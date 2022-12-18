Read full article on original website
Christmas Eve, Christmas Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Clay County medical clinic asks for state assistance to build second locationJulie MorganClay County, FL
Jacksonville’s Downtown Investment Authority approves site plan for MOSH’s new locationDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville Beach’s Adventure Landing location remains open through September 2023Debra FineJacksonville Beach, FL
Clay County’s homeless can stay warm at area’s cold weather sheltersLauren FoxClay County, FL
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
NFL
NFL QB Index, Week 16: Trevor Lawrence skyrockets into top 10; Tom Brady tumbles
NOTE: Up/down arrows illustrate movement from the Week 15 QB Index. Rankings reflect each quarterback's standing heading into Week 16. 2022 stats: 14 games | 67.4 pct | 4,496 pass yds | 8.1 ypa | 35 pass TD | 11 INT | 313 rush yds | 3 rush TD | 5 fumbles.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Jaguars-Jets game on Prime Video
WHERE: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.) A little less than two years ago this week, the New York Jets were poised to draft Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. At 0-13 entering Week 15 of the 2020 season, the Jets held their own destiny when it came to landing the first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft and the chance to pick Lawrence, who was viewed as a generational prospect.
NFL
Ryan Tannehill (ankle) to miss Titans' Week 16 game vs. Texans; Malik Willis to start at QB
Ryan Tannehill was tough enough to return to Tennessee's Week 15 loss, but he won't be able to do it again this weekend. The Titans quarterback's ankle injury will prevent him from playing against Houston on Saturday, coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Thursday. Malik Willis is expected to start in Tannehill's place.
NFL
Jets QB Zach Wilson to start vs. Jaguars with Mike White (ribs) not cleared for contact
Zach Wilson will remain the New York Jets starting quarterback Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coach Robert Saleh announced Tuesday that Mike White wouldn't be medically cleared for contact once again due to the rib injury suffered in Week 14. The news keeps Wilson in the starting lineup for...
NFL
NFL execs vote on awards: Who takes home MVP? Defensive Player of the Year? Coach of the Year?
My annual early awards survey was completed this week by high-ranking executives from 26 NFL teams, including 15 general managers. All 26 individuals participated on the condition of anonymity for competitive reasons and to provide an honest assessment. Who are the big winners in seven notable categories? Here's a rundown,...
NFL
Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 16 sleepers
It's the week before The Week. The week that hopefully gets you to The Week. The week that you need your guys to come through if ever there was a week for them to come through. It's the penultimate week of the fantasy football season and everyone needs a win for a shot at a championship.
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Quarterbacks
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL
Week 16 NFL game picks: Cowboys edge out Eagles; Texas notch second win of the season!
6-8 WHERE: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.) This was the hardest game to pick of the week and a great showcase between two of the most improved, fascinating squads of this season. The quarterback mismatch is stark, with Trevor Lawrence balling out and Zach Wilson trying to build on a performance against the Lions where he at least flashed his skills between curious misfires. The weather looks rainy, windy and rough, which should favor the better defense. These Jets aren’t done.
NFL
NFL Announces Rosters for 2023 Pro Bowl Games
The NFL announced the AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. The players from each conference will compete in a series of exciting Pro Bowl Skills competitions throughout the week and the first AFC vs. NFC flag football games on February 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
NFL
NFL Week 16 underdogs: Jaguars to stay hot against Jets? Can Raiders top Steelers on Saturday night?
Itching to watch an underdog try to overcome the odds or triumph against adversity? Simply looking to pass the time reading another NFL.com article while stuck in your cube? Nick Shook offers a bead on four us-against-the-world scenarios to track entering Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season. The order below is determined by confidence rankings, from No. 1 (most confident) to No. 3 (least confident).
NFL
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) out, Gardner Minshew to start Saturday vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia is turning to its backup for a rematch with its rival. The Eagles will start Gardner Minshew at quarterback against the Cowboys on Saturday, coach Nick Sirianni told reporters Thursday. Minshew will take over for MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, who suffered a shoulder injury in Philadelphia's Week 15 win over Chicago.
NFL
Eagles' Nick Sirianni confirms Jalen Hurts' shoulder injury, offers vote of confidence in Gardner Minshew
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears, putting his availability in question for Week 16's showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. Joining Audacy's SportsRadio 94WIP on Tuesday morning, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed the QB's injury, but he didn't rule Hurts...
NFL
NFL City Life: San Francisco with Saweetie and Deebo Samuel
"NFL City Life" features football stars past and present hanging out with icons and emerging artists who are putting their team home base on the map. Our third episode features Bay Area artist and CEO "Icy Girl" Saweetie meeting up with San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The two sit down at the studio and dive deep into music, culture and the unique energy that makes San Francisco like no other city.
NFL
Terry Bradshaw remembers longtime teammate, Steelers great Franco Harris: 'Such a humble giant'
The man who threw the pass that became the Immaculate Reception lost his unintended receiver Wednesday. The passing of Franco Harris stunned the football world in Pittsburgh and well beyond. His longtime teammate, Terry Bradshaw, was among the many left to process the news. "He was seriously just a good...
NFL
Ranking the top five rookie classes of the 2022 NFL season: Jets, Seahawks shine bright
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. In today's installment, he takes a closer look at the top rookie classes of the 2022 NFL season. There's no better way to quickly reverse the fortunes of an...
NFL
Browns RB Nick Chubb (foot) to play Saturday vs. Saints
The Browns still have a slim chance of winning their way into the playoffs (with some outside help). Luckily, they'll have their best runner available this weekend. Nick Chubb (foot) will play Saturday against the New Orleans Saints, coach Kevin Stefanski announced Thursday. Chubb sustained the foot injury in Cleveland's...
NFL
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, current players remember Franco Harris: 'We lost a great one'
As tributes pour in from teammates and opponents of the past in the wake of Franco Harris' death at the age of 72, current Steelers have also taken time Wednesday to reflect on the legendary Pittsburgh running back. Speaking after practice, head coach Mike Tomlin set the tone ahead of...
NFL
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel: Three-game losing skid 'a bad taste that you want to try to get rid of'
The Miami Dolphins knew their three-game road trip to start December could involve plenty of pitfalls, but the three-game skid still stings. Miami lost in San Francisco, L.A., and Buffalo to drop from 8-3 to 8-6, clinging to the No. 7 seed in the AFC. "We know exactly what we...
NFL
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, Bills QB Josh Allen highlight Players of the Week
Saturday offered a special slate of games in the NFL, and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen were at the center of two stupendous contests. Cousins and Allen shined in memorable wins for their squads, so it was unsurprising when both were lauded for their...
