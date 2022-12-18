Read full article on original website
Veolia surprises customers with credit in water bills
A mega-deal among two large French companies that operate a lot of local water systems has resulted in a one-time credit for Delaware customers and a bunch of other commitments. Veolia’s merger with Suez had to go through various regulatory agencies, including the Delaware Public Service Commission, which approved the credit in November and ordered Veolia to include it in ... Read More
WBOC
We Find Out How Delaware Electric Cooperative Is Working To Get Members Some Refunds
With new leadership comes a wave of savings, that's what Delaware Electric Cooperative has in store this season. We learn how thousands of members are receiving refunds in December.
Cape Gazette
Opposition grows against Delaware plan for zero-emission vehicles
Opponents to the state plan that would end the sale of new gasoline-powered cars in Delaware by 2035 outnumbered those in favor about 4-to-1 during a Dec. 13 public workshop on the proposal. “I’m against following anything that California is doing because I feel they are a failure with their...
Public advocate slams Delmarva Power’s rate hike request
Delaware’s public advocate is speaking out against Delmarva Power’s plan to increase its electric distribution rates by $72.3 million. “As customers are struggling to pay bills, Delmarva Power is seeking one of the largest electric distribution rate increases we have ever seen,” said Public Advocate Andrew Slater. “Simply put, reliability is extremely important but so, too, is affordability. The role of ... Read More
Delmarva Power proposes ‘one of the largest’ rate hikes in its history
Power customers in Delaware could see higher energy bills this summer if the state approves a rate increase proposed this week by Delmarva Power. In a filing with the Delaware Public Service Commission on Thursday, the power company that covers much of northern Delaware wants to increase its electric distribution rate by $72.3 million.
delawarepublic.org
Latest revenue projection adds to state's 2024 budget bottom line
Delaware’s latest financial forecast shows a bump in revenue available in fiscal year 2024. Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council’s December estimate adds about $300 million to the state’s bottom line from its forecast in October. The projections include a continued increase in net corporate income tax...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware ShopRites partner with Zip Code program
Kenny Family ShopRites of Delaware joined forces with Zip Code Wilmington to offer technology education to interested associate. Stores are located in northern New Castle County. The new partnership will provide Delaware ShopRite associates an opportunity to grow in their careers through Zip Code Wilmington’s 12-week software development and data...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Guest view: Economic development mountaintop experiences
As I’ve lived my life and pursued my career, there have been moments or experiences that some might describe as “mountaintop experiences”: those that offer a clear view of what’s both behind and ahead and/or that offers a satisfying or inspired feeling of accomplishment. While our...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Curative winds down public Covid testing in Delaware
Due to a lack of demand, Covid-19 testing company Curative decided not to renew its contract with the State of Delaware. Wednesday, Dec. 28 will be the last day for Curative test site collection. Other Curative sites, such as the one located at the University of Delaware, have already closed. The last day for Curative testing at Delaware State Service Centers will be Friday, Dec. 23. Some testing centers will charge upwards of $130 for those without insurance.
Delaware’s minimum wage to rise again Jan. 1
Delaware’s minimum wage earners will get a 12% raise in the new year. The state’s lowest legal salary for most industries is set to increase on Jan. 1 from $10.50 to $11.75 per hour. The wage hike is the second in a four-part incremental increase that will reach $15 per hour by 2025. Last year, the minimum wage went from ... Read More
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Delaware (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Delaware. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Delaware. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
outsidetheboxmom.com
Exploring Delaware and Its Surrounding Areas
Delaware is a state situated in the Mid-Atlantic region of the U.S. At just 96 miles long and ranging between 9 and 35 miles across, it is the second-smallest of the American states. This is after Rhode Island. For those who want to know more about the U.S. state of...
delawarepublic.org
State officials celebrate renaming of Claymont Regional Transportation for Harris McDowell
Gov. John Carney, Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, and Sen. Tom Carper were among those celebrating the renaming of the Claymont Regional Transportation Center after former State Sen. Harris McDowell. Gov. Carney already signed the bill in October making the name change official, but did it again just down the road...
abovethelaw.com
Delaware Disclosure Dance
For what seems like the entire past month, all eyes in the patent litigation world have been on Delaware. In particular, on the events transpiring in the courtroom of Chief Judge Colm Connolly. So far, we have seen a number of blockbuster hearings, a series of mandamus petitions to the Federal Circuit, a long explanatory opinion by the court, and at least one recent threat of sanctions against counsel. What is especially interesting about the pending developments is that two very different types of patent assertion approaches are implicated, even as the issues at hand revolve around the court’s focus on making sure that patent litigants comply with the more robust disclosure requirements recently enacted in cases pending before it. Behind that effort is the court’s interest in harmonizing disclosure requirements with those already in place in other district courts, including in New Jersey. While Connolly’s new standing orders include a revised approach to patent case scheduling, as well as new disclosure requirements around litigation funding, it has been the changes to Rule 7.1 disclosures that have led to the recent drama roiling the patent litigation world.
southarkansassun.com
Homeowners, Renters To Receive Up To $1,658 One-Time Payments— Check If Your State Is On The List!
There are three states that American homeowners and renters should look forward to receiving up to $1,658 of one-time payments, says Shimkus. Check the list to see if yours is one of them. Across the nation, three states will receive up to $1,658 worth of one-time payments due to the...
Delaware families being sent payment of up to $600
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you are a resident of Delaware, here's some good news for you. Qualifying individuals will be receiving a tax rebate from the state. Here is everything that you need to know.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | New Claymont train station now has a namesake
The Claymont Regional Transportation Center will be named for Harris B. McDowell III, the longest serving member of the Delaware General Assembly. Governor John Carney signed a ceremonial bill at Darley House in Claymont on Monday, December 19, 2022, renaming the future transit hub. "I'm overwhelmed by that," said the...
Metro News
Manchin, Capito urge residents to do speed tests
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore-Capito are urging state residents to check the accuracy of draft FCC broadband coverage maps used to determine total funding for each state to enhance coverage. . All 50 states will receive at least $100 million but the final sum will...
southarkansassun.com
$450 Relief Checks Proposed in Governor Mills’ Heating Assistance Package
Governor Janet Mills of Maine has proposed a $474 million emergency winter energy relief plan that aims to help struggling residents during the winter season. The plan includes $450 checks for qualified residents, as well as an additional $50 million for home heating assistance programs and $21 million for emergency housing programs.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Leaking chemical dropped into dumpster sends first responders to Glasgow Medical Center
A delivery to Glasgow Medical Center did not go according to plan. That led to the Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Company, the New Castle County Hazardous Materials Decontamination Team, and New Castle County Paramedics being dispatched medical center at 2600 Glasgow Avenue, Newark. A caller from the medical center...
