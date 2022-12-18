Read full article on original website
Suspect captured in Missouri for man's murder in Kansas
WYANDOTTE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just after 9a.m. Dec. 9, emergency dispatch received a call regarding shots fired near the intersection of 10th and Pacific Avenue, according to Kansas City, Kansas Police. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a man later identified as 23-year-old Ali Alesani-Natvidad on a sidewalk just west of the intersection, dead from gunshot wounds.
Judge won't overturn convictions in Kansas murder case
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas judge on Wednesday declined to order a new trial for two men who claimed a disgraced police detective helped convict them for a 1997 murder they did not commit. Brian Betts, 46, and Celester McKinney, 52, alleged that former Kansas City, Kansas,...
Kansas felon caught transporting drugs, firearm
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony allegations following a traffic sto. Just before 3a.m. Dec. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop near NW Gordon Street and NW Jackson Street on a gray 2013 Audi A4 passenger car for a traffic violation, according to Deputy Abigail Christian During the investigation, a firearm and illegal narcotics were located.
Kansas man gets extra year in jail over illegal autopsies
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man already serving a federal prison sentence for running an illegal autopsy scheme also has been sentenced to serve an additional year in jail on state criminal charges. The Kansas attorney general's office announced Wednesday that Shawn Parcells, 43, was ordered by a...
Kansas Football Introduces 2023 Early Signing Class
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks introduced their 2023 early signing class on Wednesday, welcoming 12 new members of the Kansas Jayhawk family. Head coach Lance Leipold broke down the 12 players that make up his second recruiting class in a press conference on Wednesday. “Like always, you are...
Kansas City teacher fired after repeated use of racial slur
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City charter school with a largely minority student population has fired a white teacher who was recorded repeatedly using a racial slur in his classes, school administrators said. University Academy officials said in a letter to families that Johnny Wolfe, a history and...
Kansas State senator resigns midway through term
TOPEKA — Democrat Tom Hawk of Manhattan said Thursday he would retire Jan. 10 midway through his four-year term in the Kansas Senate. Hawk, 76, is a retired school superintendent and teacher who had a 33-year career in public education. He served three terms in the Kansas House before he was defeated for re-election in 2010. In 2012, he won the first of three elections for Kansas Senate.
Thursday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Nae’Qwan Tomlin scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Keyontae Johnson added 16 points and seven rebounds and Kansas State held off Radford 73-65 for its fifth straight win. Tomlin scored six points during an 11-0 run as Kansas State took the first double-digit lead of the game at 45-35 with 14:22 remaining. Johnson’s highlight was an alley-oop dunk, off Markquis Nowell’s lob from midcourt, to made it 69-52. Kansas State was ahead by 17 points with 4:04 left before Radford scored 13 of the next 15 to get within 71-65. Johnson sealed it with two free throws at 20.4. Nowell finished with 10 points and 11 assists and Desi Sills also scored 10 for Kansas State.
Royals, RHP Lyles agree on 2-year, $17M deal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals and well-traveled right-hander Jordan Lyles have agreed to a $17 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. The...
Tomlin scores 26, K-State holds off Radford 73-65
