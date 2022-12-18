ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houseofsparky.com

ASU Basketball: San Francisco demolishes ASU 97-60 in final non-conference matchup of season

For the AP Poll, Arizona State (11-2) must’ve made the naughty list. While still a few days until Christmas, Saint Nick had ASU’s fate sealed on a not-so-jolly holiday for Bobby Hurley. The Sun Devils found their stockings stuffed with 37 pieces of coal on Wednesday, signifying the jaw-dropping point differential in a humiliating 97-60 defeat at San Francisco (10-4).
TEMPE, AZ
houseofsparky.com

ASU Football: Class of 2023 recruits who signed on Early-Signing Day

Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State welcomed over 20 new players to the Sun Devil team on Wednesday’s Early-Signing Day for the 2023 class. Some had previously committed to ASU, others had established intentions previously to play at other schools. One high-profile recruit, quarterback Israel Carter, did not sign his letter of intent.
TEMPE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy