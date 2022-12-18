Read full article on original website
thestokesnews.com
Duo arrested for breaking and entering
In mid-November, the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office received several reported breaking and entering’s into residences in the Germanton area. Multiple items were taken during the break-ins. Detectives with Stokes County Sheriff’s Office began to develop investigative leads which led to the arrest of Mark A. Love Jr. and Taylor D. Smith. Love and Smith were both charged with multiple felonies and they are currently located in the Stokes County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.
wakg.com
13 Arrested, 10 Wanted in Operation Jingle Bails in Eden
On Tuesday, at approximately 7:00 am, the Eden Police Department initiated a warrant round up, titled “Jingle Bails”. Operation Jingle Bails, targeted thirteen street level, narcotics dealers and ten individuals with non-narcotic outstanding warrants. With the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Rockingham County...
Greensboro man sentenced to over 21 years in federal prison for drug, firearm charges
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man has been sentenced to just over 21 years in federal prison on drug and firearms charges, according to the Department of Justice. Mitchell Danyell Banks, 43, was convicted of all fourteen counts of the indictment against him on June 16. The offenses all occurred in Greensboro. Banks was […]
thestokesnews.com
Most Wanted
The Stokes County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating these three suspects:. Fallon Alexandra Clark, 34, white female, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, brown hair, green eyes, is wanted for failure to comply with a child support order. Her last known address was 2306 Mullins Drive, Winston Salem, N.C.
Go Blue Ridge
BPD aid in Drug Bust that uncovered $1,000,000 in Narcotics
Sheriff Alan C. Jones has announced that on December 16, 2022, Narcotic Agents with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office I.C.E. Unit made an arrest on a local Methamphetamine trafficker. The month-long investigation ended with the arrest of a Lenoir man and the seizure of over $1,000,000 in narcotics. The investigation involved the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. SBI, A.T.F., Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and the Boone Police Department. Larry Dewayne Colvin, age 49, was arrested and charged with two counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Maintaining a dwelling for the sale of Methamphetamine. He was placed in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $125,000 secured bond. In total the investigation seized over 11 pounds of Methamphetamine, 27 pounds of Marijuana, 10 firearms and $37,500 in US currency.
qcnews.com
Woman charged in Taylorsville man’s morning murder
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Alexander County Sheriff’s deputies say a 27-year-old woman allegedly stabbed and killed a man early Tuesday. Authorities say they got a 2:30 a.m. phone call about a stabbing at 3624 US Hwy 64/90 West in the Ellendale community of Alexander County. They found 39-year-old Timothy Craine injured inside the residence.
WDBJ7.com
Teenager charged for Martinsville Walmart bomb threat
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 14-year-old has been charged with Threatening to Bomb a Building in connection with an incident that led to the evacuation of a Martinsville Walmart store. About 3:30 p.m. December 18, 2022, a threat was called into the store on Commonwealth Boulevard, and the store was...
WBTV
District Attorney: Deputy’s actions justified in officer-involved shooting incident in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County District Attorney has concluded that the actions of a deputy in an officer-involved shooting on Rock Spring Drive in June did not violate any criminal laws following an investigation by the SBI. According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was called in...
860wacb.com
Alexander County Woman Charged
46-year old Jatana Leigh Hamby of Taylorsville was taken into custody on Monday. She’s charged in Catawba County with misdemeanor larceny. Hamby is detained in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $3,000 with court date scheduled for January 9th, 2023.
wfirnews.com
Man in custody after Christiansburg stand off
Virginia State Police requested assistance from the Christiansburg Police Department. As officers arrived at the residence, the male suspect was positively identified through a window in the residence, from past encounters with Christiansburg Police Department at the residence. The troopers and officers pulled back to secure the perimeter and called for assistance.
Person stabbed on Green Market Ct. in Greensboro, deputies say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Deputies at the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said a person was stabbed Tuesday afternoon. A call came in around 4:30 p.m. about an incident on the 1900 block of Green Market Court. When deputies arrived, they found a victim with a stab wound. Deputies say the...
WXII 12
Man charged for shooting 15-year-old with a revolver, deputies say
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Davidson County man has been accused of shooting a 15-year-old, according to deputies. Melvin Murphy, 27, is facing several charges in this incident. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Murphy shot the juvenile with a revolver earlier this month at a residence in Lexington. The...
WXII 12
Cooleemee Police Department will be dissolved, deputies to take over
COOLEEMEE, N.C. — A local police department is disbanding, officials announced Monday evening. Town commissioners unanimously made the decision during a meeting Monday to disband the Cooleemee Police Department. Town leaders said that it's the best option, with the Cooleemee police chief already scheduled to resign at the end...
WXII 12
Guilford County stabbing hospitalizes 1, deputies say
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person is recovering after being stabbed in Guilford County, deputies say. The sheriff's office reported finding the stab victim Tuesday afternoon. They were located on Green Market Court in Greensboro. That person was transported to the hospital for further treatment. Deputies have not released...
WXII 12
16-year-olds arrested during murder investigation, officers say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two juveniles have been detained during a murder investigation, police say. Winston-Salem police have taken two 16-year-olds into custody. Police believe that the teenagers robbed and assaulted Terrance Mason, 17. Mason's body was found near East 29th Street in September. Citizens reported finding his body in...
Teens charged for death of Main Street Academy student in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two 16-year-old males were taken into custody for the death of a Main Street Academy student, according to police. Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department have continued to investigate the murder of 17-year-old Terrence Mason. On September 13 around 11:05 p.m., officers responded to the 1200...
wakg.com
14-year-old Arrested for Martinsville Wal-Mart Bomb Threat
On Sunday afternoon the Wal-mart in Martinsville was evacuated after a bomb threat was called in to the store. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office Explosives Detection Canine, along with canines from the Virginia State Police, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia Tech Police Department conducted a systematic search of the property. Nothing suspicious was located.
Man stabbed to death in Alexander County home; girlfriend charged, deputies say
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in Alexander County. Investigators were called around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the Ellendale community along Highway 64, west of Taylorsville. The victim was identified as Timothy Crane. Deputies said the suspect, Taylor...
wcyb.com
3 people arrested following pursuit in SW VA; shots were fired from vehicle, police say
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Three people were arrested following an early Monday morning home invasion where officers say the victim was held at gunpoint and tied up. According to Russell County Sheriff Steve Dye, his office got a call around 1 a.m. to a home in the Swords Creek community. The victim told police the suspects entered the home at gunpoint, tied him up, and stole several items.
Man barricaded in Greensboro taken into custody
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police officers responded to Central Avenue in reference to a weapons incident around 8:20 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, one subject was barricaded inside the residence. Investigators said the barricaded subject had discharged a weapon into a vehicle around 7:15 p.m. on Avalon Road before...
