CREWS ON-SCENE OF A VEHICLE CRASH ON ROUTE 954
Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a vehicle accident this morning in Center township. Indiana County 911 first reported the accident at 8:12 this morning on Route 954 South in Center Township. Homer City and Brush Valley fire departments were initially dispatched. Blacklick and Armagh fire departments were called in for standby detail, while Indiana fire Association was dispatched to South 6th Street for traffic control. The Brush Valley Fire department said that Route 954 between the intersections of Lucerne Road and Route 56 at Coy’s Pizza is closed at this time. Initial reports say that it was a one-vehicle accident with possible entrapment near Coy’s.
NO ONE HURT IN REDBANK TOWNSHIP CRASH
State Police have released details about a vehicle accident in Red Bank Township in neighboring Armstrong County. The crash happened on Tuesday at 9:38 p.m. on Route 536 near Salem road. Laura L Varner of New Bethlehem was driving West on 536 when she lost control of her vehicle in a curve, and struck a concrete barrier causing disabling damage to the entire front end of her Dodge Durango.
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A man was killed in a fatal crash in Indiana County on Thursday morning, according to the coroner’s office. A news release said the victim was traveling on Route 954 in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado at 7:52 a.m. in Center Township when a 2000 Toyota Tundra crossed the centerline.
explore venango
Driver Falls Asleep At the Wheel, Collides Head-On With Telephone Pole on German Hill Road
GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville say a driver fell asleep at the wheel and slammed into a telephone pole on German Hill Road in Green Township on Sunday morning. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash occurred around 11:14 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, on...
69-year-old man killed in Venango County crash
VICTORY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 69-year-old man was killed in a crash in Venango County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on PA8 Highway in Victory Township near Twin Oaks Road. State police said Lawrence Delucco, of Union City, struck a dead deer in the road and that caused...
First Responders Battle Butler Blaze
Crews responded to the scene of a house fire in the city of Butler Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just after 3:30 p.m. for the fire in the 500 block of Third Street near Butler Memorial Hospital. Firefighters from the city of Butler and...
Life-saving equipment stolen from Beaver County fire department
Hopewell Volunteer Fire Department says someone broke into their station and stole thousands of dollars-worth of essential lifesaving equipment. The theft happened Tuesday night, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The post explains, “Someone entered Station 1 on Brodhead Road without permission and stole our rescue...
Vehicle Crashes into Utility Pole on Icy State Highway 417
OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 65-year-old man escaped injury after he lost control of his vehicle on an ice0covered road and struck a utility pole on Sunday morning. According to PSP Franklin, the crash happened around 8:26 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, on State Highway 417, in Oakland Township, Venango County.
WEATHER ALERT: Dangerously Cold Winds Possible for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Chill Watch has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. Dangerously cold winds are possible. The National Weather Service Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:05 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022:. Wind Chill Watch in effect from...
Sheriff’s Office To Halt License To Carry Applications Early On Friday
Due to the upcoming holiday, the Butler County Sheriff’s office will temporarily stop granting firearm licenses. According to Sheriff Mike Slupe, his office will cease the process of accepting License to Carry applications at noon on Friday. The Sheriff’s office will reopen for all regular business on Tuesday, December...
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE INVESTIGATING WEDNESDAY MORNING THEFT
Indiana Borough Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible for an incident of theft Wednesday morning. Officers say someone stole a parking mechanism from a parking meter along the 700 block of School Street. They do not say what time the theft occurred. Anyone with...
Woman Killed in McKees Rocks Bridge Accident Saturday Evening Identified
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) 38-year-old Kendra Fennell, of Worthington was killed in a crash on the McKees Rocks Bridge on Saturday night. The 5:45 PM head on crash occurred on the City of Pittsburgh side of the bridge also left one person in critical condition and a third person in stable condition.
Jefferson Twp. Reminds Residents Of Winter Maintenance Rules
Officials in Jefferson Township are reminding residents about some winter maintenance policies in the municipality. They say no one should park on cul-de-sacs or any public road so the road can be easily snow plowed. They also ask that homeowners do not push snow onto the roads when plowing your driveway.
Fire tore through multi-family home in Butler, sent firefighter to the hospital
BUTLER, Pa. — A fire tore through a multi-family home in the city of Butler Tuesday night, sending a firefighter to the hospital. Tenants of a triplex in the 500 block of 3rd Street are displaced. Butler Township deputy fire chief Kevin Smith said one of his firefighters was...
State police in Butler County seek robbery suspect who may be armed
BUTLER, Pa. — State police in Butler County are asking for the public’s help in locating a robbery suspect. Ryan Williams, 44, of Harrisville, faces two active robbery warrants. Police said Williams may be armed and ask the public not to approach him if they see him. Instead,...
No major injuries at JSW Steel plant fire in Jefferson County, Ohio
UPDATE: Dec. 21, 9:15 p.m. MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio (WTRF) — JSW Steel USA released a statement that Wednesday, at approximately 2 p.m., a reaction occurred in a slag pot resulting in a mobile equipment fire, which was brought under control and extinguished. There were no significant injuries. JSW Steel USA extended sincere gratitude to the local […]
2 people hospitalized after house fire in Brentwood
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were taken to a hospital after a house fire in Brentwood on Wednesday. According to Allegheny County 911, first responders were called to the 2800 block of Brentwood Avenue at 6:15 p.m. Additional information is not available at this time. The cause of...
Former Southwest Greensburg cop convicted for illegal traffic stop
A former part-time Southwest Greensburg police officer was convicted Tuesday of official oppression for a traffic stop while off duty and in an other jurisdiction. Prosecutors contended James Shaw, 56, of Mt. Pleasant Township initiated a traffic stop in East Huntingdon in October 2020 then followed the same vehicle for more than 10 miles before state police intervened.
