msn.com
Why Fear Level Among US Investors Is Increasing
NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its latest quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday. The Dow closed higher by around 92 points to 32,849.74 on Tuesday. The S&P 500 rose 0.10% to 3,821.62, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.01% to settle at 10,547.11 in the previous session.
msn.com
A Stock Market Rally Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Index Fund to Buy Before 2023
Warren Buffett is one of the most successful people in finance, and his portfolio's performance is a testament to the power of long-term investing. Buffett bought his first stock at age 11, he took control of Berkshire Hathaway at age 35, and he now ranks among the richest people on the planet at age 92, with a net worth that exceeds $100 billion.
msn.com
Dow advances 300 points at the open as U.S. stocks head for back-to-back gains
U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday with the main U.S. indexes on track to book back-to-back gains for the first time in a week as earnings from Nike Inc. and FedEx Corp. bolstered sentiment. The S&P 500 gained 24 points, or 0.6%, to 3,845, according to FactSet data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 300 points, or 0.9%, to 33,151. The Nasdaq Composite gained 35 points, or 0.3%, to 10,582.
msn.com
Dow falls over 650 points after strong economic data, bearish comments by David Tepper
U.S. stocks were sharply lower in midday trade Thursday, more than erasing their gains from their biggest rally in three weeks after a round of upbeat economic data and a warning from hedge-fund titan David Tepper that he was “leaning short” against both stocks and bonds on expectations the Federal Reserve and other central banks will continue tightening into 2023.
msn.com
Dow up nearly 500 points on strong earnings as consumer confidence hits 8-month high
U.S. stocks rallied in early afternoon trade on Wednesday, as investors digested better-than-expected earnings reports and data showing a rise in U.S. consumer confidence. Stocks are extending gains after Wall Street snapped a losing streak as the long Christmas weekend nears. How are stocks trading?. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
msn.com
Dow gains 526 points, stocks score best day in 3 weeks after consumer confidence hits 8-month high
U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Wednesday, booking their largest daily percentage gain in three weeks, as investors digested better-than-expected earnings reports and data showing a rise in U.S. consumer confidence. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 526.74 points, or 1.6%, to finish at 33,376.48. The...
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks close sharply higher as Nike, consumer sentiment spur Wall Street rebound
U.S. stocks rallied Wednesday as strong earnings from Nike and FedEx, along with upbeat consumer confidence data, lifted sentiment after a recent bout of selling. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) surged 1.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) jumped more than 500 points, or 1.6%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) also advanced 1.5%.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks tank as December selling accelerates
U.S. stocks plunged Thursday as December's sell-off intensified after a fleeting rally in the previous session. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) closed down 1.4% after dropping as much as 2.8% in afternoon trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed 350 points, or 1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) tumbled 2.2%.
