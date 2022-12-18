ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

thestokesnews.com

Duo arrested for breaking and entering

In mid-November, the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office received several reported breaking and entering’s into residences in the Germanton area. Multiple items were taken during the break-ins. Detectives with Stokes County Sheriff’s Office began to develop investigative leads which led to the arrest of Mark A. Love Jr. and Taylor D. Smith. Love and Smith were both charged with multiple felonies and they are currently located in the Stokes County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
wakg.com

13 Arrested, 10 Wanted in Operation Jingle Bails in Eden

On Tuesday, at approximately 7:00 am, the Eden Police Department initiated a warrant round up, titled “Jingle Bails”. Operation Jingle Bails, targeted thirteen street level, narcotics dealers and ten individuals with non-narcotic outstanding warrants. With the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Rockingham County...
EDEN, NC
thestokesnews.com

Most Wanted

The Stokes County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating these three suspects:. Fallon Alexandra Clark, 34, white female, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, brown hair, green eyes, is wanted for failure to comply with a child support order. Her last known address was 2306 Mullins Drive, Winston Salem, N.C.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
Go Blue Ridge

BPD aid in Drug Bust that uncovered $1,000,000 in Narcotics

Sheriff Alan C. Jones has announced that on December 16, 2022, Narcotic Agents with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office I.C.E. Unit made an arrest on a local Methamphetamine trafficker. The month-long investigation ended with the arrest of a Lenoir man and the seizure of over $1,000,000 in narcotics. The investigation involved the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. SBI, A.T.F., Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and the Boone Police Department. Larry Dewayne Colvin, age 49, was arrested and charged with two counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Maintaining a dwelling for the sale of Methamphetamine. He was placed in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $125,000 secured bond. In total the investigation seized over 11 pounds of Methamphetamine, 27 pounds of Marijuana, 10 firearms and $37,500 in US currency.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Woman charged in Taylorsville man’s morning murder

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Alexander County Sheriff’s deputies say a 27-year-old woman allegedly stabbed and killed a man early Tuesday. Authorities say they got a 2:30 a.m. phone call about a stabbing at 3624 US Hwy 64/90 West in the Ellendale community of Alexander County. They found 39-year-old Timothy Craine injured inside the residence.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WDBJ7.com

Teenager charged for Martinsville Walmart bomb threat

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 14-year-old has been charged with Threatening to Bomb a Building in connection with an incident that led to the evacuation of a Martinsville Walmart store. About 3:30 p.m. December 18, 2022, a threat was called into the store on Commonwealth Boulevard, and the store was...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
860wacb.com

Alexander County Woman Charged

46-year old Jatana Leigh Hamby of Taylorsville was taken into custody on Monday. She’s charged in Catawba County with misdemeanor larceny. Hamby is detained in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $3,000 with court date scheduled for January 9th, 2023.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
wfirnews.com

Man in custody after Christiansburg stand off

Virginia State Police requested assistance from the Christiansburg Police Department. As officers arrived at the residence, the male suspect was positively identified through a window in the residence, from past encounters with Christiansburg Police Department at the residence. The troopers and officers pulled back to secure the perimeter and called for assistance.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WXII 12

Man charged for shooting 15-year-old with a revolver, deputies say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Davidson County man has been accused of shooting a 15-year-old, according to deputies. Melvin Murphy, 27, is facing several charges in this incident. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Murphy shot the juvenile with a revolver earlier this month at a residence in Lexington. The...
LEXINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Cooleemee Police Department will be dissolved, deputies to take over

COOLEEMEE, N.C. — A local police department is disbanding, officials announced Monday evening. Town commissioners unanimously made the decision during a meeting Monday to disband the Cooleemee Police Department. Town leaders said that it's the best option, with the Cooleemee police chief already scheduled to resign at the end...
WXII 12

Guilford County stabbing hospitalizes 1, deputies say

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person is recovering after being stabbed in Guilford County, deputies say. The sheriff's office reported finding the stab victim Tuesday afternoon. They were located on Green Market Court in Greensboro. That person was transported to the hospital for further treatment. Deputies have not released...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

16-year-olds arrested during murder investigation, officers say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two juveniles have been detained during a murder investigation, police say. Winston-Salem police have taken two 16-year-olds into custody. Police believe that the teenagers robbed and assaulted Terrance Mason, 17. Mason's body was found near East 29th Street in September. Citizens reported finding his body in...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wakg.com

14-year-old Arrested for Martinsville Wal-Mart Bomb Threat

On Sunday afternoon the Wal-mart in Martinsville was evacuated after a bomb threat was called in to the store. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office Explosives Detection Canine, along with canines from the Virginia State Police, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia Tech Police Department conducted a systematic search of the property. Nothing suspicious was located.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wcyb.com

3 people arrested following pursuit in SW VA; shots were fired from vehicle, police say

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Three people were arrested following an early Monday morning home invasion where officers say the victim was held at gunpoint and tied up. According to Russell County Sheriff Steve Dye, his office got a call around 1 a.m. to a home in the Swords Creek community. The victim told police the suspects entered the home at gunpoint, tied him up, and stole several items.
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Man barricaded in Greensboro taken into custody

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police officers responded to Central Avenue in reference to a weapons incident around 8:20 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, one subject was barricaded inside the residence. Investigators said the barricaded subject had discharged a weapon into a vehicle around 7:15 p.m. on Avalon Road before...
GREENSBORO, NC

