NORAD: Santa’s reindeer will be able to fly through snowstorm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – While much of the United States braces for an arctic blast set to bring widespread severe weather this holiday weekend, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) wants to reassure citizens that Santa’s voyage will not be impacted by the storm. “He’s ready to...
How to tip Amazon delivery drivers this holiday season
(NEXSTAR) — Just in time for the holiday season, Amazon’s extending its ‘Alexa, Thank My Driver’ program that lets you tip Amazon delivery drivers. The program launched earlier this month and was expected to come to a close after 1 million “thank you” $5 tips were given. However, as NBC News reports, that number was met in only one day.
Gift cards more in demand than ever this holiday season
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. In this age of environmental awareness, a gift card has become an in-demand option that lets the recipient choose a specific product or experience, ensuring there is little to no waste. Instead of guessing which smart home device someone needs or hoping you bought the right model Cricut, a gift card puts ultimate control in the hands of the recipient.
These 10 retailers offer pickup options so you can still get your last-minute Christmas gifts
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Earlier this year, Amazon announced same-day delivery and pickup of select products from select locations throughout the U.S. As Christmas rapidly approaches and other holidays have already begun, regular delivery schedules prevent products from arriving in time. However, if a store offers pickup options, that means you can still get gifts until the very last minute. But which retailers offer this convenience?
