Dozens Of Balsam Fir Wreaths Placed Saturday Morning At Guaje Pines Cemetery As Part Of Wreaths Across America Day

losalamosreporter.com
Local Author Phil Rink’s 10th Book Now Available At Samizdat Bookstore And Teahouse
Local author and Los Alamos native Phil Rink was the guest speaker at the Los Alamos County 4-H Awards Banquet Saturday. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter. Phil Rink’s newest book is ‘Jimi & Isaac 2b: Assistance Dog. Courtesy photo. BY MAIRE O’NEILL. maire@losalamosreporter.com. In Jimi & Isaac...
Los Alamos Historical Society Participates In Free Ambassador Program Hosted By LACDC
Some of the LACDC staff who work at the Los Alamos and White Rock Visitor Centers, and who recently completed the A2D and Ambassador training program, led by Liz Martineau (far left).Photo Courtesy LACDC. White Rock Visitor Center staff attend a visitor engagement program. Photo Courtesy LACDC. Michael Johnson, Andy...
Celebrate Christmas Eve At Ashley Pond
Scene from previous Christmas Eve candlelight service at Ashley Pond. Courtesy photo. Start a new holiday tradition this year with a memorable candlelight service on Christmas Eve night. Families, friends, and co-workers from Los Alamos gather together at Ashley Pond for a festive time of singing traditional Christmas carols, drink...
Friends And Family Turn Out For Launching Of Mike Katko’s Book ‘Big Medicine Pretty Water’
Author Mike Katko chats with local fans, from left, Barbara Barber, Susan McCloskey and Jenn Neil at the launching event Sunday afternoon at Fuller Lodge for Katko’s book ‘Big Medicine Sweet Water’. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Elizabeth Von Hohen Brosha plays the harp at the book...
Ring In The New Year At Noon Dec. 31 At The Mesa Public Library
Ring in the new year at a reasonable time — NOON! Bring the family and party with library staff at Mesa Public Library Jan. 31 as we say hello to 2023. Dress up in your fancy party clothes or wear a costume! We’ll gather for our balloon drop in the lower-level rotunda about 10 minutes before noon. Plan to dance and ring in the new year at noon. We’ll have the button maker out and share some other fun crafts and games. Activities from 9:30-noon at Mesa Public Library starting with Music and Movement at 9:30 am. Best for ages 3-11. A Los Alamos tradition since 2014. Photo Courtesy MPL.
Kiwanis Hears Presentation From Los Alamos Family Council Director Jordan Redmond
Los Alamos Family Council executive director Jordan Redmond speaks at December 14 Kiwanis meeting. Photo by Brooke Davis. Photo by Brooke Davis. Jordan Redmond, executive director of the Los Alamos Family Council, spoke at the December 13 Kiwanis meeting, bringing the club up to date on their work. Redmond said...
Grinch Visits Los Alamos Chiropractic/Acupuncture Center
The Grinch visits Los Alamos Chiropractic/Acupuncture Center. It was reported that after his treatment, his heart grew three sizes! Courtesy photo. The Grinch seems to have been quite friendly during his Tuesday visit to Los Alamos Chiropractic/Acupuncture. Courtesy photo.
Fuller Lodge Art Center’s Affordable Arts 2022 Is A Great Place To Shop For Those Last Minute Gifts
The Fuller Lodge Art Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for all your holiday shopping needs! The center will be CLOSED Christmas Eve so don’t wait until the last minute to stop by. If you need tips or advice on an easy last minute gift, FLAC staff will be pleased to help you find something. Affordable Arts 2022 includes a variety of ornaments, cards, and many more items that are one of a kind. Photo Courtesy FLAC.
Bull Moose Spotted Near Ski Santa Fe
A moose on the loose near Ski Santa Fe. Photo by Theresa Ronan. New Mexico Department of Game & Fish (NMG&F) has announced that a bull moose was spotted recently near Ski Santa Fe. This is one of the southernmost sightings of a moose in New Mexico. There have been...
DPU Remains Vigilant Of Winter Storm Elliott Impact
As Winter Storm Elliott promises to drive temperatures down across the western United States, combined with already increasing gas pricing, officials with the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) would like to remind natural gas customers to be cognizant of their gas usage this holiday season. “Dropping temperatures mean...
County Provides Clarification On Biennial Community Survey
Los Alamos County, in partnership with its contractor National Research Center (NRC), mailed in early December its biennial Community Survey to 2,500 randomly selected households throughout Los Alamos and White Rock. The survey aims to provide a comprehensive picture of citizen perspectives on community livability. County officials offer the following clarification regarding the survey.
UNM-LA’s Community Internship Collaboration Wraps Up 8th Year With Graduation Event At SALA
CIC intern, Christal Valdez giving her presentation about her intern experience with Mind & Melody. Photo by Sarah Jimenez/UNM/LA. CIC intern, Sayra Villalobos, celebrating at the graduation event with one of her mentors from SALA Los Alamos Event Center, Allan Saenz. Photo by Sara Jimenez/UNM-LA CIC intern Jose Ortega having...
DPU: Call Utility Emojis By Their Names
You might recognize the utility emojis used by the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) —there’s the lightbulb one (electric), the blue flame one (gas), the droplet one (water) and the poop one (sewer)—but now you can start calling them by their names. The icons have been officially dubbed Blinky, Toasty, Droppy and Duke!
LAPS Acting Superintendent Jennifer Guy Announces District Leadership Changes For The New Year
Los Alamos Public Schools Acting Supt. Jennifer Guy on Tuesday announced several personnel changes in an email to parents and staff. Los Alamos High School Principal will move to the district office in January as Assistant Superintendent. LAHS Asst. Principal Renee Dunwoody will take the LAHS Principal position. Dean of Students Suzanne Montoya will take the Asst. Principal’s position. Mike Johnson will continue in his role as Topper Freshman Academy Principal.
Doing Business For Good
Since the Industrial Revolution, corporations have been responsible for some of the greatest injustices – from pollution to wage slavery to war – in the name of profit. In 1970, American economist and Nobel laureate Milton Friedman famously said, “The Social Responsibility of Business is to increase its Profits.” That statement has been widely criticized as justifying these extractive and exploitative business practices. In 1994, British entrepreneur John Elkington redefined corporate responsibility with the Triple Bottom Line: businesses are not only responsible to shareholders but also for their economic, social, and environmental impact on society. A growing number of entrepreneurs and CEOs are rethinking what kind of legacy they will leave as they shift their priorities from shareholders to stakeholders. Thirty-five states including New Mexico have adopted benefit corporation legislation to protect business operators who value their impact as much as their profits. Over 4000 Certified B Corps have been recognized for their commitment to the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility.
