ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Here's Where to Watch Holiday Classic 'A Very Brady Christmas' Online

Classic family sitcom The Brady Bunch aired from 1969-1974, but it is still held in high regard as an American cultural icon. As such, every year, when people indulge in streaming their favorite holiday specials or episodes, A Very Brady Christmas soars to the top of viewers' lists. Article continues...
Distractify

Julie Gonzalo Is Still a Hollywood Mainstay, 18 Years After ‘Christmas With the Kranks’

If Tim Allen’s Christmas movie oeuvre is on rotation in your home, you might be wondering where Blair from Christmas With the Kranks is now. That 2004 movie — based on the 2001 novel Skipping Christmas by John Grisham — starred Tim as Luther Krank and Jamie Lee Curtis as Nora Krank, Luther’s wife. Dan Aykroyd and M. Emmet Walsh played annoying neighbors, and Julie Gonzalo played Blair Krank, Luther and Nora’s daughter.
Distractify

Mariah Carey's Live Performances Have Some Convinced That She Lip-Syncs

It goes without saying at this point that Mariah Carey is one of the most successful solo singers in the history of modern pop music. However, for years she has been facing allegations that her live performances aren't exactly all that live. Indeed, many listeners have accused the singer of lip-syncing on different occasions, a claim that has marred some other huge stars including Beyoncé and Ashlee Simpson throughout their respective careers.
Distractify

Rumors Are Swirling About Marcus Coloma's 'General Hospital' Exit

Many of us watch soap operas for the on-screen drama, but the off-screen drama is also half the fun. Now, things are heating up behind the scenes of General Hospital after Marcus Coloma’s recent exit. The actor has played Prince Nikolas Cassadine for the last three years, and has been a fan favorite throughout his tenure in the role. So, why did he leave?
Distractify

'Million Dollar Listing' Star Tracy Tutor's Daughter Interned in Real Estate (EXCLUSIVE)

Luxury real estate agent Tracy Tutor doesn't ignore her feminine energy in a room full of male colleagues in the real estate industry — she embraces her own power. The Million Dollar Listing LA star spoke exclusively with Distractify about what advice she'd give to women who struggle with confidence in their careers. It's the same type of advice she's given to her own daughter Juliet, who actually works as a real estate intern on Season 14 of Million Dollar Listing LA.
Distractify

Mariah Carey Has Some Famous Exes — But Who Is She Dating Now?

Whoever is doing Mariah Carey's PR is a genius. Is it you, Kris Jenner? That TikTok from Halloween to Christmas had us gasping. The branding of the reigning Queen of Christmas is perfection. Add in her special, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! and we have the perfect Christmas package.
Distractify

Will Jen Shah Be At the ‘RHOSLC’ Season 3 Reunion? The Answer Might Surprise You

Jen Shah will be a no-show in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 reunion. In July, the reality television star likely jeopardized her future on the show after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Because of this, Bravo executives told Jen was not invited to the Season 3 reunion. She claims that she was disappointed by this news because it revoked her chance to address “inaccuracies” and discuss her storyline with her fellow castmates.
Distractify

What's Up With the Audio in 'Jack Ryan' Season 3, Episode 2?

Amazon Prime still isn't known primarily for its TV series, but that doesn't mean the streamer has been ineffective at churning out interesting, popular shows. One of the best-known shows is Jack Ryan, which just returned for its third season on Prime Video on Dec. 21, 2022. Article continues below...
Distractify

Hip-Hop Icon Jermaine Dupri's Net Worth May Not Be as Massive as You'd Think

Most people associate Jermaine Dupri with the record label So So Def. However, Jermaine’s contributions to hip-hop extend far beyond the role of a record executive. Jermaine grew up with music in his blood, thanks to his father, Michael Mauldin, being a music executive at Columbia Records. Naturally, Jermaine opted for a music career and has since been behind the success of acts including ‘90s male hip-hop duo Kriss Kross, ‘90s girl group Xscape, pop music icon Mariah Carey, and many more.
Distractify

Camille Is Having a Gay Old Time in Season 3 of 'Emily in Paris' and We Are Here for It

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Season 3 of Emily in Paris. Season 3 of Emily in Paris dropped on le Netflix on Dec. 21 and with it, all of our theories about where the Camille/Gabriel/Emily/Alfie love square was going to go. In fact, with all the shakeups going down this season, it's more like a love square dance. Emily is still torn between Gabriel and Alfie, but Gabriel is with Camille who we find is only with Gabriel because he loves Emily, who always seems to choose work over everyone else. Have we lost you?
Distractify

Get to Know Caitlin Krause From 'Ice Cold Catch' on Discovery

If you've ever daydreamed about escaping your job to take another that would pay handsomely, would you take the job? The premise of Ice Cold Catch follows an American former defense contractor named Greg Jones and British ex–yacht stewardess Caitlin Krause as they leave their previous jobs behind to pursue highly paid fishing jobs in Iceland.
Distractify

Is Star-Studded Religious Commune Drama 'Women Talking' Based on a Book?

Trigger warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault. Looking for a gray, solemn, and utterly bleak film to watch this jolly holiday season? From director Sarah Polley and the producers of 2016's Moonlight and 2020's Nomadland, Women Talking will take viewers on a painful yet triumphant journey led by a group of women in an isolated religious colony. The herd of women "struggle to reconcile their faith with a series of sexual assaults committed by the colony's men," per the official synopsis.
Distractify

Pattie Boyd's New Photo Book Explores Her Marriages to George Harrison and Eric Clapton

Content warning: This article discusses sexual assault and rape. Most of us know Pattie Boyd as a legendary rock muse and one of the leading international models of the 1960s. However, she eventually ditched the fashion and glam scene in favor of her true passion — photography. And with her new book, My Life in Pictures, the 78-year-old is sharing more than 300 photos and artworks from her personal archive.
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
184K+
Followers
30K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy