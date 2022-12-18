Read full article on original website
Here's Where to Watch Holiday Classic 'A Very Brady Christmas' Online
Classic family sitcom The Brady Bunch aired from 1969-1974, but it is still held in high regard as an American cultural icon. As such, every year, when people indulge in streaming their favorite holiday specials or episodes, A Very Brady Christmas soars to the top of viewers' lists. Article continues...
'When Hope Calls Christmas' Offers a Sappy Dose of Holiday Magic — Where Was It Filmed?
Listen, we could all use a corny escape every now and again. Thankfully, some higher power blessed us with the Hallmark Channel in 2001. One of its many sweet-as-can-be series is When Calls the Heart, which spawned the spinoff series When Hope Calls in 2019. Set in the early 1990s,...
Julie Gonzalo Is Still a Hollywood Mainstay, 18 Years After ‘Christmas With the Kranks’
If Tim Allen’s Christmas movie oeuvre is on rotation in your home, you might be wondering where Blair from Christmas With the Kranks is now. That 2004 movie — based on the 2001 novel Skipping Christmas by John Grisham — starred Tim as Luther Krank and Jamie Lee Curtis as Nora Krank, Luther’s wife. Dan Aykroyd and M. Emmet Walsh played annoying neighbors, and Julie Gonzalo played Blair Krank, Luther and Nora’s daughter.
Mariah Carey's Live Performances Have Some Convinced That She Lip-Syncs
It goes without saying at this point that Mariah Carey is one of the most successful solo singers in the history of modern pop music. However, for years she has been facing allegations that her live performances aren't exactly all that live. Indeed, many listeners have accused the singer of lip-syncing on different occasions, a claim that has marred some other huge stars including Beyoncé and Ashlee Simpson throughout their respective careers.
Rumors Are Swirling About Marcus Coloma's 'General Hospital' Exit
Many of us watch soap operas for the on-screen drama, but the off-screen drama is also half the fun. Now, things are heating up behind the scenes of General Hospital after Marcus Coloma’s recent exit. The actor has played Prince Nikolas Cassadine for the last three years, and has been a fan favorite throughout his tenure in the role. So, why did he leave?
According to Art Garfunkel, It Seems Unlikely That Simon and Garfunkel Will Ever Reunite
As one-half of the duo Simon and Garfunkel, Art Garfunkel helped redefine what popular music is in America. Throughout a career spanning over six decades (including both his music with Paul Simon and his work as a solo artist), Art has nabbed eight Grammys, a People's Choice Award, multiple top ten hit songs, and the adoration of millions of fans worldwide.
Paul Simon Has Been Married to the Same Woman for 30 Years — Third Time's a Charm
One half of the eternally admired group Simon & Garfunkel is Paul Simon. He’s a music legend, responsible for iconic tunes like “Call Me Al,” “50 Ways To Leave Your Lover,” and “Mrs. Robinson,” to name a few. Article continues below advertisement. Behind...
'A Home for the Holidays at The Grove' Supports a Truly Noble Cause for the 2022 Holiday Season
It's that time of year again! The holiday season is in full swing, and with it comes the usual array of extravagant holiday performances across the U.S. and beyond. This year, a lot of attention seems to be on a CBS special titled A Home for the Holidays at The Grove.
The Lead in 'A Not So Merry Christmas' Is a Telenovela Star — More Details on the Cast
Chuy isn't feeling the holiday spirit in the latest Netflix film, A Not So Merry Christmas. He thinks it's just a holiday for moochers after all. What happens when he's doomed to live a full year, but only remember Christmas?. That's the central Christmas-themed conflict of the Mexican comedy A...
'Million Dollar Listing' Star Tracy Tutor's Daughter Interned in Real Estate (EXCLUSIVE)
Luxury real estate agent Tracy Tutor doesn't ignore her feminine energy in a room full of male colleagues in the real estate industry — she embraces her own power. The Million Dollar Listing LA star spoke exclusively with Distractify about what advice she'd give to women who struggle with confidence in their careers. It's the same type of advice she's given to her own daughter Juliet, who actually works as a real estate intern on Season 14 of Million Dollar Listing LA.
Mariah Carey Has Some Famous Exes — But Who Is She Dating Now?
Whoever is doing Mariah Carey's PR is a genius. Is it you, Kris Jenner? That TikTok from Halloween to Christmas had us gasping. The branding of the reigning Queen of Christmas is perfection. Add in her special, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! and we have the perfect Christmas package.
Will Jen Shah Be At the ‘RHOSLC’ Season 3 Reunion? The Answer Might Surprise You
Jen Shah will be a no-show in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 reunion. In July, the reality television star likely jeopardized her future on the show after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Because of this, Bravo executives told Jen was not invited to the Season 3 reunion. She claims that she was disappointed by this news because it revoked her chance to address “inaccuracies” and discuss her storyline with her fellow castmates.
TikToker Says Mom Tricked Him Into Eating Roadkill in Viral Revenge Story
People love hearing stories that involve acts of petty revenge. Maybe it has something to do with the fact that there isn't a lot at stake in these scenarios so no one really gets hurt. Or maybe it's because these little snippets of vengeance seem like attainable ploys that folks can enact in their own lives.
What's Up With the Audio in 'Jack Ryan' Season 3, Episode 2?
Amazon Prime still isn't known primarily for its TV series, but that doesn't mean the streamer has been ineffective at churning out interesting, popular shows. One of the best-known shows is Jack Ryan, which just returned for its third season on Prime Video on Dec. 21, 2022. Article continues below...
The Specials Singer Terry Hall Is Dead at 63 — Details on His Cause of Death
Music fans are in mourning following the news that Terry Hall, who was the lead singer for the band The Specials, has died at the age of 63. Terry and the band shot to fame at the end of the 1970s with their mix of ska and punk influences, and eventually established a major record label in the U.K.
Hip-Hop Icon Jermaine Dupri's Net Worth May Not Be as Massive as You'd Think
Most people associate Jermaine Dupri with the record label So So Def. However, Jermaine’s contributions to hip-hop extend far beyond the role of a record executive. Jermaine grew up with music in his blood, thanks to his father, Michael Mauldin, being a music executive at Columbia Records. Naturally, Jermaine opted for a music career and has since been behind the success of acts including ‘90s male hip-hop duo Kriss Kross, ‘90s girl group Xscape, pop music icon Mariah Carey, and many more.
Camille Is Having a Gay Old Time in Season 3 of 'Emily in Paris' and We Are Here for It
Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Season 3 of Emily in Paris. Season 3 of Emily in Paris dropped on le Netflix on Dec. 21 and with it, all of our theories about where the Camille/Gabriel/Emily/Alfie love square was going to go. In fact, with all the shakeups going down this season, it's more like a love square dance. Emily is still torn between Gabriel and Alfie, but Gabriel is with Camille who we find is only with Gabriel because he loves Emily, who always seems to choose work over everyone else. Have we lost you?
Get to Know Caitlin Krause From 'Ice Cold Catch' on Discovery
If you've ever daydreamed about escaping your job to take another that would pay handsomely, would you take the job? The premise of Ice Cold Catch follows an American former defense contractor named Greg Jones and British ex–yacht stewardess Caitlin Krause as they leave their previous jobs behind to pursue highly paid fishing jobs in Iceland.
Is Star-Studded Religious Commune Drama 'Women Talking' Based on a Book?
Trigger warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault. Looking for a gray, solemn, and utterly bleak film to watch this jolly holiday season? From director Sarah Polley and the producers of 2016's Moonlight and 2020's Nomadland, Women Talking will take viewers on a painful yet triumphant journey led by a group of women in an isolated religious colony. The herd of women "struggle to reconcile their faith with a series of sexual assaults committed by the colony's men," per the official synopsis.
Pattie Boyd's New Photo Book Explores Her Marriages to George Harrison and Eric Clapton
Content warning: This article discusses sexual assault and rape. Most of us know Pattie Boyd as a legendary rock muse and one of the leading international models of the 1960s. However, she eventually ditched the fashion and glam scene in favor of her true passion — photography. And with her new book, My Life in Pictures, the 78-year-old is sharing more than 300 photos and artworks from her personal archive.
