of local water systems has resulted in a one-time credit for Delaware customers and a bunch of other commitments. Veolia’s merger with Suez had to go through various regulatory agencies, including the Delaware Public Service Commission, which approved the credit in November and ordered Veolia to include it in ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Opposition grows against Delaware plan for zero-emission vehicles

Opponents to the state plan that would end the sale of new gasoline-powered cars in Delaware by 2035 outnumbered those in favor about 4-to-1 during a Dec. 13 public workshop on the proposal. “I’m against following anything that California is doing because I feel they are a failure with their...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Public advocate slams Delmarva Power's rate hike request

Delaware’s public advocate is speaking out against Delmarva Power’s plan to increase its electric distribution rates by $72.3 million. “As customers are struggling to pay bills, Delmarva Power is seeking one of the largest electric distribution rate increases we have ever seen,” said Public Advocate Andrew Slater. “Simply put, reliability is extremely important but so, too, is affordability. The role of ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Latest revenue projection adds to state's 2024 budget bottom line

Delaware’s latest financial forecast shows a bump in revenue available in fiscal year 2024. Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council’s December estimate adds about $300 million to the state’s bottom line from its forecast in October. The projections include a continued increase in net corporate income tax...
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware ShopRites partner with Zip Code program

Kenny Family ShopRites of Delaware joined forces with Zip Code Wilmington to offer technology education to interested associate. Stores are located in northern New Castle County. The new partnership will provide Delaware ShopRite associates an opportunity to grow in their careers through Zip Code Wilmington’s 12-week software development and data...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Guest view: Economic development mountaintop experiences

As I’ve lived my life and pursued my career, there have been moments or experiences that some might describe as “mountaintop experiences”: those that offer a clear view of what’s both behind and ahead and/or that offers a satisfying or inspired feeling of accomplishment. While our...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Curative winds down public Covid testing in Delaware

Due to a lack of demand, Covid-19 testing company Curative decided not to renew its contract with the State of Delaware. Wednesday, Dec. 28 will be the last day for Curative test site collection. Other Curative sites, such as the one located at the University of Delaware, have already closed. The last day for Curative testing at Delaware State Service Centers will be Friday, Dec. 23. Some testing centers will charge upwards of $130 for those without insurance.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware's minimum wage to rise again Jan. 1

Delaware’s minimum wage earners will get a 12% raise in the new year. The state’s lowest legal salary for most industries is set to increase on Jan. 1 from $10.50 to $11.75 per hour. The wage hike is the second in a four-part incremental increase that will reach $15 per hour by 2025. Last year, the minimum wage went from ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Delaware (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Delaware. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Delaware. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
DELAWARE STATE
outsidetheboxmom.com

Exploring Delaware and Its Surrounding Areas

Delaware is a state situated in the Mid-Atlantic region of the U.S. At just 96 miles long and ranging between 9 and 35 miles across, it is the second-smallest of the American states. This is after Rhode Island. For those who want to know more about the U.S. state of...
DELAWARE STATE
abovethelaw.com

Delaware Disclosure Dance

For what seems like the entire past month, all eyes in the patent litigation world have been on Delaware. In particular, on the events transpiring in the courtroom of Chief Judge Colm Connolly. So far, we have seen a number of blockbuster hearings, a series of mandamus petitions to the Federal Circuit, a long explanatory opinion by the court, and at least one recent threat of sanctions against counsel. What is especially interesting about the pending developments is that two very different types of patent assertion approaches are implicated, even as the issues at hand revolve around the court’s focus on making sure that patent litigants comply with the more robust disclosure requirements recently enacted in cases pending before it. Behind that effort is the court’s interest in harmonizing disclosure requirements with those already in place in other district courts, including in New Jersey. While Connolly’s new standing orders include a revised approach to patent case scheduling, as well as new disclosure requirements around litigation funding, it has been the changes to Rule 7.1 disclosures that have led to the recent drama roiling the patent litigation world.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | New Claymont train station now has a namesake

The Claymont Regional Transportation Center will be named for Harris B. McDowell III, the longest serving member of the Delaware General Assembly. Governor John Carney signed a ceremonial bill at Darley House in Claymont on Monday, December 19, 2022, renaming the future transit hub. "I'm overwhelmed by that," said the...
CLAYMONT, DE
Metro News

Manchin, Capito urge residents to do speed tests

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore-Capito are urging state residents to check the accuracy of draft FCC broadband coverage maps used to determine total funding for each state to enhance coverage. . All 50 states will receive at least $100 million but the final sum will...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

$450 Relief Checks Proposed in Governor Mills' Heating Assistance Package

Governor Janet Mills of Maine has proposed a $474 million emergency winter energy relief plan that aims to help struggling residents during the winter season. The plan includes $450 checks for qualified residents, as well as an additional $50 million for home heating assistance programs and $21 million for emergency housing programs.
MAINE STATE

