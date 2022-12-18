ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
NFL

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Jaguars-Jets game on Prime Video

WHERE: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.) A little less than two years ago this week, the New York Jets were poised to draft Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. At 0-13 entering Week 15 of the 2020 season, the Jets held their own destiny when it came to landing the first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft and the chance to pick Lawrence, who was viewed as a generational prospect.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NFL

Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 16 sleepers

It's the week before The Week. The week that hopefully gets you to The Week. The week that you need your guys to come through if ever there was a week for them to come through. It's the penultimate week of the fantasy football season and everyone needs a win for a shot at a championship.
TENNESSEE STATE
NFL

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Quarterbacks

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL

Week 16 NFL game picks: Cowboys edge out Eagles; Texas notch second win of the season!

6-8 WHERE: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.) This was the hardest game to pick of the week and a great showcase between two of the most improved, fascinating squads of this season. The quarterback mismatch is stark, with Trevor Lawrence balling out and Zach Wilson trying to build on a performance against the Lions where he at least flashed his skills between curious misfires. The weather looks rainy, windy and rough, which should favor the better defense. These Jets aren’t done.
TENNESSEE STATE
NFL

NFL Announces Rosters for 2023 Pro Bowl Games

The NFL announced the AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. The players from each conference will compete in a series of exciting Pro Bowl Skills competitions throughout the week and the first AFC vs. NFC flag football games on February 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
NFL

NFL Week 16 underdogs: Jaguars to stay hot against Jets? Can Raiders top Steelers on Saturday night?

Itching to watch an underdog try to overcome the odds or triumph against adversity? Simply looking to pass the time reading another NFL.com article while stuck in your cube? Nick Shook offers a bead on four us-against-the-world scenarios to track entering Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season. The order below is determined by confidence rankings, from No. 1 (most confident) to No. 3 (least confident).
NFL

NFL City Life: San Francisco with Saweetie and Deebo Samuel

"NFL City Life" features football stars past and present hanging out with icons and emerging artists who are putting their team home base on the map. Our third episode features Bay Area artist and CEO "Icy Girl" Saweetie meeting up with San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The two sit down at the studio and dive deep into music, culture and the unique energy that makes San Francisco like no other city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NFL

Browns RB Nick Chubb (foot) to play Saturday vs. Saints

The Browns still have a slim chance of winning their way into the playoffs (with some outside help). Luckily, they'll have their best runner available this weekend. Nick Chubb (foot) will play Saturday against the New Orleans Saints, coach Kevin Stefanski announced Thursday. Chubb sustained the foot injury in Cleveland's...
