For what seems like the entire past month, all eyes in the patent litigation world have been on Delaware. In particular, on the events transpiring in the courtroom of Chief Judge Colm Connolly. So far, we have seen a number of blockbuster hearings, a series of mandamus petitions to the Federal Circuit, a long explanatory opinion by the court, and at least one recent threat of sanctions against counsel. What is especially interesting about the pending developments is that two very different types of patent assertion approaches are implicated, even as the issues at hand revolve around the court’s focus on making sure that patent litigants comply with the more robust disclosure requirements recently enacted in cases pending before it. Behind that effort is the court’s interest in harmonizing disclosure requirements with those already in place in other district courts, including in New Jersey. While Connolly’s new standing orders include a revised approach to patent case scheduling, as well as new disclosure requirements around litigation funding, it has been the changes to Rule 7.1 disclosures that have led to the recent drama roiling the patent litigation world.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO