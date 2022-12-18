Sheriff Alan C. Jones has announced that on December 16, 2022, Narcotic Agents with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office I.C.E. Unit made an arrest on a local Methamphetamine trafficker. The month-long investigation ended with the arrest of a Lenoir man and the seizure of over $1,000,000 in narcotics. The investigation involved the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. SBI, A.T.F., Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and the Boone Police Department. Larry Dewayne Colvin, age 49, was arrested and charged with two counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Maintaining a dwelling for the sale of Methamphetamine. He was placed in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $125,000 secured bond. In total the investigation seized over 11 pounds of Methamphetamine, 27 pounds of Marijuana, 10 firearms and $37,500 in US currency.

CALDWELL COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO