Kansas City, MO

Great Bend Post

Suspect captured in Missouri for man's murder in Kansas

WYANDOTTE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just after 9a.m. Dec. 9, emergency dispatch received a call regarding shots fired near the intersection of 10th and Pacific Avenue, according to Kansas City, Kansas Police. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a man later identified as 23-year-old Ali Alesani-Natvidad on a sidewalk just west of the intersection, dead from gunshot wounds.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Kansas felon caught transporting drugs, firearm

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony allegations following a traffic sto. Just before 3a.m. Dec. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop near NW Gordon Street and NW Jackson Street on a gray 2013 Audi A4 passenger car for a traffic violation, according to Deputy Abigail Christian During the investigation, a firearm and illegal narcotics were located.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Football Introduces 2023 Early Signing Class

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks introduced their 2023 early signing class on Wednesday, welcoming 12 new members of the Kansas Jayhawk family. Head coach Lance Leipold broke down the 12 players that make up his second recruiting class in a press conference on Wednesday. “Like always, you are...
LAWRENCE, KS
Kansas State senator resigns midway through term

TOPEKA — Democrat Tom Hawk of Manhattan said Thursday he would retire Jan. 10 midway through his four-year term in the Kansas Senate. Hawk, 76, is a retired school superintendent and teacher who had a 33-year career in public education. He served three terms in the Kansas House before he was defeated for re-election in 2010. In 2012, he won the first of three elections for Kansas Senate.
KANSAS STATE
Thursday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Nae’Qwan Tomlin scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Keyontae Johnson added 16 points and seven rebounds and Kansas State held off Radford 73-65 for its fifth straight win. Tomlin scored six points during an 11-0 run as Kansas State took the first double-digit lead of the game at 45-35 with 14:22 remaining. Johnson’s highlight was an alley-oop dunk, off Markquis Nowell’s lob from midcourt, to made it 69-52. Kansas State was ahead by 17 points with 4:04 left before Radford scored 13 of the next 15 to get within 71-65. Johnson sealed it with two free throws at 20.4. Nowell finished with 10 points and 11 assists and Desi Sills also scored 10 for Kansas State.
MANHATTAN, KS
Royals, RHP Lyles agree on 2-year, $17M deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals and well-traveled right-hander Jordan Lyles have agreed to a $17 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tomlin scores 26, K-State holds off Radford 73-65

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Nae’Qwan Tomlin scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Keyontae Johnson added 16 points and seven rebounds and Kansas State held off Radford 73-65 on Wednesday for its fifth straight win. Tomlin scored six points during an 11-0 run as Kansas State took the...
MANHATTAN, KS
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

