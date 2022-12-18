Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a vehicle accident this morning in Center township. Indiana County 911 first reported the accident at 8:12 this morning on Route 954 South in Center Township. Homer City and Brush Valley fire departments were initially dispatched. Blacklick and Armagh fire departments were called in for standby detail, while Indiana fire Association was dispatched to South 6th Street for traffic control. The Brush Valley Fire department said that Route 954 between the intersections of Lucerne Road and Route 56 at Coy’s Pizza is closed at this time. Initial reports say that it was a one-vehicle accident with possible entrapment near Coy’s.

