Nebraska State

Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
How Zelensky was flown to US in the middle of Ukraine war for historic address

The idea of a daring wartime trip by Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington had percolated for some time before the surprise visit was revealed just hours ahead of the Ukrainian president’s arrival. During an October summit in Zagreb, House speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed with her counterpart in the Ukrainian parliament the prospect of Mr Zelensky addressing the US Congress. Biden administration officials had similarly talked for months with Ukraine about a Zelensky visit to the White House, hoping for one before year's end to send an unmistakeable signal of support ahead of a brutal winter that could deepen Russian president...
China battles unprecedented wave of Covid cases

China continues to grapple with a rise in COVID cases two weeks after the government relaxed most restrictions. Chinese authorities are rushing to boost the number of intensive care beds and health workers and increase medication supplies as the virus surges across the country. At least five deaths have been reported. Low immunity in the population has caused the virus to spread, with the health services and crematoriums coming under strain. FRANCE 24's Oliver Farry reports.
Economic pain, Turkish strikes drive Syrian Kurds to Europe

QAMISHLI, Syria — Baran Ramadan Mesko had been hiding with other migrants for weeks in the coastal Algerian city of Oran, awaiting a chance to take a boat across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe. Days before the 38-year-old Syrian Kurd was to begin the journey, he received news that...
Asian shares slide as fears over hawkish Fed mount

SINGAPORE, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Asian shares eased on Friday, tracking a dive on Wall Street, while the dollar firmed as strong U.S. data revived fears the Federal Reserve will have to retain its hawkish stance to tame inflation.

